East Stroudsburg, PA

esuwarriors.com

Warriors Ranked Third in Latest NFHCA DII National Coaches Poll

EAST STROUDSBURG – The East Stroudsburg University field hockey team ranked third in this week's Penn Monto/NFHCA Division II National Coaches Poll, released on Tuesday by the organization. The Warriors (3-0) remained in the same position from the preseason poll and received one first-place vote. West Chester (4-0) took...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Leadership: Mike Missanelli

Mike Missanelli, the sports radio personality and cohost of the JAKIB Postgame Show with Seth Joyner, Derrick Gunn, and Devan Kaney that debuted yesterday afternoon immediately following the Eagles’ season opener in Detroit, spoke to MONTCO Today last month about his humble beginnings growing up in Bristol, where he and his friends made their own baseball diamond. He explained why basketball was originally his favorite sport and how he ended up playing baseball at Penn State.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Newswatch 16

Cashing in on ATV riders

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — More off-road traffic could be coming to Minersville. The Borough council is set to vote on a new ATV ordinance that will allow riders to travel into downtown from the nearby Reading Outdoors ATV park. Minersville Police Chief Michael Combs says it's a cost-effective way...
MINERSVILLE, PA
advertisernewssouth.com

Pony Bob, a 60-year career of saddling up with Wild West City

As a young teenager growing up in Monmouth County, Robert Erven worked part-time at Cowboy City in Farmingdale, one of five “western themed” amusement parks in the state at the time. When he finished his stint with the U.S. Marines in 1961, he went looking for a job at Cowboy City, but it had closed. Then he heard about another western-themed amusement park in North Jersey that was looking for help — Wild West City in Byram Township. In 1962 he became the newest cowboy at the park. Sixty years later, “Pony Bob” is still saddling up at Wild West City, the last of the western-themed parks in New Jersey.
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
Times News

New Lehighton police chief discusses force

The new head of Lehighton’s police department has been greeted with open arms. Borough police Chief Joseph Sparich said at Monday’s borough council meeting that he recently completed his first week on the job. Sparich thanked everyone, and noted that “everybody’s been very welcoming.”. He also...
LEHIGHTON, PA
pikecountycourier.com

PCLP power outage explained

Pike County Light & Power Company says they are aware of a widespread outage affecting all of Matamoras, Westfall, Milford Township, Milford Borough and Millrift. A dump truck ripped the 34.5 wires down by Perkins/Farm Plus, they said. They now have a crew on-site. The dump truck broke two poles,...
MATAMORAS, PA
skooknews.com

$8,000 Worth of Copper Piping Stolen from Home near Pine Grove

The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven are investigating a burglary that occurred in Washington Township. According to police, on September 7th, 2022, Troopers from the Schuylkill Haven Barracks responded to a home at 3861 Sweet Arrow Lake Road for a report of a theft. Police say approximately $8,000 worth...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Psac#The Warriors#Martin Stadium#Esu
LehighValleyLive.com

Comedy icon Adam Sandler kicking off tour this October in Allentown

Adam Sandler, comedian-actor-singer extraordinaire, is gracing Allentown with his presence for one stop on his 15-date tour. The PPL Center announced the show on Monday as Sandler announced the whole tour on his Twitter page. The tour, which will feature a “surprise guest,” according to the poster, kicks off on Oct. 21 in Allentown, giving Lehigh Valley residents the first taste of the Sandman’s new material. Tickets for the show go on sale at noon on Friday.
ALLENTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Area Liquor Licenses Among Those in October Auction

HARRISBURG PA – Expired restaurant liquor licenses at three area establishments, one each in Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties, are among a total of 21 licenses the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board intends to award in early November to the highest bidders, the agency indicated Wednesday (Sept. 7, 2022). In...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man dies after motorcycle crash in Hunterdon County

ALEXANDRIA TWP., N.J. - A Hunterdon County, New Jersey man died after a motorcycle crash over the weekend. Daniel Dean, 74, was pronounced dead Saturday evening at St. Luke's University Hospital in Bethlehem, said the Lehigh County coroner's office. Dean, of Readington Township, died of multiple injuries sustained when his...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ

