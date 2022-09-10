Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Woman bribes officer, vandalizes cash register following slow service at Plymouth restaurant
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Boston woman was arrested on Tuesday for carrying contraband, bribing a police officer, and tearing apart a cash register at a restaurant because the service was too slow, police say. Lenita Barbosa, 35, of Dorchester, is charged with vandalism, disturbing the peace, bribing a public...
WCVB
Dunkin' manager kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint in Salem, Massachusetts, police say
SALEM, Mass. — Two men are facing several charges after they allegedly robbed and kidnapped a Dunkin’ manager at gunpoint, Salem, Massachusetts, police said. One of the men accused is the victim's boyfriend, police said. On Sept. 6 at about 1 p.m., Salem police responded to Linden Street...
fallriverreporter.com
Former Massachusetts nurse charged with stealing fentanyl, including from a patient, from two different hospitals
BOSTON – A former Massachusetts nurse has been charged and has agreed to plead guilty in connection with the diversion of opioids from two different hospitals. 33-year-old Lisa Tarr, of St. Petersburg, Fla., was charged and has agreed to plead guilty to four counts of unlawfully obtaining controlled substances by fraud, deception and subterfuge. A plea hearing has not yet been scheduled by the Court.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman arrested after allegedly throwing tantrum at Papa Gino’s, trying to bribe officer
A Massachusetts woman has been arrested after allegedly ripping out a cash register and then attempting to bribe an officer. 35-year-old Lenita Barbosa was upset that her food order at Papa Gino’s in Plymouth was not completed in a timely manner. She reportedly ripped the cash register from its electrical wiring and threw it on the floor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
communityadvocate.com
Over 200 rounds of ammunition in vehicle leads to Shrewsbury arrest
SHREWSBURY – Over 200 round of ammunition were discovered in a vehicle by Shrewsbury police during a traffic stop this weekend. Police have arrested the driver Elshoma Mccoy, 47, of Framingham. At about 7:26 p.m. Sept. 10, a Shrewsbury officer stopped an unregistered vehicle on Route 20. As crews...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man indicted in connection with his alleged theft and attempted sale of FedEx packages he was responsible for delivering
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston in connection with his alleged theft and attempted sale of FedEx packages he was responsible for delivering. 39-year-old Frank P. O’Toole, of Middleborough, was indicted on two counts of possession or sale of a...
WMTW
Man accused of raping a child arrested in Maine
NORWAY, Maine — A Massachusetts man accused of raping a child has been arrested in Maine. The U.S. Marshal's Service says John Bastian, 64, of Lynn, Mass. was wanted on a warrant issued on Sept. 2. He faces charges including indecent assault and battery on person with intellectual disability, kidnapping, enticement of a child under 16, and rape of a child with force.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police responded to and are investigating a suspected highway road rage stabbing
Massachusetts State Police responded to and are investigating a suspected highway road rage stabbing that took place on Monday. According to Massachusetts State Police, earlier this morning MSP responded to a suspected road rage stabbing inside the Route 93 southbound tunnel. The suspect fled the scene to South Bay Mall...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FBI launches investigation into North Shore kennel after animals found walking along highway
ROWLEY, Mass. — The FBI has launched a joint investigation into the conditions at a North Shore kennel after a group of animals were found walking along Route 1 in Newburyport last month. On August 27, the Rowley Police Department responded to a report of four goats walking along...
Worcester man charged in OD death out on $20,000 bail after Superior Court arraignment
WORCESTER — A Worcester man who allegedly caused a woman’s death by selling the wrong bag of drugs was released on bail following his arraignment in Worcester Superior Court Tuesday. Jonathan E. Delacruz, who posted $20,000 cash bail in Central District Court last week, was allowed to remain...
nbcboston.com
Car Crashes Into Embankment in Georgetown, Leaving 2 Seriously Injured
Emergency crews rushed to help early Tuesday morning after a car fell down an embankment where Route 133 meets Interstate 95 in Georgetown, Massachusetts. It appears the vehicle may have been exiting I-95 South and going down the off-ramp to Route 133 East when it lost control, going through a guardrail and then down the steep embankment.
2 students arrested after bringing knives into Fitchburg High School
FITCHBURG, Mass. — Two students were arrested after police say they brought knives into Fitchburg High School, prompting a large emergency response on Monday morning. Officers responding to a report of a student in possession of a weapon on school grounds around 9:30 a.m. ordered a lockdown to allow for a sweep of the building, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fallriverreporter.com
23-year-old Massachusetts man facing up to 20 years in prison for setting fire to business in Woonsocket
PROVIDENCE – A 23-year-old man charged with setting fires in three locations inside a Woonsocket mill-type building in April 2019 today pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of arson, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. Jacob E. Lahousse admitted that he set the fires after climbing...
Police arrest suspected serial rapist who works in Boston’s Financial District
BOSTON — A suspected serial rapist who works in Boston’s Financial District has been arrested in connection with a string of sexual assaults that date back nearly 20 years, authorities said. Ivan Cheung, 42, of Quincy, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court on charges...
wgbh.org
For people leaving Mass. and Cass, a community waits inside the Cottages at Shattuck
Safi Fontes-Vicente grew up on the South Shore, the oldest of four siblings, and had dreams of playing professional soccer. He had a scholarship to play for UMass, he said. But at 33, he’s spent much of his adult life dealing with substance use. He’s lived in the Mass. and Cass area, which became a massive center for people living with addiction and homelessness after Boston closed a treatment center in the Boston Harbor in 2014.
17-year-old Randolph boy arrested for stabbing at Dorchester high school
BOSTON -- A 17-year-old Randolph boy is facing charges after a stabbing at Jeremiah Burke High School in Dorchester. It happened around 11 a.m. on Monday. Boston Police said the suspect was gone by the time officers arrived at the school. A few hours later, he turned himself into police and was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon out of the juvenile division of Dorchester District Court. The judge set bail at $250 and ordered him to stay away from the victim. The 18-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening stab wounds on his shoulder. Another court appearance was scheduled for October 25.
adventure-journal.com
Unprepared New Hampshire Hikers Were Charged With a Crime After Rescue
Back in June, in New Hampshire’s Franconia Notch State Park, two hikers got into trouble and called for Search and Rescue. After a seven hour ordeal, both trapped hikers were rescued. Authorities, though, charged the two hikers with reckless conduct for being so ill-prepared for their adventure. Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, MA, and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, NH, entered guilty pleas to reduce their charge from a misdemeanor to a violation.
Woman speaks out following terrifying incident on Route 24 in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — Ashley Lyons says she was driving down Route 24 North in Brockton Thursday afternoon when her back window was hit. “I was driving in the fast lane on the far left and all of a sudden I hear this really weird noise, I’m looking around, what is that, and I just happen to look over my shoulder and noticed a bullet hole in the glass window in the back passenger side,” said Lyons, who was driving home from work.
universalhub.com
Heavily tinted car windows lead to gun arrest in Roxbury
Boston Police continued their scrutiny of cars with excessively tinted windows early Sunday, leading to an arrest and the seizure of a loaded revolver in Roxbury. Police say officers on patrol in the area of Warren and Carlisle streets pulled over a car that had "excessively dark tinted windows and defective equipment."
whdh.com
Worcester Police seek public’s help finding missing teen
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester Police is seeking the public’s help to find a teen girl who went missing from her home early Monday morning. Alexia Gonzalez, 17, left her home on Gediminas Street and hasn’t been seen since. She is 5’11” with dark brown hair and...
Comments / 6