Effective: 2022-09-13 14:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County; Las Vegas Valley; Lincoln County; Sheep Range FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central Nevada and southern Nevada, including the following areas, in south central Nevada, Esmeralda and Central Nye County and Lincoln County. In southern Nevada, Las Vegas Valley and Sheep Range. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of washes and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will occur over portions of southern Nevada through early this morning. Storms may move repeatedly over some sites. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 8 HOURS AGO