Albuquerque Officials Are Seeking Help Locating a TigerDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Donovan Curley—Age 48—Has Been Sentenced to 15 Years in PrisonDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
An Ex-Bookkeeper Has Admitted to Stealing $2 Million from Their EmployerDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The School District & the City of Albuquerque Are Teaming Up over Concerns about Wilson ParkDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Watch Out for Rhinovirus!Daniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Post Register
Changes are coming to the concession stands at Albertsons Stadium
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — How about a little BBQ with some Bronco football?. Boise State athletics on Tuesday announced some changes coming to Albertsons stadium for home football games this season. The stadium will introduce grab-and-go, market-style options along with beverage options at its new Locals Corner. "The new...
Injured Las Cruces high school athlete in critical condition
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces football player that collapsed on the field during a game last month has taken a turn for the worse. Organ Mountain High School captain Abraham Romero suffered a brain injury during a game against Deming on Aug. 26 and was placed in a medically induced coma. Over the weekend, […]
Three Belen schools to undergo million-dollar security upgrades
BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Keeping students safe in school is a big issue. Now the Belen Consolidated School District is spending more than a million dollars to improve security for three of its schools. Soon Belen High School, La Merced, and Central elementary schools will be getting long overdue security upgrades. “Events around the country have […]
The 2022 green chile cheeseburger champion
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Monday a new Green Chile Cheeseburger champion was crowned at the New Mexico State Fair. Seven restaurants from around New Mexico faced off to see who has the best green chile cheeseburger in the state. This year’s winner was Sparky’s Burgers & BBQ from Hatch. Tuesday is the state fair’s military and […]
rrobserver.com
Hatch favorite wins at state fair, Slate Street Billiards among contestants for best green chile burger
If you are looking for a green chile burger, looks like the best in New Mexico is from Sparky’s Burgers, Barbecue, & Espresso. The Hatch restaurant won the state fair’s annual Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge. In all, six restaurants went at it. People’s Choice Winner was Big Mike’s...
“He was perfect”: New Mexico family remembers fallen hero after deadly crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “He was perfect. A perfect example of how somebody should be.” Those who knew 26-year-old Christopher Legits say he will be remembered for his contagious laugh, big smile, and kind heart. “He was the perfect person. If anybody wants to be the perfect individual they need to look at Chris and look at […]
KRQE News 13
‘We are very proud of where we come from’: How two New Mexicans used their culture to create a business
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexicans who are proud of where they came from are creating a space for adventurers and dreamers to experience the Land of Enchantment. Co-owners David Stroud and Arlene Espinoza Armijo call themselves magic makers. The duo created New Nuevo, a company that creates...
Albuquerque hotel prices skyrocket for Balloon Fiesta
Hotel prices always go up during Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, but this year is even more dramatic than usual.
matadornetwork.com
These Albuquerque Airbnbs Let You Capture the City’s Southwest Charm
There’s much more to Albuquerque, New Mexico, than ballooning. What the Sandria Mountains offer in terms of hiking and views, Old Town marches with its adobe architecture, cultural centers, and food. When you’re not watching for cranes at the Bosque del Apache Wildlife Reserve or tracking down Breaking Bad filming locations, you can recharge at one of Duke City’s dreamy villas. We’ve rounded up the best of the Airbnbs in Albuquerque.
kcrw.com
Tortilla-washing in action: The case of GRUMA and its Albuquerque Tortilla brand
This past summer, my wife and I went to Albuquerque for our first vacation since the pandemic. We’ve spent time in New Mexico every year since 2007, although the pandemic put a two-year hiatus on our usual plans. We go because the state is magnificent, and because the food...
New Mexico State Police: Man jumped onto stage during concert at fair
The incident happened Saturday night.
Asphalt company will not be moving into South Valley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An asphalt company will not be allowed to build a plant in the South Valley. Those who lived in the area have voiced concerns about the environmental impact the plant could have on their community. Star Paving proposed to build the plant between South Broadway and South Second Street. The company asked […]
Railway strikes could have big impacts in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If there’s a strike, the impact could be huge in New Mexico. Cities like Belen were built because of the railroad. The railroad is a big part of New Mexico’s growth and history. The railroad was running before we even officially became a state and the railroads here opened the door for […]
Post Register
Idaho Woman wins $60,000 on Big Spin
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two weeks ago, Melissa Gorham got the surprise of a lifetime when she bought four Idaho Lottery Big Spin tickets. One of the four tickets earned her the chance to visit Boise Towne Square and spin the Big Spin Wheel to claim the game’s fourth top prize.
travelawaits.com
9 Fantastic Restaurants In Albuquerque Perfect For Outdoor Dining
When you visit Albuquerque, you’re visiting the food hall capital of the state. And with 310+ days of sunshine, sampling delicious local cuisine while marveling at outdoor sceneries of mountains, gardens, and the sky is something to be delighted about. With Albuquerque’s diverse, authentic New Mexican cuisine, Native American...
Salary needed to pay rent in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new study by Apartment Guide highlighted the 50 largest cities in the United States and how much money you would need to make annually to afford to pay rent there. Albuquerque came in at 38 on the list, in between Fresno, CA, and Fort Worth, TX. The study looked at average […]
Post Register
Nampa irrigation season ending soon
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Nampa will shut down its irrigation system for the season Wednesday, September 28 to coincide with Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District and Boise-Kuna Irrigation District shut-off date. As the irrigation districts near the end of their allotment, each district determines when they...
KRQE News 13
New Mexico Music Hall of fame will announce new inductees
The New Mexico Music Hall of Fame is proud to announce a handful of seven new inductees this year. They will be honoring them this weekend and want the community to join them. The New Mexico Music Hall of Fame honors musicians that have made an impact on music in New Mexico. They will announce the 2022 New Mexico Hall of Fame inductees, on September 16 with a dinner event at El Patron Restaurant, located at 10551 Montgomery Blvd NE Albuquerque NM 87111. Tickets per person are $89 to purchase tickets you can visit NMMHOF.org.
A new mosquito is stalking New Mexico. Is the state ready?
If you’ve been stalked by tiny striped mosquitoes this summer, you’re not alone. These bold black-and-white bugs, aka Aedes aegypti, are “aggressive biters” and “a little bit sneakier” than other mosquitoes, said Nick Pederson, Urban Biology Division Manager with Albuquerque’s Environmental Health Department.
rrobserver.com
Local brewery a celebration of science and engineering
We really want to focus and celebrate the local science and engineering that New Mexico has to offer. A lot of the state’s history is built in Los Alamos and Sandia — Brew Lab owner and engineer Scott Salvas. Brew Lab 101 Beer & Cider Co. is becoming...
