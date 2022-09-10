Read full article on original website
esuwarriors.com
Warriors Fall in Midweek Non-Conference Action to St. Thomas Aquinas
SPARKILL, N.Y. – After trailing early, the East Stroudsburg University men' soccer team rallied for two goals to take a lead, but Saint Thomas Aquinas closed the contest with a 3-0 run, defeating ESU by a score of 4-2 on Tuesday afternoon at Spartan Field. The Warriors drop to...
esuwarriors.com
Warriors Ranked Third in Latest NFHCA DII National Coaches Poll
EAST STROUDSBURG – The East Stroudsburg University field hockey team ranked third in this week's Penn Monto/NFHCA Division II National Coaches Poll, released on Tuesday by the organization. The Warriors (3-0) remained in the same position from the preseason poll and received one first-place vote. West Chester (4-0) took...
Montgomery County Leadership: Mike Missanelli
Mike Missanelli, the sports radio personality and cohost of the JAKIB Postgame Show with Seth Joyner, Derrick Gunn, and Devan Kaney that debuted yesterday afternoon immediately following the Eagles’ season opener in Detroit, spoke to MONTCO Today last month about his humble beginnings growing up in Bristol, where he and his friends made their own baseball diamond. He explained why basketball was originally his favorite sport and how he ended up playing baseball at Penn State.
PhillyBite
Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
Bethlehem man, a lifelong outdoorsman, tapped to serve as Pa. Game Commissioner
As a lifelong outdoorsman, Robert Schwalm has enjoyed hunting, fishing and other outdoor pursuits in Pennsylvania for five-plus decades. For more than half of that time, he’s also made it a priority to give back, volunteering for local, state and national conservation organizations and mentoring countless individuals in the outdoors.
Cashing in on ATV riders
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — More off-road traffic could be coming to Minersville. The Borough council is set to vote on a new ATV ordinance that will allow riders to travel into downtown from the nearby Reading Outdoors ATV park. Minersville Police Chief Michael Combs says it's a cost-effective way...
St. Luke's holds off on fully backing new COVID booster
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Primary care physicians with St. Luke's University Health Network in Monroe County have begun giving the latest COVID-19 booster to patients. The booster has components of the original strain of the COVID-19 virus and the more recent omicron strain. "If it's supposed to, it will...
advertisernewssouth.com
Pony Bob, a 60-year career of saddling up with Wild West City
As a young teenager growing up in Monmouth County, Robert Erven worked part-time at Cowboy City in Farmingdale, one of five “western themed” amusement parks in the state at the time. When he finished his stint with the U.S. Marines in 1961, he went looking for a job at Cowboy City, but it had closed. Then he heard about another western-themed amusement park in North Jersey that was looking for help — Wild West City in Byram Township. In 1962 he became the newest cowboy at the park. Sixty years later, “Pony Bob” is still saddling up at Wild West City, the last of the western-themed parks in New Jersey.
Tree falls on power lines along Bushkill Drive knocking out electricity to much of College Hill
A tree fell onto power lines just after 4 p.m. Monday along Bushkill Drive between Lafayette College and Downtown Easton, knocking out electricity to about 1,100 Met-Ed customers for about two hours and shutting the street between Dietrich Road and Sullivan Road, according to city police, a utility spokesman and an outage site.
Times News
New Lehighton police chief discusses force
The new head of Lehighton’s police department has been greeted with open arms. Borough police Chief Joseph Sparich said at Monday’s borough council meeting that he recently completed his first week on the job. Sparich thanked everyone, and noted that “everybody’s been very welcoming.”. He also...
pikecountycourier.com
PCLP power outage explained
Pike County Light & Power Company says they are aware of a widespread outage affecting all of Matamoras, Westfall, Milford Township, Milford Borough and Millrift. A dump truck ripped the 34.5 wires down by Perkins/Farm Plus, they said. They now have a crew on-site. The dump truck broke two poles,...
skooknews.com
$8,000 Worth of Copper Piping Stolen from Home near Pine Grove
The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven are investigating a burglary that occurred in Washington Township. According to police, on September 7th, 2022, Troopers from the Schuylkill Haven Barracks responded to a home at 3861 Sweet Arrow Lake Road for a report of a theft. Police say approximately $8,000 worth...
Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Allentown for holidays with two PPL Center shows
The holiday’s aren’t the holidays without the soul-shaking prog-rock sounds of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and fortunately for the Lehigh Valley, the titans of Christmas-themed concerts are stopping in Allentown for not one, but two shows. The PPL Center announced that the arena-rock group will light up the stage on...
‘Major road closure’ set Wednesday-Thursday in Bethlehem Township
Bethlehem Township police warned motorists Tuesday of what they’re calling a “major route/road closure.”. Brodhead Road will be closed west of Nazareth Pike (Route 191) starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday through the end of the day Thursday, police said. The closure is to accommodate maintenance and repairs to...
Comedy icon Adam Sandler kicking off tour this October in Allentown
Adam Sandler, comedian-actor-singer extraordinaire, is gracing Allentown with his presence for one stop on his 15-date tour. The PPL Center announced the show on Monday as Sandler announced the whole tour on his Twitter page. The tour, which will feature a “surprise guest,” according to the poster, kicks off on Oct. 21 in Allentown, giving Lehigh Valley residents the first taste of the Sandman’s new material. Tickets for the show go on sale at noon on Friday.
sanatogapost.com
Area Liquor Licenses Among Those in October Auction
HARRISBURG PA – Expired restaurant liquor licenses at three area establishments, one each in Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties, are among a total of 21 licenses the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board intends to award in early November to the highest bidders, the agency indicated Wednesday (Sept. 7, 2022). In...
Upper Black Eddy Native, Paranormal Investigator Searching for the “Beast of Bryn Athyn”
The local investigator is currently tracking the creature in Montgomery County. A paranormal investigator with Bucks County roots is now on the hunt for a creature believed to be in the Bryn Athyn area. JD Mullane wrote about the creature and its hunters for the Bucks County Courier Times. Eric...
Intoxicated woman crashes into motorcycle rider in Bethlehem Township, flees, police say
A 56-year-old Lehigh Township woman was driving while intoxicated and with a suspended license in Bethlehem Township Saturday afternoon when she crashed into a motorcycle rider and fled, police report in court papers. A Bethlehem Township officer responding at 3:09 p.m. to Nazareth Pike and Brodhead Road found the injured...
cw39.com
Odds of a late-season hurricane near Houston, and the next tropical system we’re watching
HOUSTON (KIAH) — So far, so good for residents along the Gulf Coast this hurricane season. We’ve made it past the statistical peak of the season without one hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico. What are the odds of a hurricane near Houston after this date? Low, but...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man dies after motorcycle crash in Hunterdon County
ALEXANDRIA TWP., N.J. - A Hunterdon County, New Jersey man died after a motorcycle crash over the weekend. Daniel Dean, 74, was pronounced dead Saturday evening at St. Luke's University Hospital in Bethlehem, said the Lehigh County coroner's office. Dean, of Readington Township, died of multiple injuries sustained when his...
