richlandsource.com
Centerburg Old Time Farming Festival returns this weekend
CENTERBURG — Centerburg is hosting another year of its old-time farming festival, filled with a parade, live bands, food contests and the chicken dance. The theme for this year's festival is "save our farmland," festival secretary Annamarie Smith said.
richlandsource.com
Fall Family Festival set for Sept. 16 at North Lake Park in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield Parks and Recreation Department has announced the 4th annual Fall Family Festival at North Lake Park, 268 Hope Rd., Mansfield, will take place from 5 to 7 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 16. This community festival is in partnership with Richland County Children Services and...
richlandsource.com
19th annual "open air" style art competition starts Sept. 22
MANSFIELD — The Ohio Plein Air Society will be holding its 19th Annual Plein Air Competition in Richland County. This is an organization of artists devoted to painting in the “Plein Air” tradition or the “Open Air” style of the French Impressionists.
richlandsource.com
Haunted houses don't scare you? Wanna bet? Blood Prison at OSR opens Sept. 24
MANSFIELD -- The haunt season never really ends for Vic Amesquita and his "Escape from Blood Prison" show at the former Ohio State Reformatory. A limited version of the award-winning fright event was again offered in July during the three-day Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival. GALLERY: Blood Prison 2022 set...
richlandsource.com
Dangerous intersection: Grant decision expected for improvement at Home Road/Lexington-Springmill Road
MANSFIELD -- Local officials may know as soon as November what can be done to improve the safety of the intersection at Lexington-Springmill Avenue and Home Road. Richland County Engineer Adam Gove on Wednesday told members of the county's regional planning executive committee he hopes to know by then the status of a grant request from the Ohio Department of Transportation.
richlandsource.com
Sept. 18 car show to benefit Humane Society of Richland County
MANSFIELD -- The fifth annual car show to benefit The Humane Society of Richland County will take place on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Spitzer Motors of Mansfield, located at 1777 West Fourth Street in Mansfield. "We are beyond excited for the 5th annual...
richlandsource.com
Busy week of entertainment on tap in Richland County
MANSFIELD – A festival-filled weekend where family fun, fine craft beer, a juried arts festival and rock music combine to offer Mansfield Visitors a rockin’ time this September. The action starts off on Wednesday with the oldest street fair in Bellville, Ohio and rounds out with Mansfield Arts...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield Sr. grad's play "The Family Matters" to be staged Sept. 16 at Lincoln Theatre in Columbus
MANSFIELD -- Writer and director Effie James Jr., a Mansfield Senior graduate, believes the stories of today’s modern families deserve to be told through music and the performing arts. His most recent production is entitled “The Family Matters,” a story about the diverse and eclectic Reynolds family and how...
richlandsource.com
Poultry shows at Ashland Co. Fair cancelled due to avian flu
ASHLAND — The familiar clucking, pecking, and wing-flapping of farm birds will be missing from the upcoming Ashland County Fair after the fair board voted on Monday to cancel the poultry shows due to a local outbreak of avian flu. Last week, the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) discovered...
richlandsource.com
YMCA announces new $15 million indoor sports center to be built off I-71
MANSFIELD — Cristen Gilbert, CEO of the YMCA of North Central Ohio, thinks it’s important for all children to get the opportunity to play sports. Gilbert and the YMCA announced on Wednesday that a new $12 to $15 million, 125,000 square-foot indoor sports complex will be built near the intersection of I-71 and State Route 97 in Richland County.
richlandsource.com
Ashland Railway repairs will close 3 crossings over next 2 weeks
MANSFIELD — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect roads in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Richland Co. engineer Adam Gove announced Thursday that the following crossings will be closed by Ashland Railway for repairs in the next two weeks:
richlandsource.com
Col. Howard to narrate Lincoln Portrait at Sept. 17 Mansfield Symphony Orchestra show
MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Symphony opens its season this Saturday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. with “An American Journey,” dedicated to American composers and the beauty of America. One piece featured in this performance is “Lincoln Portrait;” in addition to its popularity as a work by celebrated American...
richlandsource.com
North Central State College police academy begins new full-time instruction
MANSFIELD – North Central State College Police Academy has opened enrollment for a new, full-time academy in spring 2023. Instruction will begin on Feb. 13, 2023, and cadets will graduate in July 2023. Classes will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Two full weekends are also required to complete the day academy; one weekend will be for driving skills and one weekend for Field Sobriety Testing.
richlandsource.com
Nolan's Sidewalk Service: Bellville 6-year-old raising money for dirt bike
BELLVILLE -- Nolan Liberti is proof that you're never to young to start working towards your dream. The 6-year-old Bellville resident recently launched Nolan's Sidewalk Service to raise funds for his very own dirt bike.
richlandsource.com
Richland County to remain in pooled health insurance program through 2025
MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Tuesday renewed the county's participation in the County Employee Benefit Consortium of Ohio through 2025. The county has been part of the pooled health insurance program since 2017, joining an organization that began with six counties in 2004 and has grown to 43 member counties in 2023.
richlandsource.com
Halt: Aurora refuses to yield to Tallmadge
A vice-like defensive effort helped Aurora squeeze Tallmadge 4-0 in a shutout performance on September 14 in Ohio girls high school soccer. Recently on September 8 , Aurora squared off with Streetsboro in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Richland County releases list of August's building permits
MANSFIELD -- Listed here is a report of permits applied for with the Richland County Building Department during the month of August. These reports are courtesy of Michelle Jordan, Office Manager of the Richland County Building Department.
richlandsource.com
Clean sheet: Ontario doesn't allow Clear Fork a point
Ontario's defense was a brick wall that stopped Clear Fork cold, resulting in a 3-0 victory on September 13 in Ohio girls high school soccer. Ontario steamrolled in front of Clear Fork 1-0 to begin the second half.
richlandsource.com
Ronnie L Stevens Sr.
Ronnie Leo Stevens Sr. 69, of Mansfield passed away Friday September 9th, 2022 peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family after a short cancer illness. Ronnie was born June 6, 1953 in Mansfield Ohio to Stirle and Ada Mae (Plank) Stevens. To plant a tree in memory of...
richlandsource.com
Shelby quarterback spreads the wealth in win over Pleasant
SHELBY -- The midway point of the 2022 season is almost here. But before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s take a look back at some of the top team and individual performances from all over Ohio.
