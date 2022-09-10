Read full article on original website
Rochester City School District staffing raises teacher certification questions
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A teaching shortage has been seen across the country and in our region. At the start of summer, RCSD saw a vacancy of roughly 350 teachers. Now, the district says they’ve filled those positions. However, not every new teacher may be fully certified. District leaders have said those who aren’t completely […]
waynetimes.com
Newark Central welcomes back students, staff for 2022-23
NEWARK – Nineteen hundred and twenty-five students and 507 staff members returned to Newark Central School District Schools September 6th to begin an exciting new school year. Superintendent Susan Hasenauer, pleased with what she saw after visiting the district’s five schools September 6th, said the 2022-23 school year will...
New office, but same mission of preserving Canandaigua Lake
CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association has a new home. And members of the nonprofit organization hope this will help them to do an even better job of preserving, protecting and restoring Canandaigua Lake and its watershed from their new headquarters at 144 Mill St., just off Main Street in downtown Canandaigua.
chronicle-express.com
PYTCo awarded $19K for revitalization of Sampson Theatre
PENN YAN – The Penn Yan Theatre Company (PYTCo) announce that they have been awarded a grant from Rochester Area Community Foundation for The Sampson Theatre revitalization in downtown Penn Yan. This award of $19,440 from the Community Foundation’s Lloyd E. Klos Fund for Historic Preservation will help to...
westsidenewsny.com
Leslie Daum: The first woman to join the Brockport FD
In the spring of 1974, 21-year-old Leslie Daum was a senior at SUNY Brockport majoring in sociology and recreation. Her schedule was such that she had most of her afternoons free, and after hearing volunteers were needed during that day part, she applied to join the Brockport Fire Department’s Silsby Hose Company. In doing so, she became the first woman to join in the department’s 99-year history.
Years long dispute in Cayuga Nation sees tribal arrests, trials beginning
Moments after Jason John stepped out of the Cayuga Nation’s Tribal Court, he was rushed to the hospital. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, he was escorted by his lawyer Michael Benson out of the unassuming building that houses the court, past a gate guarded by Cayuga Nation Police, and across NYS Route 89. John appeared sluggish and dazed.
Geneva Concerts launches 2022-23 season
GENEVA — In the mid-1940s, a group of Geneva citizens organized as the Geneva Civic Music Association — later, Geneva Concerts — with the intention of making classical music and other cultural offerings available to their community and to promote the appreciation and understanding of the arts.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Canandaigua Academy hosts annual 9/11 stair climb to pay tribute to first responders
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Students and participants stepped up for Canandaigua Academy’s second annual community stair climb to remember the brave men and women that died on Sept. 11. “It truly was a devastating day, not just for our country, but for the world,” high school graduate Katie Compton...
WHEC TV-10
RG&E will host four informational sessions about new smart meters
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E is hosting four information sessions about the installation of new smart meters. RG&E expects to upgrade 571,000 meters over the next three years in Monroe County and parts of Genesee, Livingston, Orleans, and Wayne counties. The new meters have been the topic of several News10NBC Investigations.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Hilton Man Gets $7,622 Bill from RG&E
HILTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — For months, News10NBC has been reporting on major billing issues at RG&E. Some of you have told us you’ve gone months without being billed and then gotten clobbered with a huge one, or RG&E hasn’t shown up for scheduled appointments and trying to get through to customer service has been a nightmare.
countryfolks.com
Spotlight on Leopold Conservation Award finalist Humbert Farms
Located in Western New York, Humbert Farms has become a well-known name in sustainable agriculture. For five generations the Humbert family has been farming in Wayne County and today grow corn, soybeans and wheat across 3,500 acres. They were recently named a finalist for the New York-AEM Leopold Conservation Award for their above and beyond dedication and upkeep to their land, water and soil.
waynetimes.com
Cantwell, Peter James
WEST SENECA, NY: Peter James Cantwell was originally from Macedon, born on October 26, 1971, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. “Do everything with a good heart and expect nothing in return, and you will never be disappointed.” (Thoughts Wonder) “Whenever I think of the past, it brings...
iheartoswego.com
Donkey in Town of Albion Died from EEEV
The Oswego County Health Department announced that a donkey from the town of Albion has died from EEEV. The diagnosis was confirmed in testing conducted by the state Department of Health. Donkeys are as susceptible to mosquito-borne diseases as horses. Like horses, they cannot transmit EEEV to a person; however,...
tvnewscheck.com
WHAM Rochester Anchor Duo Of Ginny Ryan And Doug Emblidge To Retire
WHAM Rochester, N.Y.’s longest running anchor duo of Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge, who have anchored the ABC affiliate’s 5 p.m. weeknight newscast since 1990, today announced plans to retire from television. The duo, who were inducted in the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2018,...
AdWeek
Longtime WHAM Rochester Anchor Team to Leave Local TV at the Same Time
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WHAM‘s longest running anchor team of Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge have announced their plans to leave local television. The two...
‘Let’s Roll!’ Motorcycle ride and concert held in memory of first responders on 9/11
The ride went through the Village of Brockport past the 9/11 Memorial before returning to Ontario Beach Park.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Class of '58 remembers 64 years later
Bloomfield, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on Bloomfield High's class of '58. Friends reminiscing, a group full of cheers, a time to remember after 64 years. Bloomfield high alumni gathering to walk and to talk seeing white boards and screens have replaced blackboards and chalk. Walking hallways of...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 9 Best Sodus Point Restaurants
Sodus Point, New York’s history is rich – with the first pioneers arriving in the area during the late 1700s. During the war of 1812, it was attacked and burned by the British, rebuilt, and incorporated as a village in 1858. In the mid-1800s, Captain George Garlock utilized...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Enter to Win a Country Weekend Escape from Livingston County Tourism
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. *GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We’re teaming up with Livingston County Tourism to give away a Country Weekend Escape ($1000 value)!. Dust off your Barbour jackets and tall boots for an equestrian-themed...
Credit Card Gun, Ammunition Sales Tracked In New York State
While many New York gun owners are trying to understand what the new laws are and how they will affect them, there is more information coming out about purchases. The new gun laws in New York State have been front page news across Western New York and nationwide and has a direct impact on those considering applying for a pistol permit.
