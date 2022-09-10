Read full article on original website
Nick Saban Hints At Why Alabama Star Didn't Play Saturday
One of the biggest surprises from Saturday's game between Alabama and Texas was the fact that cornerback Eli Ricks didn't get a chance to showcase his skillset. Ricks, a former All-SEC performer, transferred to Alabama after spending two years at LSU. In two seasons at LSU, he had 31 total tackles, six pass deflections and five interceptions.
Adrian Martinez shares sympathy for Scott Frost after Nebraska firing
The Sunday firing of Scott Frost at Nebraska sparked plenty of national reaction as the first major move of the 2022 coaching cycle, as well as reaction from those closely tied to the program. One of those individuals is Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez, who committed to and played for Frost at Nebraska from 2018-21. During a media session on Tuesday, Martinez was asked about the decision by the Huskers to move on.
Sam Pittman weighs in on Bobby Petrino's return to Arkansas
The storylines write themselves in Fayetteville (Ark.) this week as former Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino makes his return to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium when his Missouri State Bears come to town to face the No. 10 Razorbacks (2-0, 1-0 SEC) for a 6 p.m. (CT) Saturday kickoff. Petrino,...
Jim Harbaugh press conference: A new two-way player, Michigan QB room updates and more
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media on Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference. Here's everything he said about the Week 2 win over Hawaii, the quarterback situation, injury updates and much more ahead of the UConn game:. Opening statement:. I just...
Morning Brew: What we're hearing on Texas' quarterback injury situation heading into UTSA game
In today's Morning Brew, here's what we're hearing on Texas' quarterback injury situation heading into UTSA game.
Scott Frost fired: Nebraska football coach's buyout doubles due to Huskers' early decision
Nebraska fired coach Scott Frost Sunday following a loss to Georgia Southern. After Frost's contract restructuring after the 2021 season, the Huskers owe him $15 million in buyout money. He will likely be paid $5 million for the 2022 season, and $2.5 million for each year that was on his contract after that. Frost's contract extended through the 2026 season.
Shane Lyons issues statement on Neal Brown
Shane Lyons has issued a statement on the Mountaineer Football program, as well as Head Coach Neal Brown. The West Virginia University Athletic Director did not put the statement out publicly, or release it to local media. Instead, he issued it in response to an Associated Press story by John Raby.
Top 100 big man Papa Kante updates recruitment, timeline
Top 100 big man Papa Kante is starting to get into decision mode as he enters his senior season at South Kent School (Conn.) the 6-foot-10 four-star has already taken visits to Rutgers, Michigan, Maryland, and Pitt with Memphis as another possibility. “I’m getting close a little bit but I...
Please Bear With Me: What happened at BYU?
What a wild night it was in Provo, Utah as the Bears fell in double OT 26-20 to the BYU Cougars. It was a sloppy and undisciplined game for the Bears, but they somehow managed to stay in the game with a chance to win at the end. From full moons, cougar tails, and 60,000 plus screaming mormons it is sure to be the toughest atmosphere Baylor will see this year even with trips to Austin and Norman in the future.
UConn coach Jim Mora: Michigan defense tries to 'pound you into oblivion'
UConn football coach Jim Mora met with reporters on Tuesday afternoon to preview his team's Week 3 matchup against No. 4 Michigan. Here's what Mora said about the game and what he sees in the Wolverines:. Opening statement: Jim Mora on facing Michigan:. Great opportunity for us to play against...
Neal Brown says there is only one way to fix this
WVU Head Coach Neal Brown discusses what's wrong with this team and the one way to fix it moving forward.
Why did Scott Frost fail at Nebraska?
In this segment of The Block, Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer discuss where it all went wrong for Scott Frost in his tenure at Nebraska.
Top100 prospect says Ohio State is the school that stands out among his 21 offers
A 2024 cornerback the Buckeyes have offered a scholarship says Ohio State is the school that stands out to him.
Louisville Football: Commitment Update
Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 after a few weeks of the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this University of Louisville football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 14 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
Heupel shows highly ranked, in-state athlete he's 'priority' for Vols
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel recently traveled to Chattanooga, Tenn., to check on an in-state target who's now a highly ranked prospect.
Started in the mud and now he's here – Mickey Joseph brings a different voice to ideally spark Huskers
The baton has been transferred from one former Husker quarterback to another. Nebraska's new interim football coach Mickey Joseph already met with the team late this morning after Scott Frost had some time for a final talk with the squad. "I communicated with Mickey that Mickey is the head coach,"...
POLLS: No. 10 Arkansas vs. Missouri State, score, predictions, top performers
After improving to 2-0 with a 44-30 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks, the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks will welcome the Missouri State Bears into Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) for a Week 3 matchup. This will be the 8th meeting between the two programs and first since 2011. The Razorbacks have won each of the seven matchups to this point.
Texas A&M Hype Man Called App State A “Hillbilly College” & Said Their Players Can’t Read Ahead Of Embarrassing Loss
Just a DEVASTATING scene. Texas A&M came into this season with a ton of hype, bringing in the number one recruiting class because of all that oil money that flows through from boosters at the school (that’s never been proven, but I’d bet my life on it). I...
After coming to Syracuse to vie for starting QB job, Michigan transfer Dan Villari embracing role as flex WR
Dan Villari transferred from Michigan to Syracuse football this winter with his mind set on winning the starting quarterback job. Eight months later, he highlighted his.
Kickoff Time Set for Notre Dame at North Carolina
Notre Dame will take on North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Fighting Irish have Cal this upcoming weekend following the season-opening loss to Ohio State and last week's upset loss to Marshall. Up until today, the kickoff time set for the game against the Tar Heels...
