Dozens of Earthquakes Rattle Puerto Rico; No Tsunami Threat For Now
Dozens of earthquakes have rattled Puerto Rico in recent days, but fortunately none have been strong enough to create a local or regional tsunami in the Atlantic or the Caribbean Sea. According to USGS, 14 earthquakes struck in the last 24 hours, 117 struck in the last 7 days, and 462 have struck over the last 30 days.
New York governor ends Covid facemask requirements
NEW YORK CITY, New York: New York state will no longer require the public to wear facemasks on trains, buses and other modes of public transit, as well as at airports and in ride-share vehicles. "Starting today, masks will be optional," Governor Kathy Hochul said at a news conference,. citing...
A new mosquito is stalking New Mexico. Is the state ready?
If you’ve been stalked by tiny striped mosquitoes this summer, you’re not alone. These bold black-and-white bugs, aka Aedes aegypti, are “aggressive biters” and “a little bit sneakier” than other mosquitoes, said Nick Pederson, Urban Biology Division Manager with Albuquerque’s Environmental Health Department.
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state
A popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in New York state later this year. We all know and love Chick-fil-A, don't we? That delicious fried chicken, those waffle fries, mmmm.
VIDEO: Shark Flew Out of Water and Landed on a Boat Off The Coast of Maine
What’s more epic than deep sea fishing in Maine? A ‘wild’ shark landing on your boat while deep sea fishing in Maine. As told by the Miami Herald, a 38-foot charter boat was 20 miles off the coast of Maine at the end of August when a seven-foot mako shark came flying out of the water, landing right on the boat in a quick flash, giving nobody time to prepare or move.
Hurricane Earl sends dangerous surf to Maine
MAINE, USA — Hurricane "Earl" is churning in the Atlantic Ocean, about 600 miles southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida. Earl will bring large, breaking waves to the entire Maine coastline the weekend of Saturday, Sept. 10. A high surf advisory...
FBI arrests attorney for prominent Hawaii business as part of corruption probe
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s been another arrest in the high-profile federal case against former city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro, Hawaii News Now has learned. Early Tuesday morning, the FBI moved in on attorney Sheri Tanaka’s California home, taking her into custody in connection with the alleged conspiracy. Tanaka represents...
25 Top Treehouse Rentals in Hawaii (Accessible & Gorgeous!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When planning a treehouse escape, most people probably don’t think of lush rainforests and sandy beaches. However, this and more is exactly what you’ll get from resting among the trees in beautiful Hawaii.
Cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico
The state's average home price is in the $200,000s.
Mainers to soon feel relief with first 'fall-like' cold front
PORTLAND, Maine — It doesn't normally take this long for the first late-summer cold front to get rid of the humidity in Maine. However, it won't be until the middle of September before a strong push of dry, Canadian air arrives in northern New England this year. The humidity...
Hawaii Chinese Chamber of Commerce celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Happy Mid-Autumn Festival!. Chinese communities compare it to Thanksgiving because historically, families gathered to celebrate the harvest season and full moon. A big part of the tradition is sharing mooncakes, which are filled with duck egg yolks to represent the moon. Hawaii’s Chinese Chamber of Commerce held...
New study shows what tourists will spend more on
90% of Hawaii’s food is imported, but a new study shows tourists are willing to pay more for locally sourced food.
With election wins and appointments, DeSantis expands his influence over Florida's largest school districts
For months, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has been upending the debates happening at local school board meetings. Now he’s helping change who sits on those boards. DeSantis has a lot more power over local education policy after last month’s elections. His allies and appointees have taken seats on the boards of the state’s largest school districts and the new members are well positioned to implement the governor's conservative agenda in public schools.
Suicide in Hawaii: By the numbers
Did you know suicide touches one in five American families?
New Hampshire ski areas getting ready for busy winter season
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It was warm and wet at McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester Sunday, but in a few short months it'll be cold and snowy and packed with skiers and riders. "The ski areas have been doing a lot of work to get ready, there are a lot of different projects going on whether its new lifts, or lift upgrade,” said Jessyca Keeler, of Ski New Hampshire. “There has been a lot of construction on lodges.”
This Week in South Florida: Lucia Baez-Geller
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – We pick up the conversation about the internal struggles South Florida schools now face when it comes to balancing parents’ rights, including all families, and the new law meant to ensure that. Lucia Baez-Geller is the Miami-Dade School Board member who proposed, again, marking...
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
Unprecedented primary intrigue in Delaware as convicted auditor faces newcomer
Delaware primary elections in years without a presidential race are generally ho-hum affairs. The races usually feature incumbent state House or Senate members fending off newcomers seeking office, with little chance of an upset. One notable exception was 2010, when conservative Republican Christine O’Donnell stunned the state political establishment by...
What to know before Tuesday’s primary election
Just one statewide incumbent and eight sitting members of the Delaware General Assembly will have a primary opponent when the polls open Tuesday. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Incumbent Auditor of Accounts Kathy McGuiness will face off against attorney and accountant Lydia York. Eight incumbent members of the General Assembly have primary opponents, including Sen. ... Read More
Owner of Hawaii license plate offensive to BLM movement sues state, city
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The owner of a Hawaii vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter movement is suing the City of Honolulu and state Attorney General. Edward Odquina claims they’re violating his civil rights by recalling the plate. Court documents show Odquina was approved...
