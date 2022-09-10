Read full article on original website
Everything Mike Gundy said during his Monday press conference
STILLWATER, Okla. — The difficult part of the regular-season non-conference schedule for Oklahoma State football has passed. The Cowboys are now preparing for FCS opponent Arkansas-Pine Bluff, which will make the trip to Boone Pickens Stadium for a Saturday night kickoff. Start time is set for 6 p.m. CT and will stream on Big 12 Now/ESPN+.
Oklahoma football coaching community reeling from passing of two legendary figures
By Christian Potts Photo of Jim Dixon courtesy of Sulphur's athletics web site Tributes have been pouring into two communities and schools reeling after the passing in recent days of two legendary Oklahoma high school football coaches. Stanford White, longtime head coach at Douglass High ...
Big 12 Announces Kickoff Times For Sept. 24 Games
The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday kickoff times for games on September 24.
Oklahoma football: Sooners move up to No. 6 in national rankings
The Oklahoma football Sooners continued their rise up the national rankings, moving into the No. 6 spot this week in both major national polls: the Associated Press Top 25 and the AFCA Coaches Poll. For the second week in a row, the Sooners get the benefit of a team in...
therebelwalk.com
Start time announced for Ole Miss vs. Tulsa
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Release) The Southeastern Conference has announced a 3 p.m. CT kickoff for Ole Miss’ Sept. 24 home football game vs. Tulsa, with the contest televised on SEC Network. The game will mark just the fourth time the Rebels and Golden Hurricane have met on the...
ocolly.com
OSU to receive $1.2M to fund new program
OSU has been included in the U.S. National Science Foundation announcement Thursday of five new NSF Innovation Corps Hubs that will scale the NSF-led National Innovation Network. OSU’s I-Corps program, which is a part of the Spears School of Business, will receive $240,000 a year for five years as part...
AdWeek
Tatum Guinn Officially Joins KOTV in Tulsa
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Tatum Guinn is officially joining Tulsa CBS affiliate KOTV as an afternoon and evening anchor. She’ll co-anchor the 4 and 9 p.m....
News On 6
Sunny Skies So Far, With Chances Of Storms Looking Forward To The Weekend
Sunny and warm today with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Tomorrow is the first day of the Oklahoma State Fair, and it will hot and dry in Oklahoma City. A few storms possible in the panhandles today and those will try to make it into far western Oklahoma this evening, but they will be dying quickly.
News On 6
Lacey Swope Returns To News 9
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope is back from maternity leave and ready to bring you the latest forecast in the 5 a.m. hour. Lacey left News 9 in May to care for her son, Troy.
city-sentinel.com
Rev. Anthony Bozeman -- a man on fire with the Spirit -- comes to Oklahoma to lead Revival
The Rev. Anthony M. Bozeman, pastor of the Church of the Transfirguation in Los Angeles, is in Oklahoma City this week for a Revival at an historic Eastside parish. Corpus Christi Catholic Church was set to welcome Father Bozeman for "Walking with the Holy Spirit," a Revival beginning at the Sunday morning Mass September 11, in celebration of the Feast of St. Peter Claver.
kttn.com
Oklahoma trucker injured in rollover crash on Interstate 35
The driver of a tractor-trailer unit was hurt Saturday afternoon when the truck overturned on Interstate 35 north of Cameron. Forty-eight-year-old Grayson Hill of Stillwater, Oklahoma was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The accident happened two miles north of Cameron on Interstate 35 as the northbound...
OKC officers called after a wolf sighting, animal is actually a missing dog
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — No, it wasn’t a “big bad wolf.”. Police officers in Oklahoma City were called to a nearby daycare after employees believed they saw a wolf roaming near the building. It turns out, it was a dog. Officers at The Village recently received a...
kaynewscow.com
Perry man killed in accident near Stillwater
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Perry man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred at 4:16 p.m. Sunday on Oklahoma 51 just west of Redlands Road, two miles west of Stillwater in Payne County. Troopers report that James C. Goeringer, 62, Perry, was traveling...
iheart.com
Oklahoma Restaurant Named One Of '50 Best New Restaurants In 2022'
A brand new Oklahoma City restaurant is already making headlines after getting the attention of Bon Appetit Magazine. The publication sent staff out to find the 50 best new restaurants in 2022. Ma Der Lao Kitchen in OKC not only made the list but it's the only one from Oklahoma to do so.
News On 6
Rollover Crash Near Stillwater Leaves 1 Dead
OHP Troopers said a man is dead after a wreck near Stillwater caused his car to flip. OHP Troopers said James Goeringer was driving on Oklahoma State Highway 51 in Payne County around 4 p.m. Sunday when he swerved and over-corrected his car, hitting a ditch and causing the car to roll.
News On 6
Watch: Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin Discusses Efforts To Lower Crime In The City
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Police Department is using new technology to help lower crime in the city. Tulsa's Police Chief Wendell Franklin joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday to discuss the new Flock cameras and the department's effort to lower crime in the city.
62-year-old Perry man dies in Payne County crash
PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A 62-year-old man died in a crash about 2 miles west of Stillwater, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash took place Sunday afternoon on Highway 51, about 2 miles west of Stillwater. Around 4:00 p.m., a Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound...
News On 6
Trial For Moore Man Accused Stabbing Father To Death Begins Monday
A man accused of stabbing his father to death at their home in Moore is set to go to trial on Monday. Jacob Barber was arrested in 2019 after being found in Texas. The victim, Glenn Barber, was a children's pastor. The trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday.
News On 6
OKC Chef’s Business Makes Nationwide Best New Restaurants List
Oklahoma City has enjoyed a restaurant renaissance in recent years. Now, a restaurant in the city has garnered national attention. Ma Der Lao Kitchen, nestled in the city’s Plaza District, has been named to Bon Appetit's top 50 newest restaurants. The restaurant is just weeks away from its first...
