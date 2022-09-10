Read full article on original website
blockchain.news
Crypto Bank Protego Trust Appoints Ron Totaro as CEO
Protego Trust Bank, a Seattle-based federally-chartered bank serving the digital asset needs of institutional clients, announced on Monday the appointment of fintech leader Ron Totaro as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Totaro’s employment follows recent appointments that Protego Trust recently made to its board of directors and an...
blockchain.news
Fireblocks Records $100M in Revenue amid Crypto Winter
Blockchain infrastructure service provider, Fireblocks has announced it has recorded $100 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). "For the digital asset industry, 2022 has been a year of consolidation as well as tremendous growth," said Fireblocks Co-founder and CEO Michael Shaulov. "We saw an unprecedented volume of new market entrants, including fintech, Web3 startups, banks, and PSPs.
blockchain.news
Tether Launches USDT Stablecoin on Near Network to Unlock New DeFi Products
Tether Operations Limited, the company behind USDT stablecoin, announced on Monday that it has launched Tether (USDT) stablecoin on the Near Network, a proof of stake (PoS) blockchain, as part of efforts to continue expanding integrations with diverse blockchain networks. Tether USDT is now live on the Near Network, a...
blockchain.news
Ontario Teachers Pension Floats with FTX Trading amid Crypto Volatility
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan (OTPP), Canada's major professional pension fund plan company, has disclosed that its bet on FTX trading carries the lowest risk in the entire crypto asset class, Reuters reported Tuesday. The pension fund firm further said its investment in the FTX crypto trading platform has grown well...
blockchain.news
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Increases by 3.4%
Bitcoin has witnessed an increase in difficulty mining since August 31, according to data published by BTC.com. The report showed that Bitcoin's mining difficulty increased by 3.4%, which is a decrease from the previous jump of 9.26% on August 31. However, it is the fourth positive adjustment in a row.
blockchain.news
US SEC To Open New Office Dedicated to Crypto-Related Filings
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced plans to establish two new offices to address the influx of filings from cryptocurrency issuers in the country. Under the Division of Corporation Finance's Disclosure Review Program (DRP), the SEC on Friday said the new offices will offer specialized support to the seven offices currently in charge of reviewing issuer filings.
blockchain.news
CME Group Rolls Out Ether Options for Upcoming Merge
CME Group, a leading derivatives marketplace, has launched the options of Ether futures, given that the much-anticipated merge has been pushing demand. Tim McCourt, the global head of Equity and FX products at CME Group, pointed out:. “As market participants anticipate the upcoming Ethereum Merge, a potentially game-changing update of...
blockchain.news
Top 3 Altcoins to Watch This Week: ETH, MATIC, and ADA
Despite the latest revival that has been recorded in the digital currency ecosystem over the past few days, investors can expect a lot of volatility in the coming week with The Merge now upon us. At the moment, the combined digital currency market cap is up 0.96% to $1.06 trillion.
blockchain.news
Fidelity to Offer Crypto Trading to Retail Customers
Fidelity Investments plans to launch Bitcoin trading for retail customers on its brokerage platform, The Wall Street Journal reported the matter on Monday, citing people with familiar sources. The Boston-based investment management company has more than 34.4 million individual brokerage clients on its brokerage platform. Due to this huge customer...
blockchain.news
Singapore's DBS Acquires Land in The Sandbox Metaverse
The Development Bank of Singapore (DBS), a multinational financial institution based in Marina Bay Singapore has proposed to secure land in The Sandbox metaverse which is an arm of Animoca Brands, a blockchain virtual, and investment firm. DBS is set to acquire a 3x3 LAND piece in The Sandbox metaverse,...
blockchain.news
Stone Ridge Shutting down Bitcoin Futures Fund, Returning Money to Investors
Stone Ridge Asset Management, a global asset management firm based in New York, announced Monday plans to liquidate and dissolve its Stone Ridge Bitcoin Strategy Fund with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to an SEC filing, Stone Ridge said it expects to liquidate the Bitcoin Futures Fund next...
blockchain.news
DeFi Platform Forward Raises $5M in Seed Funding
Some of Thailand's largest banks, Kasikornbank and Bank of Ayudhya have supported Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform Forward with $5 million in seed capital through their venture capital platforms. Other key companies that participated in the fundraiser include; Primestreet Capital, GBV-Genesis Block Ventures Capital, Varys Capital, and Ratanakorn Asset Co., Ltd,...
Google Teams Up with US Government for Open-Source Chips
Google, NIST, and SkyWater to make open-source chips for universities and small businesses. Google and the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) on Wednesday signed a joint research and development pact under which Google will finance production of open-source chips that could be used by academic and small business researchers to build a variety of emerging applications.
blockchain.news
GameStop's Blockchain Chief Matt Finestone Departs from Company
Matt Finestone, head of the blockchain team at Video game retailer GameStop Corp, announced his departure from the company. According to his official Twitter account, he will continue to focus on dedicating to the Ethereum ecosystem and plan to move closer to protocol/infrastructure. After starting at GameStop in April 2021,...
blockchain.news
Hard-fork to be Deployed Within 24 Hours of The Merge: Ethereum POW
EthereumPoW (ETHW), the splinter of the proof of work from the Ethereum blockchain, announced its plan to launch a hard-fork mechanism within 24 hours after the Merge. EthereumPoW - the social media account behind the forthcoming ETHW mainnet - has published the plan in a thread detailing the strategy on Twitter.
