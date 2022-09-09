Read full article on original website
Related
This Hidden Bar Near Atlanta Gives Modern-Day Great Gatsby Vibes
It might be time to dust off that 2011 flapper costume for a true Prohibition-era experience. Enter The Third Door, a former filling station that's become a secret bar-by-night. This retro-inspired hideaway just outside Atlanta has all the Great Gatsby flair one could wish for. This restored 1920s gas station...
atlantatribune.com
Jazz in the Garden Featuring Tony Hightower
Hammonds House Museum Celebrates My View From Six Feet Exhibition with Outdoor Concert. Hammonds House Museum continues Joe Barry Carroll’s My View From Seven Feet exhibition with jazz vocalist and songwriter, Tony Hightower, Sunday, September 18, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., at the museum’s outdoor garden. With years of experience as a musical performer, Hightower, an Atlanta native, takes up the mantle to be a bridge that ushers R&B audiences into jazz. Purchase tickets by visiting https://TonyHightowerMVFSF.eventbrite.com. The My View From Seven Feet exhibition has been extended until Sunday, October 2.
Underground Atlanta to host horror-themed interactive theater experience
Just in time for the Halloween season, a new horror-themed interactive theater experience is coming to Atlanta. “As we continue our Downtown revitalization efforts, we are passionate about introducing immersive and entertaining experiences like Save the Video Store that bring life back to Underground Atlanta,” said Shaneel Lalani, CEO of Lalani Ventures. Underground Atlanta will […] The post Underground Atlanta to host horror-themed interactive theater experience appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
WRDW-TV
Mariah Carey lists Atlanta-area home for $6.5 million after string of burglaries
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy Award winner Mariah Carey is selling her Atlanta-area mansion for $6.5 million. The home listing, represented by Shanna Bradley of Ansley Real Estate Christie’s International in Atlanta, features nine bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and four half bathrooms in 12,575 square feet of living space.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
Casting Call for Disney Show in Atlanta Area
Castings have started for a Disney Movie in Atlanta. The Disney+ production of “Slumber Party” has begun in the Atlanta area and extras casting directors for Disney have a casting call out for extras. The Movie is an original production that is set to air on Disney+ and...
CBS 46
Atlanta rapper, icon Ludacris celebrates 45th birthday with new films, projects
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning rapper, actor, entertainer and philanthropist Ludacris has had a groundbreaking and successful career. He has broken countless boundaries, destroyed stereotypes and kicked down doors for not only Atlanta rap music, but southern rap music as well. Ludacris, whose real name is Christopher Brian Bridges,...
Rapper T.I. talks about Atlanta's Trap Music Museum, activism in hip-hop, #ProtectBlackArt movement | 11Alive Uninterrupted
11Alive's Neima Abdulahi sits down with Atlanta's own T.I. who opens up about everything from the music to the movements that inspire him. Neima Abdulahi (11Alive), Meredith Sheldon (11Alive) Published: 10:22 PM EDT September 10, 2022. Updated: 10:22 PM EDT September 10, 2022. ATLANTA. 11Alive Uninterrupted is a series focused...
fox5atlanta.com
"Meet Portia" 09-12-2022
From the anchor desk to the talk show couch. Get to know a side of FOX 5’s Portia Bruner from those who know her best. Her girlfriends dish some little known facts, and enjoy a special performance by Atlanta gospel artist Darlene McCoy.
RELATED PEOPLE
saportareport.com
Cook Park: First year review of one of Atlanta’s most innovative greenspaces
This summer marked the first-year anniversary of one of Atlanta’s most celebrated parks, The Rodney Cook Sr. Park — lauded for its innovative green infrastructure in the historic Vine City. The community also hosts four HBCUs and is the former home to civil rights leaders like Martin Luther...
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Sept. 12 - Sept. 18
Sept. 15 - Oct. 31. Explore Lawrenceville's "haunted" history on a tour led by a ghost! Purchase tickets through Aurora Theatre. The Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter at Villa Christina; 4000 Summit Boulevard NE, Atlanta. Sept. 15. Taste the most popular and delicious offerings from 15 different Brookhaven restaurants. Regular tickets...
Atlanta Daily World
Atlanta Fashion and Polo Classic is Back
The Miguel Wilson Collection, Bentley Atlanta to host 5th Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic Weekend to benefit the Ride to the Olympics Foundation. The annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic returns for its fifth year hosted by the Miguel Wilson Collection and sponsored by Bentley Atlanta and The Corbett Family.
buckhead.com
419 Springdale Drive NE
You will fall in love with everything about this charming mid-century home located where Peachtree Heights East, Garden Hills and Peachtree Hills come together! Enjoy an easy stroll to the Duck Pond, Peachtree Hills Park, Garden Hills Pool, shopping and several popular neighborhood restaurants. Just a block away is the new PATH400, with a connection to the Atlanta Beltline in the works! With two finished levels, a cheery enclosed sunroom, and a fabulous outdoor area featuring a flat backyard and large deck overlooking a serene view of the forest and creek at the rear of the yard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
Atlanta realtor warns of million dollar home scam
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a buzz louder than any bee could make in one of Atlanta’s most sought-after neighborhoods. Realtor Carina Levene discovered a stunning offer for a home in Ansley Park and shared her findings with the woman renting it. “How come I didn’t get the...
AccessAtlanta
For one day only, the Waffle House Museum is open and free
Scattered, smothered and covered. By now, every Atlantan knows these words are synonymous with Waffle House. The iconic diner has been a staple of southern culture for generations. Its praises have been sung by culinary legends such as Anthony Bourdain, rapper 2 Chainz, Southern Living magazine and on the AMC show “Halt and Catch Fire.” In addition, the Bitter Southerner published “Waffle House Vistas,” a book celebrating the views from diner windows around the south. The original location is even registered on the Georgia Historical Society list of historic sites. And now, for the first time since 2019, you can visit the franchise’s original restaurant and museum for free at its open house event.
atlantafi.com
The Underdoggs Casting Call In Atlanta: How To Apply
A new movie titled The Underdoggs is currently casting in Atlanta, Georgia. The movie comes from the mind of Snoop Dogg and is partially based on his experience coaching his son’s youth football team. Actor and producer Kenya Barris is also connected to the project, which has been filming in Atlanta for several weeks now.
atlantafi.com
50+ Free And Cheap Things To Do In Atlanta
Atlanta, Georgia is one of the best places to visit if you’ve got some time on your hands. And having fun by visiting many of Atlanta’s best places shouldn’t cost you a lot of money. In fact, many of the top sites, venues and landmarks are free!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLK’s sister celebrates 95th birthday at Ebenezer Baptist Church
ATLANTA — There was a big celebration at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Sunday for the King Legacy. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 Action News was there as the gospel musical ‘Make a Joyful Noise’ celebrated the 95th birthday of Dr. Christine King Farris, Dr. King’s sister.
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: ‘Married to Medicine’ star opens hair store in Tucker
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Married to Medicine star Anila Sajja partnered with hairstylist Dallas Christopher to open a new hair store in Tucker. Private Label sells extensions and hair products, and its Tucker location opens today! The first 100 people to stop into the store will receive free tools such as blow dryers and curling irons. The pair stopped by CBS 46 to talk about the store!
CBS 46
Atlanta native to receive Obama-Chesky Scholarship for Public Service
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta native is one of 100 college juniors who will receive the Obama-Chesky Scholarship for Public Service from the Obama Foundation. Howard University student Lauren Robinson received the scholarship, which will cover her junior and senior years. Scholarship recipients receive $25,000 a year in financial...
Atlanta Daily World
Omega Psi Phi State Convention Comes to Gwinett
The 59th Annual State of Georgia organization of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. meeting, presented by the Beta Lambda Lambda (BLL) Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. will take place at the Hilton Atlanta Northeast hotel in Peachtree Corners, Gwinnett County, GA from Thursday, September 29 to Sunday, October 2, 2022.
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0