Stanford, CA

ESPN FPI predicts final 10 games of USC's season

USC opened its Pac-12 schedule in dominant fashion with a 41-28 win over Stanford Saturday evening. The Trojans exploded offensively with touchdowns in each of their first five drives. True sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 341 passing yards — to eight different receivers — and four touchdowns, two of which came from third-year sophomore wide receiver Jordan Addison.
UCLA in National Statistical Rankings

These stats utilize only those games involving FBS programs, so this figures in only UCLA's game against Bowling Green. Yards Per Play – 19th (6.7) Yards Per Game – 2nd (626) Points Per Game – 12th (45) Points Per Play -- 40th (.479) Rushing Yards Per Attempt...
LOOK: Kickoff time announced for USC football's road matchup with Oregon State

USC football announced on Monday that its big road matchup with Oregon State on Sept. 24 will kick off at 6:30 p.m. PT and air on Pac-12 Networks. The network selection and kickoff time drew much confusion and ire from USC fans for the Trojans, which are currently ranked No. 7 in the nation for a game that might be a Top 25 meeting between two undefeated programs.
Updated scouting report on USC 4-star running back commit A'Marion Peterson

247Sports provides an updated scouting report on A'Marion Peterson, a 247Sports four-star running back out of Wichita Falls (Texas) Hirschi. The 6-foot, 200-pound Peterson committed in the spring to USC, which sits at No. 14 nationally on the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Peterson is one of USC's two...
WATCH: ISO highlights of 2023 USC OL commit Amos Talalele

Three-star 2023 Santa Clara (Calif.) offensive tackle Amos Talalele put on a show against Del Mar High School on Friday night, picking up the first win of the season for the Bruins in a 60-26 victory. Talalele plays both ways at Santa Clara High School as an offensive tackle and...
OC Soccer Club Fears Being Kicked Out of Their Stadium

The Orange County Soccer Club fears it's about to be kicked out from the stadium where the team has played since 2017. The team could be replaced by another connected to the LA Galaxy just one option the city of Irvine will discuss at it's meeting Tuesday. The people who...
Oakland's Zendaya makes history with her 2nd Emmy

LOS ANGELES - Oakland native and Hollywood mega-star Zendaya made history again Monday becoming the youngest person to win two Emmys for acting. She's now also the first Black woman to twice take the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. The 26-year-old’s win at the 74-th Primetime...
Two Bay Area Restaurants Make Bon Appetit's Best New Restaurants List

After a year in which it seemed like there were a lot more restaurants closing or just hanging on than opening, Bon Appetit has published its annual Restaurant Issue — and rather than the traditional "Hot 10" list of the country's best new restaurants, they're expanding things to a list of the best 50 new restaurants.
KGI Announces the Passing of Dean Minh Dang

With a heavy heart, Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) President Dr. Sheldon Schuster announced the passing of Assistant Dean for Experiential Education and Professor of Practice for Clinical Sciences, Minh Dang, on September 6, 2022. Dang served KGI well as the inaugural Assistant Dean for Experiential Education. She was hired by...
Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California

One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
Kimberly Guilfoyle Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Boyfriend: Donald Trump Jr. Profession: Attorney, journalist, political analyst. Kimberly Guilfoyle was once upon a time the Assistant District Attorney for San Francisco. She was also the First Lady of the city. Kimberly Guilfoyle is primarily famous for her television appearances. She is also a political analyst and a journalist. She is mainly renowned for being a host in the show “The five,” which appears on Fox News.
Our 50 Favorites from the Japanese Classic Car Show in California

After 2021's last-minute stopgap setting on the hard asphalt at Angels' Stadium in Anaheim, the Japanese Classic Car Show returned to its Long Beach home again, rolling onto the green grass of Marina Green Park as what was left of Hurricane Kay spun away form the California coast and wheeled back out into the frothy green Pacific. It was a lovely setting, with the yacht harbor on one side and the front straight of the Long Beach Grand Prix on the other. In between were about 300 of your favorite Japanese cars from years gone by: Datsun 510s, Nissan Zs, Acuras NSX, Toyota Tercels, and Celicas, and many a mint motorcycle. Maybe you owned one or two or a dozen of those back in the day.
