4 struck by vehicle after argument on Northwest Side, Chicago officials say

Four people were critically injured after they were stuck by an SUV following an argument Saturday on Chicago's Northwest Side near Bricktown Square shopping mall.

They were struck in the 6500-block of West Fullerton Avenue about 4:30 p.m. by a person driving a black Chevrolet Tahoe, according to Chicago police and fire officials.

All four are said to be in critical condition.

Two were transported to Loyola Medical Center and the other two were taken to Lutheran General Hospital, CFD said.

The Tahoe was located in the 1100 block of North Parkside Avenue and was being held for investigation, police said.