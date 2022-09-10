ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Recap and Highlights: Washington State marches into hostile environment and takes down No. 19 Wisconsin 17-14

By From staff reports
KHQ Right Now
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

Idaho State Police searching for missing, endangered Lewiston woman

LEWISTON, Idaho - The Idaho State Police (ISP) is searching for 67-year-old Linda Sears, who was last seen near the 500 block of Warner Avenue in Lewiston. She's believed to be on foot and can't walk without her walker. ISP said she was last seen wearing a white, long-sleeve shirt with a flower print, blue jeans and tennis shoes.
LEWISTON, ID
KHQ Right Now

Body of missing Orofino man recovered from Clearwater River

CLEARWATER COUNTY, Idaho - Deputies with the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a missing Orofino man on Wednesday, according to a release from Clearwater County. Marine deputies using personal watercraft and located 62-year-old Michael Moore in the Clearwater River, upstream from Pink House Hole recreation area on...
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy