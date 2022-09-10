ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NY

New Assistant Principal at Brockport’s Oliver Middle School

Brockport Central School District has hired Matthew Hennard as the next Assistant Principal at Oliver Middle School. The appointment was approved by the Board of Education during the Board meeting on Tuesday, August 30, and became effective September 6. Mr. Hennard has spent the last year as an Assistant Principal...
BROCKPORT, NY
Campus Times

New Interim Dining Director speaks on fall dining expectations

Campus life is coming back into full-swing, and this semester is bringing changes to the operational hours, options, and student expectations surrounding dining. Students can expect to see a wider variety of dining options on campus. Aside from Douglass and Danforth, the College is also reopening dining options within the engineering quad—California Rollin’ II will be opening on the first floor of Goergen Hall, the former home of Optikale.
ROCHESTER, NY
City
Newark, NY
Newark, NY
Education
chronicle-express.com

PYTCo awarded $19K for revitalization of Sampson Theatre

PENN YAN – The Penn Yan Theatre Company (PYTCo) announce that they have been awarded a grant from Rochester Area Community Foundation for The Sampson Theatre revitalization in downtown Penn Yan. This award of $19,440 from the Community Foundation’s Lloyd E. Klos Fund for Historic Preservation will help to...
PENN YAN, NY
Person
Ruth Brown
14850.com

An Ithaca College sophomore has died in an early morning crash, school says

An Ithaca College sophomore has died in “an automobile accident in Ithaca early Saturday morning,” according to a statement from the college on Saturday afternoon. The college identified Shea Colbert as the student who died. “A sophomore in the School of Business, Shea was a graduate of Bridgewater-Raritan...
ITHACA, NY
News Channel 34

Fatality in the Town of Ithaca

On Saturday, September 10th, shortly after 8 A. M. New York State Police at Ithaca were dispatched by Tompkins County to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a wooded area off of Coddington Road in the Town of Ithaca.
ITHACA, NY
#Central School#K12#Pre K Kindergartens
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Class of '58 remembers 64 years later

Bloomfield, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on Bloomfield High's class of '58. Friends reminiscing, a group full of cheers, a time to remember after 64 years. Bloomfield high alumni gathering to walk and to talk seeing white boards and screens have replaced blackboards and chalk. Walking hallways of...
BLOOMFIELD, NY
Education
Education
spectrumlocalnews.com

Appointments available for bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters in Monroe County

Free Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters are being offered in Monroe County beginning this week, County Executive Adam Bello announced Monday. The Monroe County Department of Public Health will also be offering bivalent boosters at affordable housing locations, senior living facilities and shelters throughout the fall. “The bivalent vaccine offers...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
waynetimes.com

Youngman, Delpha R.

WOLCOTT: Delpha R. Youngman, age 84, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Clifton Springs Hospital. She was raised in Martville, NY by her parents, the late George and Dorothy (Axtell) Hudson. Prior to retirement, she was known as “Mrs. Delpha” to hundreds of children that attended the Golden...
WOLCOTT, NY

