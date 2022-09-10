ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

The Spun

Nick Saban Hints At Why Alabama Star Didn't Play Saturday

One of the biggest surprises from Saturday's game between Alabama and Texas was the fact that cornerback Eli Ricks didn't get a chance to showcase his skillset. Ricks, a former All-SEC performer, transferred to Alabama after spending two years at LSU. In two seasons at LSU, he had 31 total tackles, six pass deflections and five interceptions.
MONTGOMERY, AL
247Sports

Adrian Martinez shares sympathy for Scott Frost after Nebraska firing

The Sunday firing of Scott Frost at Nebraska sparked plenty of national reaction as the first major move of the 2022 coaching cycle, as well as reaction from those closely tied to the program. One of those individuals is Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez, who committed to and played for Frost at Nebraska from 2018-21. During a media session on Tuesday, Martinez was asked about the decision by the Huskers to move on.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Shane Lyons issues statement on Neal Brown

Shane Lyons has issued a statement on the Mountaineer Football program, as well as Head Coach Neal Brown. The West Virginia University Athletic Director did not put the statement out publicly, or release it to local media. Instead, he issued it in response to an Associated Press story by John Raby.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Top 100 big man Papa Kante updates recruitment, timeline

Top 100 big man Papa Kante is starting to get into decision mode as he enters his senior season at South Kent School (Conn.) the 6-foot-10 four-star has already taken visits to Rutgers, Michigan, Maryland, and Pitt with Memphis as another possibility. “I’m getting close a little bit but I...
247Sports

Please Bear With Me: What happened at BYU?

What a wild night it was in Provo, Utah as the Bears fell in double OT 26-20 to the BYU Cougars. It was a sloppy and undisciplined game for the Bears, but they somehow managed to stay in the game with a chance to win at the end. From full moons, cougar tails, and 60,000 plus screaming mormons it is sure to be the toughest atmosphere Baylor will see this year even with trips to Austin and Norman in the future.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

Louisville Football: Commitment Update

Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 after a few weeks of the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this University of Louisville football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 14 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Kickoff Time Set for Notre Dame at North Carolina

Notre Dame will take on North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Fighting Irish have Cal this upcoming weekend following the season-opening loss to Ohio State and last week's upset loss to Marshall. Up until today, the kickoff time set for the game against the Tar Heels...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

