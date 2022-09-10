ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Dozens of Earthquakes Rattle Puerto Rico; No Tsunami Threat For Now

Dozens of earthquakes have rattled Puerto Rico in recent days, but fortunately none have been strong enough to create a local or regional tsunami in the Atlantic or the Caribbean Sea. According to USGS, 14 earthquakes struck in the last 24 hours, 117 struck in the last 7 days, and 462 have struck over the last 30 days.
newyorkcitynews.net

New York governor ends Covid facemask requirements

NEW YORK CITY, New York: New York state will no longer require the public to wear facemasks on trains, buses and other modes of public transit, as well as at airports and in ride-share vehicles. "Starting today, masks will be optional," Governor Kathy Hochul said at a news conference,. citing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q97.9

VIDEO: Shark Flew Out of Water and Landed on a Boat Off The Coast of Maine

What’s more epic than deep sea fishing in Maine? A ‘wild’ shark landing on your boat while deep sea fishing in Maine. As told by the Miami Herald, a 38-foot charter boat was 20 miles off the coast of Maine at the end of August when a seven-foot mako shark came flying out of the water, landing right on the boat in a quick flash, giving nobody time to prepare or move.
MAINE STATE
newscentermaine.com

Hurricane Earl sends dangerous surf to Maine

MAINE, USA — Hurricane "Earl" is churning in the Atlantic Ocean, about 600 miles southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida. Earl will bring large, breaking waves to the entire Maine coastline the weekend of Saturday, Sept. 10. A high surf advisory...
MAINE STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

FBI arrests attorney for prominent Hawaii business as part of corruption probe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s been another arrest in the high-profile federal case against former city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro, Hawaii News Now has learned. Early Tuesday morning, the FBI moved in on attorney Sheri Tanaka’s California home, taking her into custody in connection with the alleged conspiracy. Tanaka represents...
HAWAII STATE
townandtourist.com

25 Top Treehouse Rentals in Hawaii (Accessible & Gorgeous!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When planning a treehouse escape, most people probably don’t think of lush rainforests and sandy beaches. However, this and more is exactly what you’ll get from resting among the trees in beautiful Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
newscentermaine.com

Mainers to soon feel relief with first 'fall-like' cold front

PORTLAND, Maine — It doesn't normally take this long for the first late-summer cold front to get rid of the humidity in Maine. However, it won't be until the middle of September before a strong push of dry, Canadian air arrives in northern New England this year. The humidity...
MAINE STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Chinese Chamber of Commerce celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Happy Mid-Autumn Festival!. Chinese communities compare it to Thanksgiving because historically, families gathered to celebrate the harvest season and full moon. A big part of the tradition is sharing mooncakes, which are filled with duck egg yolks to represent the moon. Hawaii’s Chinese Chamber of Commerce held...
HONOLULU, HI
usf.edu

With election wins and appointments, DeSantis expands his influence over Florida's largest school districts

For months, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has been upending the debates happening at local school board meetings. Now he’s helping change who sits on those boards. DeSantis has a lot more power over local education policy after last month’s elections. His allies and appointees have taken seats on the boards of the state’s largest school districts and the new members are well positioned to implement the governor's conservative agenda in public schools.
FLORIDA STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire ski areas getting ready for busy winter season

MANCHESTER, N.H. — It was warm and wet at McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester Sunday, but in a few short months it'll be cold and snowy and packed with skiers and riders. "The ski areas have been doing a lot of work to get ready, there are a lot of different projects going on whether its new lifts, or lift upgrade,” said Jessyca Keeler, of Ski New Hampshire. “There has been a lot of construction on lodges.”
MANCHESTER, NH
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Lucia Baez-Geller

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – We pick up the conversation about the internal struggles South Florida schools now face when it comes to balancing parents’ rights, including all families, and the new law meant to ensure that. Lucia Baez-Geller is the Miami-Dade School Board member who proposed, again, marking...
MIAMI, FL
94.3 WCYY

The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You

Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
STONINGTON, ME
Delaware LIVE News

What to know before Tuesday’s primary election

Just one statewide incumbent and eight sitting members of the Delaware General Assembly will have a primary opponent when the polls open Tuesday. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Incumbent Auditor of Accounts Kathy McGuiness will face off against attorney and accountant Lydia York.  Eight incumbent members of the General Assembly have primary opponents, including Sen. ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Owner of Hawaii license plate offensive to BLM movement sues state, city

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The owner of a Hawaii vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter movement is suing the City of Honolulu and state Attorney General. Edward Odquina claims they’re violating his civil rights by recalling the plate. Court documents show Odquina was approved...
HONOLULU, HI

