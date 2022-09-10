ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban implies practice issues kept Alabama star out of Texas game

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide went to Texas in Week 2 and narrowly escaped with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. Many fans and analysts noted that CB Eli Ricks, the star transfer from LSU, didn’t appear in the Week 2 matchup at all. He’s dealt with a back issue during fall camp, but that didn’t seem to be the reason for his absence on Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Texas football: Analyst gives warning to Longhorns moving on from Alabama near-miss

Texas threw a major scare into the then-No. 1 team in the nation over the weekend, with Alabama — a two-touchdown favorite — escaping Austin with a 20-19 victory. For the Longhorns, the game served as an indicator that Texas coach Steve Sarkisian's build job might just be ahead of schedule, while the Crimson Tide fell a spot in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll despite winning, sliding to No. 2.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Alabama Star Names Loudest Stadium He's Ever Played In

Will Anderson has been involved in no shortage of big games played in boisterous environments during his time at Alabama. So when Anderson called the atmosphere at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium yesterday the "loudest and craziest" he's ever experienced, it certainly means something. Anderson paid the Texas crowd that ultimate...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

WATCH: Alabama football featured in SEC Shorts Emergency Room

Give credit where credit is due: this edition is hilarious, even if Alabama is getting some well deserved ribbing. Enjoy, and don’t forget to turn on the closed captions. Alabama is featured because they didn’t win by enough on the road. It’s still good to be king.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Hwy 25 bridge between Calera, Columbiana closed for work until May

The Waxahatchee bridge on Alabama Highway 25 between Columbiana and Calera has officially closed in order for the Alabama Department of Transportation to replace it. ALDOT has requested that motorists consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs and use extreme caution in the area.
CALERA, AL
wbrc.com

Gas prices below $3 in some areas

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - We are finally seeing gas prices below $3.00 again in parts of Alabama. Gas was at $2.95 a gallon on Highway 119 in Alabaster at the Neighborhood Walmart. Some of the other gas stations in that area of Shelby County are still showing $3.10 or...
ALABASTER, AL
95.3 The Bear

2 Tuscaloosa Schools Lock Down Tuesday After Phone Threat

Two schools in Tuscaloosa were on lockdown over a threatening phone call Tuesday afternoon, school and police officials have confirmed. Lydia Avant, the Director of Public Relations for the Tuscaloosa City Schools system, confirmed to the Thread that Eastwood Middle School in Cottondale was placed on lockdown just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The same procedures were in place at nearby Paul Bryant High.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

