Resilient Sun face Aces in Game 1 of WNBA Finals

The Connecticut Sun are familiar with adversity. They’ve dealt with a lot of it in past seasons and adversity is, after all, a part of life.

This season handed Connecticut more woes than in the past, however, namely two-season ending injuries at point guard and the death of Bev Miller, the mother of head coach Curt Miller, who died in August.

But the Sun are still standing after all their struggles and heartbreak, the last being overcoming a 2-1 series deficit in the semifinals to beat their recent nemesis, the defending champion Chicago Sky, in five games.

One thing has still eluded this Connecticut team and its predecessors — a WNBA championship. It gets another crack at it starting Sunday when the Sun visit the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces in Game 1 of the best-of-five WNBA Finals (3 p.m., Michelob ULTRA Arena, Ch. 8).

“We faced adversity this season but every team goes through that,” Sun forward Brionna Jones said. “I think we went into every game with a mindset, you know, (that) nobody’s going to feel sorry for us whether we’re missing a player (or) coach.

“We just tried to come out and attack it the same way, no matter who was stepping on the court.”

The Aces won two of three regular-season games against the third-seeded Sun.

Connecticut’s core group has successfully navigated problems before. Starter Chiney Ogwumike was dealt at her request to the Los Angeles Sparks during the 2019 offseason.

The Sun would advance that year to its first WNBA Finals since 2005, blitzing Los Angeles in the semifinals.

Jonquel Jones opted to sit out the 2020 season due to the pandemic and Connecticut started 0-5 due to a combination of illness, absences and new teammates.

The Sun rallied back, were seeded seventh out of eight teams, and knocked off two higher seeds before losing a five-game series to the Aces in the semifinals.

Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut’s “engine”, was injured during the 2021 offseason and missed all but a few games.

The Sun responded with the best regular-season in franchise history.

Connecticut’s trials came early this year. Jasmine Thomas, its starting point guard of eight seasons and longtime leader, suffered a season-ending ACL injury five games into the regular season.

The Sun signed point guard Bria Hartley on July 19 to give them a quality veteran off the bench. She tore her left ACL six days later.

Connecticut post Jonquel Jones, last season’s WNBA MVP, missed three games in July to COVID.

The Sun continued to crash and burn whenever it played Chicago. The Sky handed the Sun a stunning four-game defeat in last year’s semifinals en route to winning their first WNBA title, then swept all four games during the 2022 regular season.

Chicago’s 76-72 win in Game 3 on Sept. 4 was the 11th time it had beaten Connecticut in 14 games over two seasons.

The worst of all was, of course, the passing of Bev Miller on Aug. 4. Curt Miller coached that evening and the Sun beat the Phoenix Mercury, 77-64.

Connecticut kept figuring out ways to fight back, though. Natisha Hiedeman, who had backed up Jasmine Thomas the previous three seasons, elevated her game. So did second-year wing DiJonai Carrington, who became an invaluable spark off the bench and a relentless defender.

Thomas and the Joneses were all voted to play in the WNBA All-Star Game.

DeWanna Bonner, who won two WNBA titles with Phoenix, gathered her Sun teammates for a player’s only meeting the day after their Game 3 loss to the Sky. The team said it galvanized them. They won Game 4, then rallied from a nine-point deficit with over 3 minutes left to beat Chicago on its home floor, 72-63, to win Game 5 last Thursday and clinch the series.

The Sun set a league record for biggest run to end a playoff game by scoring the final 18 points. Bonner scored seven of those points and Courtney Williams, who had struggled during the first three games, added four.

“We were talented and we knew (this season), you know, if we defend and we get out and push in transition, we’re going to be fine,” Brionna Jones said. “Some of our players off the bench (like) DiJonai had a great (semifinal) series stepping up and making plays when we needed (them).”

Miller said after Thursday’s win, “It just is remarkable that this group just refused to use (adversity) as excuses. (It’s) three seasons in a row where we’ve had a starter essentially miss the entire season and we just refuse to let it be our excuse, that we’re going to pivot and continue to keep working and grinding. And I’m so proud of them to fight their way back into the Finals.”

