Campus life is coming back into full-swing, and this semester is bringing changes to the operational hours, options, and student expectations surrounding dining. Students can expect to see a wider variety of dining options on campus. Aside from Douglass and Danforth, the College is also reopening dining options within the engineering quad—California Rollin’ II will be opening on the first floor of Goergen Hall, the former home of Optikale.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO