After 2021's last-minute stopgap setting on the hard asphalt at Angels' Stadium in Anaheim, the Japanese Classic Car Show returned to its Long Beach home again, rolling onto the green grass of Marina Green Park as what was left of Hurricane Kay spun away form the California coast and wheeled back out into the frothy green Pacific. It was a lovely setting, with the yacht harbor on one side and the front straight of the Long Beach Grand Prix on the other. In between were about 300 of your favorite Japanese cars from years gone by: Datsun 510s, Nissan Zs, Acuras NSX, Toyota Tercels, and Celicas, and many a mint motorcycle. Maybe you owned one or two or a dozen of those back in the day.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO