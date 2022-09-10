Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban implies practice issues kept Alabama star out of Texas game
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide went to Texas in Week 2 and narrowly escaped with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. Many fans and analysts noted that CB Eli Ricks, the star transfer from LSU, didn’t appear in the Week 2 matchup at all. He’s dealt with a back issue during fall camp, but that didn’t seem to be the reason for his absence on Saturday.
Texas football: Analyst gives warning to Longhorns moving on from Alabama near-miss
Texas threw a major scare into the then-No. 1 team in the nation over the weekend, with Alabama — a two-touchdown favorite — escaping Austin with a 20-19 victory. For the Longhorns, the game served as an indicator that Texas coach Steve Sarkisian's build job might just be ahead of schedule, while the Crimson Tide fell a spot in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll despite winning, sliding to No. 2.
247Sports
Updated scouting report on USC 4-star running back commit Quinten Joyner
Regardless of the coaching regime in recent years, USC is no stranger to recruiting Texas high school football. Four-star running back Quinten Joyner is a USC pledge out of Manor High School in the Austin metro area, a 2023 Top247 member who's started his senior year in a big way.
Kickoff time set for Texas' Big 12 opener at Texas Tech
AUSTIN, Texas — Kickoff time for the Longhorns' first Big 12 game of the season has been set. The Big 12 Conference announced Texas' Sept. 24 road game at Texas Tech will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on either ABC or ESPN. The Longhorns hold an...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy on Alabama's struggles: 'I think other teams have gotten better'
Greg McElroy led the Alabama Crimson Tide to the national championship back in 2010, the early stages of the budding Alabama dynasty under Nick Saban. The Tide most recently won the title with a dominant effort in 2020, then made it to the title game in 2021 before losing to Georgia.
Matthew McConaughey Tweets Reaction to Texas vs. Alabama Outcome
The Longhorns lost a close battle against the nation’s No. 1 team on Saturday.
Alabama Star Names Loudest Stadium He's Ever Played In
Will Anderson has been involved in no shortage of big games played in boisterous environments during his time at Alabama. So when Anderson called the atmosphere at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium yesterday the "loudest and craziest" he's ever experienced, it certainly means something. Anderson paid the Texas crowd that ultimate...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum says he wasn't surprised Alabama failed to cover spread against Texas
Paul Finebaum wasn’t surprised that Texas covered the 20-point spread against then-No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. The Crimson Tide escaped Austin with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. On Sunday, Finebaum joined ESPN’s Matt Barrie for a review of the Week 2 results. Finebaum recalled making the case for...
Alabama vs Vanderbilt Kickoff Time Announced
The Crimson Tide and the Commodores will be the second night game at Bryant-Denny Stadium this season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama football: No more No. 1 for the Crimson Tide, and it's too early for that to be a bad thing
When Nick Saban, his coaching staff and his players wake up on Monday morning to begin preparations for Louisiana-Monroe, they won’t be the No. 1 team in the country anymore. And that might not be the worst thing in the world. Alabama stubbed its toe about a million times...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum says Texas A&M is at DEFCON 3 and calls Appalachian State loss 'inexcusable'
Paul Finebaum has evaluated Texas A&M, and while he continues to give Jimbo Fisher more time, the alarm bells are beginning to ring in Aggieland following the loss to Appalachian State. Finebaum made his regular Monday appearance on WJOX in Birmingham, Alabama and the “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning”...
clemsontigers.com
Match Day Central: No. 1 Clemson vs. University of Alabama at Birmingham
📍 Birmingham, Ala. (PNC Field) 🗓 Tuesday, Sept. 13 • 8:00 p.m. CLEMSON, S.C. — The No. 1 Clemson Tigers continue their road trip on Tuesday to take on the UAB Blazers in Birmingham, Ala. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. with the match set to stream on ESPN+.
wvtm13.com
'Nowhere to run': Several Alabama football fans hit by car in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Several Alabama football fans are recovering after being hit by a car Friday while in Austin, Texas for the Crimson Tide's big game against the Longhorns. Learn more in the video above. WVTM 13's Rick Karle learned the group of Alabama season ticket holders had just...
Roll 'Bama Roll
WATCH: Alabama football featured in SEC Shorts Emergency Room
Give credit where credit is due: this edition is hilarious, even if Alabama is getting some well deserved ribbing. Enjoy, and don’t forget to turn on the closed captions. Alabama is featured because they didn’t win by enough on the road. It’s still good to be king.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Shelby Reporter
Hwy 25 bridge between Calera, Columbiana closed for work until May
The Waxahatchee bridge on Alabama Highway 25 between Columbiana and Calera has officially closed in order for the Alabama Department of Transportation to replace it. ALDOT has requested that motorists consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs and use extreme caution in the area.
Little Dude, dog taken in Alabama carjacking, reunited with owner weeks later
After Phillip Lewis was carjacked at gunpoint, his biggest concern was his dog, Little Dude, who was in the car when it was taken. “I don’t care about the car, or any objects in the car. I just want that dog back. He means the world to me,” Lewis said in a Sept. 2 interview with WBMA.
wbrc.com
Gas prices below $3 in some areas
SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - We are finally seeing gas prices below $3.00 again in parts of Alabama. Gas was at $2.95 a gallon on Highway 119 in Alabaster at the Neighborhood Walmart. Some of the other gas stations in that area of Shelby County are still showing $3.10 or...
2 Tuscaloosa Schools Lock Down Tuesday After Phone Threat
Two schools in Tuscaloosa were on lockdown over a threatening phone call Tuesday afternoon, school and police officials have confirmed. Lydia Avant, the Director of Public Relations for the Tuscaloosa City Schools system, confirmed to the Thread that Eastwood Middle School in Cottondale was placed on lockdown just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The same procedures were in place at nearby Paul Bryant High.
Samford turns away Episcopalians, Presbyterians from event due to LGBTQ views, activist says
A campus minister at Samford University turned away Presbyterian Church (USA) and Episcopal Church college chaplains that asked to be included in a recent campus ministry fair because the two denominations have stances supporting same-sex marriage, according to the founder of SAFE Samford, an LGBTQ rights group. Brit Blalock, who...
