US SEC To Open New Office Dedicated to Crypto-Related Filings
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced plans to establish two new offices to address the influx of filings from cryptocurrency issuers in the country. Under the Division of Corporation Finance's Disclosure Review Program (DRP), the SEC on Friday said the new offices will offer specialized support to the seven offices currently in charge of reviewing issuer filings.
Tether Launches USDT Stablecoin on Near Network to Unlock New DeFi Products
Tether Operations Limited, the company behind USDT stablecoin, announced on Monday that it has launched Tether (USDT) stablecoin on the Near Network, a proof of stake (PoS) blockchain, as part of efforts to continue expanding integrations with diverse blockchain networks. Tether USDT is now live on the Near Network, a...
Fidelity to Offer Crypto Trading to Retail Customers
Fidelity Investments plans to launch Bitcoin trading for retail customers on its brokerage platform, The Wall Street Journal reported the matter on Monday, citing people with familiar sources. The Boston-based investment management company has more than 34.4 million individual brokerage clients on its brokerage platform. Due to this huge customer...
CME Group Rolls Out Ether Options for Upcoming Merge
CME Group, a leading derivatives marketplace, has launched the options of Ether futures, given that the much-anticipated merge has been pushing demand. Tim McCourt, the global head of Equity and FX products at CME Group, pointed out:. “As market participants anticipate the upcoming Ethereum Merge, a potentially game-changing update of...
Singapore's DBS Acquires Land in The Sandbox Metaverse
The Development Bank of Singapore (DBS), a multinational financial institution based in Marina Bay Singapore has proposed to secure land in The Sandbox metaverse which is an arm of Animoca Brands, a blockchain virtual, and investment firm. DBS is set to acquire a 3x3 LAND piece in The Sandbox metaverse,...
Crypto Advocate Pierre Poilievre Elected as Leader of Canada's Conservative Party
Bitcoin-friendly Pierre Poilievre was elected leader of the Conservative Party of Canada on September 11. Pierre Marcel Poilievre is a Canadian politician who has served as the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and the leader of the Official Opposition since 2022. Poilievre has served as a member of Parliament (MP) since 2004.
Gaming Giant Square Enix Joins Oasys in Developing Blockchain Games
On September 12, Square Enix, a Japanese game development company, announced that it has joined the blockchain game startup Oasys to jointly explore the feasibility of using user contributions to develop new games on the Oasys blockchain. Square Enix will be the last major game publisher to join the Oasys...
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Increases by 3.4%
Bitcoin has witnessed an increase in difficulty mining since August 31, according to data published by BTC.com. The report showed that Bitcoin's mining difficulty increased by 3.4%, which is a decrease from the previous jump of 9.26% on August 31. However, it is the fourth positive adjustment in a row.
GameStop's Blockchain Chief Matt Finestone Departs from Company
Matt Finestone, head of the blockchain team at Video game retailer GameStop Corp, announced his departure from the company. According to his official Twitter account, he will continue to focus on dedicating to the Ethereum ecosystem and plan to move closer to protocol/infrastructure. After starting at GameStop in April 2021,...
Hard-fork to be Deployed Within 24 Hours of The Merge: Ethereum POW
EthereumPoW (ETHW), the splinter of the proof of work from the Ethereum blockchain, announced its plan to launch a hard-fork mechanism within 24 hours after the Merge. EthereumPoW - the social media account behind the forthcoming ETHW mainnet - has published the plan in a thread detailing the strategy on Twitter.
