ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneseo, NY

Comments / 0

Related
waynetimes.com

Newark Central welcomes back students, staff for 2022-23

NEWARK – Nineteen hundred and twenty-five students and 507 staff members returned to Newark Central School District Schools September 6th to begin an exciting new school year. Superintendent Susan Hasenauer, pleased with what she saw after visiting the district’s five schools September 6th, said the 2022-23 school year will...
NEWARK, NY
Daily Messenger

New office, but same mission of preserving Canandaigua Lake

CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association has a new home. And members of the nonprofit organization hope this will help them to do an even better job of preserving, protecting and restoring Canandaigua Lake and its watershed from their new headquarters at 144 Mill St., just off Main Street in downtown Canandaigua.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
chronicle-express.com

PYTCo awarded $19K for revitalization of Sampson Theatre

PENN YAN – The Penn Yan Theatre Company (PYTCo) announce that they have been awarded a grant from Rochester Area Community Foundation for The Sampson Theatre revitalization in downtown Penn Yan. This award of $19,440 from the Community Foundation’s Lloyd E. Klos Fund for Historic Preservation will help to...
PENN YAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Geneseo, NY
Education
City
Geneseo, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Leslie Daum: The first woman to join the Brockport FD

In the spring of 1974, 21-year-old Leslie Daum was a senior at SUNY Brockport majoring in sociology and recreation. Her schedule was such that she had most of her afternoons free, and after hearing volunteers were needed during that day part, she applied to join the Brockport Fire Department’s Silsby Hose Company. In doing so, she became the first woman to join in the department’s 99-year history.
BROCKPORT, NY
Daily Messenger

Geneva Concerts launches 2022-23 season

GENEVA — In the mid-1940s, a group of Geneva citizens organized as the Geneva Civic Music Association — later, Geneva Concerts — with the intention of making classical music and other cultural offerings available to their community and to promote the appreciation and understanding of the arts.
GENEVA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suny Geneseo#K12#Flcc#Cooperative
WHEC TV-10

RG&E will host four informational sessions about new smart meters

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E is hosting four information sessions about the installation of new smart meters. RG&E expects to upgrade 571,000 meters over the next three years in Monroe County and parts of Genesee, Livingston, Orleans, and Wayne counties. The new meters have been the topic of several News10NBC Investigations.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

News10NBC Investigates: Hilton Man Gets $7,622 Bill from RG&E

HILTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — For months, News10NBC has been reporting on major billing issues at RG&E. Some of you have told us you’ve gone months without being billed and then gotten clobbered with a huge one, or RG&E hasn’t shown up for scheduled appointments and trying to get through to customer service has been a nightmare.
HILTON, NY
countryfolks.com

Spotlight on Leopold Conservation Award finalist Humbert Farms

Located in Western New York, Humbert Farms has become a well-known name in sustainable agriculture. For five generations the Humbert family has been farming in Wayne County and today grow corn, soybeans and wheat across 3,500 acres. They were recently named a finalist for the New York-AEM Leopold Conservation Award for their above and beyond dedication and upkeep to their land, water and soil.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
waynetimes.com

Cantwell, Peter James

WEST SENECA, NY: Peter James Cantwell was originally from Macedon, born on October 26, 1971, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. “Do everything with a good heart and expect nothing in return, and you will never be disappointed.” (Thoughts Wonder) “Whenever I think of the past, it brings...
MACEDON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
iheartoswego.com

Donkey in Town of Albion Died from EEEV

The Oswego County Health Department announced that a donkey from the town of Albion has died from EEEV. The diagnosis was confirmed in testing conducted by the state Department of Health. Donkeys are as susceptible to mosquito-borne diseases as horses. Like horses, they cannot transmit EEEV to a person; however,...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
tvnewscheck.com

WHAM Rochester Anchor Duo Of Ginny Ryan And Doug Emblidge To Retire

WHAM Rochester, N.Y.’s longest running anchor duo of Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge, who have anchored the ABC affiliate’s 5 p.m. weeknight newscast since 1990, today announced plans to retire from television. The duo, who were inducted in the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2018,...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Class of '58 remembers 64 years later

Bloomfield, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on Bloomfield High's class of '58. Friends reminiscing, a group full of cheers, a time to remember after 64 years. Bloomfield high alumni gathering to walk and to talk seeing white boards and screens have replaced blackboards and chalk. Walking hallways of...
BLOOMFIELD, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 9 Best Sodus Point Restaurants

Sodus Point, New York’s history is rich – with the first pioneers arriving in the area during the late 1700s. During the war of 1812, it was attacked and burned by the British, rebuilt, and incorporated as a village in 1858. In the mid-1800s, Captain George Garlock utilized...
SODUS POINT, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Credit Card Gun, Ammunition Sales Tracked In New York State

While many New York gun owners are trying to understand what the new laws are and how they will affect them, there is more information coming out about purchases. The new gun laws in New York State have been front page news across Western New York and nationwide and has a direct impact on those considering applying for a pistol permit.
ERIE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy