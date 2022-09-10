The New Mexico Music Hall of Fame is proud to announce a handful of seven new inductees this year. They will be honoring them this weekend and want the community to join them. The New Mexico Music Hall of Fame honors musicians that have made an impact on music in New Mexico. They will announce the 2022 New Mexico Hall of Fame inductees, on September 16 with a dinner event at El Patron Restaurant, located at 10551 Montgomery Blvd NE Albuquerque NM 87111. Tickets per person are $89 to purchase tickets you can visit NMMHOF.org.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO