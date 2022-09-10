The Taproots Release Music Video for Their Single “California Life” from Upcoming Debut Album

John Prine once said, “Bob Dylan opened the door when there was no door, and then left it open for others to come through.” When Jack Torrey and Page Burkum, aka Minnesota band The Cactus Blossoms, found that door, they walked right through it. "Dylan’s music was a friend and guide to me in those early years and has continued to be an artistic home base for me and Page,” Torrey says. "His songwriting on the Nashville Skyline and New Morning albums are such departure from his mid-60s rock’n’roll poetry, and they really comfortably fit into our wheelhouse without us having to imitate his unique style."

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO