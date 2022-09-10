Read full article on original website
Thome on why Sox could be dangerous if they make a late run
CHICAGO -- Jim Thome played for a plethora of winning teams over the course of his illustrious 22-year baseball career. There were great Cleveland crews from 1995-2001 who clinched divisions in mid-September. Thome also hit a 461-foot blast representing the lone run in a White Sox victory over the Twins to capture the AL Central title during the famous 2008 Blackout Game No. 163 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Stunning walk-off shows Mariners are ready for October stage
SEATTLE -- From the deepest depths of despair to the most exhilarating euphoria, the Mariners rode an unhinged roller coaster of emotions over an electrifying ninth inning on Sunday, which culminated with an 8-7 walk-off win over the Braves. It had anguish. It had gloom. But, according to their 21-year-old...
Clubhouse games fueling Brewers' playoff push
MILWAUKEE -- Here are the most important numbers to know about the homestand that concluded with a 7-6 Brewers win over the Reds at American Family Field on Sunday, arguably more important than Brandon Woodruff’s 11 strikeouts, Rowdy Tellez’s two home runs or the 90 feet covered by Garrett Mitchell in center field to make a game-saving catch in the ninth inning:
'100 percent confidence' fuels Gleyber's 2-HR game
NEW YORK -- No Yankee was happier to see the calendar flip from August than Gleyber Torres, who opened the month reading his name in trade rumors and ended it in one of the worst slumps of his career. September has been much more promising for the infielder, who says he’s poised to make an impact in October.
Pitching depth facing test as huge series looms
ARLINGTON -- There’s nothing ideal about a bullpen game -- especially in September and especially for a club holding a postseason position. It was an act of necessity, not strategy, that brought the Blue Jays to their second bullpen game in two weekends on Sunday afternoon against the Rangers. The 4-1 loss at Globe Life Field wasn’t the ending Toronto wanted. But with three series wins on this 10-game road trip, the club put itself exactly where it wants to be entering a massive five-game series against the Rays, whom they now trail by just a half-game in the American League Wild Card race.
Arenado, Goldschmidt could join exclusive list
If teammates finishing first and second in MVP Award voting sounds like a rarity, that’s because it is. There have been just six instances in the divisional era (since 1969) of teammates finishing 1-2 for the award. It makes sense, given that we’ve come to expect that teammates who...
Rays' pitchers unravel to end season set vs. Yankees
NEW YORK -- Entering this weekend’s series at Yankee Stadium, the Rays had plenty of reasons to be confident in the job their pitching staff had done against arguably their fiercest division rival. The Bronx Bombers, the American League’s highest-scoring offense, had been contained to 45 runs in 16...
Suzuki's success is 'just scratching the surface'
CHICAGO -- There have been times throughout this season when Seiya Suzuki has been absent from the Cubs' locker room after a game. The repeated sound of a baseball meeting a bat coming from a nearby hallway would let everyone know where he could be found. "He's in the cages...
McMahon learning to gain trust in shorter swing
DENVER -- Ryan McMahon wasn’t any happier than any of his teammates with Sunday’s 12-6 loss to the D-backs, a ghastly affair that featured nine walks by Rockies pitchers and as many stolen bases (six) by Arizona as hits for Colorado. But it was a strong penultimate homestand...
Harris homers twice, but Mariners turn tide on Jansen
SEATTLE -- Instead of celebrating Michael Harris II’s first career two-homer performance and what would have been the season’s greatest comeback victory, Braves manager Brian Snitker found himself answering questions about closer Kenley Jansen at T-Mobile Park on Sunday. “He was pretty good on Friday night,” Snitker said....
Behind Bieber, Guardians sweep division rivals
MINNESOTA -- The Guardians know that a lot of things must go right in order for them to secure the division title, but the club successfully completed step one in Minnesota this weekend. After holding on to wins on Friday and Saturday, the Guardians returned on Sunday afternoon to complete...
Padres turn attention to tight Wild Card race
SAN DIEGO -- On Sunday afternoon, the Padres wrapped up their fifth series against the division-leading Dodgers this season. The result was maddeningly familiar. They dropped the finale, 11-2, and found themselves on the losing end of yet another series against their Southern California rivals -- the fifth time this year, and the eighth straight dating back to last June.
Top 5 hold strong in latest Power Rankings
The Yankees have had their struggles recently (to put it mildly), but they helped themselves over the weekend when they swatted away the team that is likely their biggest threat in the AL East division. The Yankees’ second-half spiral allowed the Rays, and to a lesser extent, the Blue Jays,...
Kemp, A's channel Stewart's 'grit,' 'grind' to big win
OAKLAND -- Roughed up over the first three games of a four-game series against the White Sox, A’s manager Mark Kotsay felt it was a good time to arrange a team meeting. The message inside the clubhouse was about the importance of continuing to show fight after being outscored by 22 runs (29-7) over the previous three days. Given that Sunday would start with a pregame ceremony for Dave Stewart’s No. 34 jersey retirement, Kotsay used the legendary A’s right-hander, who was notorious for pitching with an edge, as a shining example, making sure each of his players was present for the pregame festivities.
Why Mariners would be a tough playoff draw
SEATTLE -- World Series preview, anyone?. Such a proclamation of this weekend’s matchup between the Wild Card-hopeful Mariners and the defending champion Braves is wildly aggressive and perhaps outlandish, especially with so much baseball to play before the Fall Classic. But Seattle’s epic and series-clinching victory on Sunday showed that maybe Mariners fans should dare to dream.
Trout homers in 7th straight game, 1 shy of AL/NL record
CLEVELAND -- Angels superstar Mike Trout can’t stop homering. Trout went deep for a seventh straight game on Monday against the Guardians at Progressive Field to extend his club record and come within one blast of tying the AL/NL record of eight straight games set by Dale Long (1956), Don Mattingly ('87) and Ken Griffey Jr. ('93).
Rare misstep for Adam drops Rays in WC standings
TORONTO -- As soon as Bo Bichette reached down and lofted a 3-2 slider toward the left-field fence, Jason Adam turned and grimaced. He hopped in place with his hands at his sides, gritting his teeth as Randy Arozarena drifted back to time his jump. • Box score. Adam felt...
Flores gets 2-year extension from Giants (report)
On Sunday, Wilmer Flores hit a home run in the eighth inning to give the Giants an important insurance run in their 4-2 win over the Cubs. One day later, Flores got some insurance of his own, agreeing on a two-year contract extension with a mutual option for 2025, per MLB Network insider Joel Sherman. The financial terms of the deal are not yet known, and the team has not confirmed the deal.
Longest rain delay in CBP history can't stop Phils in 'huge win'
PHILADELPHIA -- A couple hours before Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola threw his first pitch on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park, interim manager Rob Thomson was asked if he might start a relief pitcher over Nola in case rain came early. The Phils did not want to start Nola, watch him pitch a couple innings, then lose him because of a lengthy delay. Thomson said no. He had been caught in the past trying to be too cute, only to watch that idea backfire.
Castillo arrives to play southpaw specialist for Bucs
CINCINNATI -- Diego Castillo will have an opportunity over the final three weeks of the season to prove his development as a big league hitter. After getting promoted back to the Majors on Monday afternoon and arriving just three hours prior to first pitch, the 24-year-old made a statement in his return to the lineup. Castillo slugged a two-run blast into the left-field seats in his third plate appearance of the night -- one of three Pittsburgh home runs off Reds starter Mike Minor in the team’s series-opening 6-3 victory at Great American Ball Park.
