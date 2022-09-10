Read full article on original website
tripatini.com
THRILLING WEEKEND GETAWAYS FROM KOLKATA
Kolkata, the ‘city of joy is a great tourist destination. Known for its culture and literature, the town has all the elements to keep the tourists engaged. However, if you want to take a break from the city or you are done exploring the town; Kolkata offers a range of weekend getaways.
tripatini.com
complete guide to plan a family friendly trip to rajasthan
Planning a family-friendly trip to Rajasthan can be a fun and educational experience. Here are some tips to make the process easier: Start by researching the different tourist destinations in Rajasthan. Find out what attractions are kid-friendly, how much time you need to spend at each attraction, and whether there are any special events or celebrations happening during your visit.
tripatini.com
Hidden areas in Rajasthan explore with JCR Cab
Jodhpur is a city known for its fascinating history and captivating architecture. However, what most people don't know is that Jodhpur is also a great place to go on road trips. There are so many places to visit and explore with taxi service in Jodhpur, and each one offers a unique experience.
CNBC
Shanghai, Mumbai, Melbourne and beyond: CNBC names the best Asia-Pacific hotels for business travel
Business travelers are on the road again. So there's no better time for CNBC Travel to name the best hotels for business travel across Asia-Pacific. CNBC joined with the market and consumer data firm Statista to produce rankings of the "Best Hotels for Business Travelers." A second list of rankings for hotels in Europe and the Middle East will be published next month.
