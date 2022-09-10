Read full article on original website
Related
Rochester City School District staffing raises teacher certification questions
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A teaching shortage has been seen across the country and in our region. At the start of summer, RCSD saw a vacancy of roughly 350 teachers. Now, the district says they’ve filled those positions. However, not every new teacher may be fully certified. District leaders have said those who aren’t completely […]
westsidenewsny.com
New Assistant Principal at Brockport’s Oliver Middle School
Brockport Central School District has hired Matthew Hennard as the next Assistant Principal at Oliver Middle School. The appointment was approved by the Board of Education during the Board meeting on Tuesday, August 30, and became effective September 6. Mr. Hennard has spent the last year as an Assistant Principal...
Roberts Wesleyan officially drops “college,” becomes a university
Roberts Wesleyan was able to identify 26 masters and two doctoral programs that qualified them, representatives with the university said.
Campus Times
New Interim Dining Director speaks on fall dining expectations
Campus life is coming back into full-swing, and this semester is bringing changes to the operational hours, options, and student expectations surrounding dining. Students can expect to see a wider variety of dining options on campus. Aside from Douglass and Danforth, the College is also reopening dining options within the engineering quad—California Rollin’ II will be opening on the first floor of Goergen Hall, the former home of Optikale.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester beauty school training stylists to recognize human trafficking signs
While the school is still getting the logistics of space sorted out, organizers are hosting a program for any stylists in the area to patriciate in.
wxxinews.org
Lockdown lifted at Rochester General Hospital after overnight social media threat
Rochester General Hospital was put on lockdown early Wednesday morning after city police got information about a potential threat. They were alerted to the social media post via a 911 call, at about 1:45 a.m. Capt. Ryan Tauriello says there were no injuries and police swarmed around the hospital “out...
chronicle-express.com
PYTCo awarded $19K for revitalization of Sampson Theatre
PENN YAN – The Penn Yan Theatre Company (PYTCo) announce that they have been awarded a grant from Rochester Area Community Foundation for The Sampson Theatre revitalization in downtown Penn Yan. This award of $19,440 from the Community Foundation’s Lloyd E. Klos Fund for Historic Preservation will help to...
WHEC TV-10
Police speaks after potential social media threat was directed at Rochester General Hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police lieutenant Greg Bello and Rochester Regional’s Chief Medical Officer will speak at 10:30 a.m. after a potential threat was directed at Rochester General Hospital. You can watch it live here. RPD said that someone made a potential threat against Rochester General Hospital on...
RELATED PEOPLE
14850.com
An Ithaca College sophomore has died in an early morning crash, school says
An Ithaca College sophomore has died in “an automobile accident in Ithaca early Saturday morning,” according to a statement from the college on Saturday afternoon. The college identified Shea Colbert as the student who died. “A sophomore in the School of Business, Shea was a graduate of Bridgewater-Raritan...
Fatality in the Town of Ithaca
On Saturday, September 10th, shortly after 8 A. M. New York State Police at Ithaca were dispatched by Tompkins County to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a wooded area off of Coddington Road in the Town of Ithaca.
Jimmy Z’s in Brockport reopening for indoor dining
Jimmy Z's in Brockport is set to reopen for dine-in, owners announced Tuesday morning on social media.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Canandaigua Academy hosts annual 9/11 stair climb to pay tribute to first responders
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Students and participants stepped up for Canandaigua Academy’s second annual community stair climb to remember the brave men and women that died on Sept. 11. “It truly was a devastating day, not just for our country, but for the world,” high school graduate Katie Compton...
IN THIS ARTICLE
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Class of '58 remembers 64 years later
Bloomfield, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on Bloomfield High's class of '58. Friends reminiscing, a group full of cheers, a time to remember after 64 years. Bloomfield high alumni gathering to walk and to talk seeing white boards and screens have replaced blackboards and chalk. Walking hallways of...
Fairport raises thousands for family of fallen RPD officer Mazurkiewicz
The Original Steve’s Diner in Fairport was packed with those close to the Mazurkiewicz family.
13 WHAM
Brockport holds ceremony to remember those that have fallen on September 11, 2001
Brockport, N.Y. — Brockport's 9/11 vigil ceremony took place on Main Street in Brockport in front of fire house station four at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. Right after September 11, 2001, The Brockport Fire District commissioned a monument to be built months after the attacks and was completed in time for the first anniversary.
RPD Chief Smith announces new program to combat firearm violence
On July 21, Rochester mayor Malik Evans issued a "Proclamation of a Local State of Emergency" due to the gun violence in Rochester.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNY marching band director honored with spot in 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Baldwinsville marching band director Casey Vanderstouw has been selected to join a select group of peers from across the country in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Saluting America’s Band Directors parade entry will convey its theme, “America’s band directors: We teach music. We teach...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Appointments available for bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters in Monroe County
Free Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters are being offered in Monroe County beginning this week, County Executive Adam Bello announced Monday. The Monroe County Department of Public Health will also be offering bivalent boosters at affordable housing locations, senior living facilities and shelters throughout the fall. “The bivalent vaccine offers...
waynetimes.com
Youngman, Delpha R.
WOLCOTT: Delpha R. Youngman, age 84, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Clifton Springs Hospital. She was raised in Martville, NY by her parents, the late George and Dorothy (Axtell) Hudson. Prior to retirement, she was known as “Mrs. Delpha” to hundreds of children that attended the Golden...
Parolee given 25 years to life for murder on Baden St. in Rochester
That afternoon, RPD officers responded to 31 Bardin Street for the report of a victim shot.
Comments / 0