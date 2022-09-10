Read full article on original website
heraldadvocate.com
Demetrius Knox named MCHS Boys head basketball coach
Marlboro County School District officials Coach Demetrius Knox has been named Boys Head Basketball Coach at Marlboro County High School. He is a native of Bennettsville and the son of Tabatha Dease and Laverne Knox. He has one daughter, Kaivoni Noriel Knox. Knox is a 2016 graduate of Marlboro County...
The Laurinburg Exchange
Brewington’s Gamble on College Pays Off Big
HAMLET — Sometimes the cards that life gives you may not be the best hand that you can play, but for Kelvin Brewington of Hamlet, he took a gamble on his hopes and dreams and it paid off. Brewington graduated from Richmond Community College’s Information Technology program in May....
The Party Outback is coming
LAURINBURG — Petey Pablo, Craig Campbell, Demun Jones, Nu Breed & Jesse Howard, Bryan Martin, Justin Champagne, Lenny Cooper, Shallow Side, and more are set to hit the stage at ‘The Party Outback’ 2022 at Outback ATV Park in Laurinburg across a 3-day music festival on September 29th, 30th, and October 1st curated by Encompass Events.
bladenonline.com
Vineyard Golf At White Lake, A New Era, New Ownership
Patricia Augustine, along with son Billy Augustine, recently took over ownership and management of Vineyard Golf At White Lake. If the past few days are any indication of what is in the future…it is going to be bright. There is a lot of activity around the course. The dead trees are being hauled off along with generally getting the course in pristine condition.
Changes coming soon to Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM — Discovery Place KIDS is getting a makeover. Representatives of the interactive science museum met with both the Richmond County Board of Commissioners and Rockingham City Council Tuesday to present plans for new exhibits. Tifferny White, chief learning officer for Discovery Place, said museums typically look at making...
columbuscountynews.com
Cycle NC coming to Columbus County
Over 1,000 cyclists participating in the Cycle NC Mountain to Coast Ride will be coming to Columbus County in October. The event is not a race, but a recreational trek across the state using scenic back roads. The ride is designed to promote physical fitness, good health and provide a tour of the scenic beauty of North Carolina.
Rockingham’s Our Daily Bread getting renovation help from Food Lion feeds
ROCKINGHAM — One local food bank is one of 26 in 10 states selected for The Great Pantry Makeover by Food Lion. Our Daily Bread Christian Food Ministry in Rockingham will be remodeled and have its shelves restocked as part of Food Lion Feeds’ “largest associate volunteer initiative.”
Missing Florence 19-year-old found safe
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing 19-year-old out of Florence has been found safe, according to police. Editor’s note: Because the person has been found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed from the story.
Tornado warning expires for areas of Horry, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg counties
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tornado warning issued Saturday afternoon for areas near Horry, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg counties has expired. The warning was in effect until 4 p.m., the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, North Carolina, said on Twitter. The storm was moving to the northeast, and the warning included the communities […]
Manufacturer to build $10M facility in Lumberton, creating dozens of jobs
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that a company is investing more than $10.9 million in a new processing operation in Lumberton. BIOPHIL Natural Fibers, an organic raw materials manufacturer, will create 41 jobs for its Lumberton location, according to a press release. The new positions will average an annual salary […]
RCSO: Fentanyl found following car-turned-foot chase in Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County deputies recovered 16 grams of fentanyl following a vehicle-turned-foot chase over the weekend. According to the sheriff’s office, investigators with the Community Impact Team attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 11:20 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 — but the driver refused, leading deputies on a chase until the driver crashed into a tree on Pickett Street.
cbs17
K-9 finds missing elderly woman, helps her return home in Moore County
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — In the early hours of Sunday, a K-9 with the Moore County Sheriff’s office made a discovery that reunited a family. K-9 Roki has been getting high praise for helping the family of an elderly woman get her back home safe and sound. Deputies...
Four dead following train crash in the Pee Dee area
Authorities say four people have died after a car crashed into a stopped train at a crossing in South Carolina. The crash happened Saturday night in Florence County.
WMBF
Work to widen I-95 to eight lanes begins in Lumberton this week
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – For the next four years, drivers along I-95 can expect construction and lane closures as crews work to widen the interstate. A contractor for the North Carolina Department of Transportation, will widen the interstate to eight lanes between Exit 13, which is the I-74 junction, and just north of mile marker 21.
1 person taken into custody at Pinehurst Elementary School
Pinehurst, N.C. — One person was detained Monday afternoon at Pinehurst Elementary School. A spokesperson with the school told WRAL News a man was having a "mental health crisis". Concerned parents in the pick up line called authorities, police who came and detained the man and took him to...
OBITUARY: Henry Stanback
JACKSON SPRINGS — Henry “HL” Stanback, 63, of Jackson Springs, passed on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Funeral was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at Lighthouse Church of God in Christ in Jackson Springs. Public viewing was Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, 1-8 p.m. at...
4 killed after car, train collide in South Carolina; victims identified
FLORENCE, S.C. — Four people were killed Saturday night when a train and car collided in a South Carolina city, authorities said. The crash occurred in downtown Florence at about 8:40 p.m. EDT, WBTW-TV reported. One person survived the crash, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed Sunday morning.
911 calls make evident chaos after shooting at Fayetteville's Cross Creek Mall
Fayetteville, N.C. — Visitors both inside and outside of Fayetteville's Cross Creek Mall called 911 in a panic Aug. 25 when shots rang out in a parking lot. Recordings of the calls were released Monday to WRAL News, and they make clear the callers' confusion and fear. One of...
sandhillssentinel.com
3 arrested on meth charges in Carthage
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrests of three individuals following a search in the Carthage area. On Sept. 12, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office assisted Moore County Probation/Parole with the search of a residence in the 100 block of Sarges Drive. As a result of the search, deputies seized methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia.
wpde.com
Death investigation underway in Scotland County
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — NC Highway Patrol is investigating a death Thursday night in the area of Academy Road in Scotland County, according to officials. Right now, officials said it's not clear the circumstances surrounding the death. ABC15 is told more information could be released Friday.
