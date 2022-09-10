Recap and Highlights: Washington State marches into hostile environment and takes down No. 19 Wisconsin 17-14

Read full article on original website
Washington State notebook: As Air Raid system finds rhythm, Cougar offense leaning on 'effort'
PULLMAN – Washington State’s Air Raid hasn’t operated with much consistency early this season. The Cougars are still searching for rhythm as they sharpen up the technical details and communication in their freshly installed system. It’ll take time and experience for a new offense to settle into...
Optimism aside after two competitive FBS losses, Idaho football still has plenty to work on
LEWISTON – Are these the same ol’ Vandals?. Looking at Idaho’s first two games, the consensus was the Vandals were going to roll over and die. That sounds harsh, but given Idaho’s history, it was a fair assessment. The Vandals came away only losing by a...
Idaho State Police searching for missing, endangered Lewiston woman
LEWISTON, Idaho - The Idaho State Police (ISP) is searching for 67-year-old Linda Sears, who was last seen near the 500 block of Warner Avenue in Lewiston. She's believed to be on foot and can't walk without her walker. ISP said she was last seen wearing a white, long-sleeve shirt with a flower print, blue jeans and tennis shoes.
Body of missing Orofino man recovered from Clearwater River
CLEARWATER COUNTY, Idaho - Deputies with the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a missing Orofino man on Wednesday, according to a release from Clearwater County. Marine deputies using personal watercraft and located 62-year-old Michael Moore in the Clearwater River, upstream from Pink House Hole recreation area on...
