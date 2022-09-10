ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

heraldadvocate.com

Demetrius Knox named MCHS Boys head basketball coach

Marlboro County School District officials Coach Demetrius Knox has been named Boys Head Basketball Coach at Marlboro County High School. He is a native of Bennettsville and the son of Tabatha Dease and Laverne Knox. He has one daughter, Kaivoni Noriel Knox. Knox is a 2016 graduate of Marlboro County...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
The Laurinburg Exchange

Brewington’s Gamble on College Pays Off Big

HAMLET — Sometimes the cards that life gives you may not be the best hand that you can play, but for Kelvin Brewington of Hamlet, he took a gamble on his hopes and dreams and it paid off. Brewington graduated from Richmond Community College’s Information Technology program in May....
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

The Party Outback is coming

LAURINBURG — Petey Pablo, Craig Campbell, Demun Jones, Nu Breed & Jesse Howard, Bryan Martin, Justin Champagne, Lenny Cooper, Shallow Side, and more are set to hit the stage at ‘The Party Outback’ 2022 at Outback ATV Park in Laurinburg across a 3-day music festival on September 29th, 30th, and October 1st curated by Encompass Events.
LAURINBURG, NC
bladenonline.com

Vineyard Golf At White Lake, A New Era, New Ownership

Patricia Augustine, along with son Billy Augustine, recently took over ownership and management of Vineyard Golf At White Lake. If the past few days are any indication of what is in the future…it is going to be bright. There is a lot of activity around the course. The dead trees are being hauled off along with generally getting the course in pristine condition.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
City
Laurinburg, NC
Laurinburg, NC
Sports
The Richmond Observer

Changes coming soon to Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — Discovery Place KIDS is getting a makeover. Representatives of the interactive science museum met with both the Richmond County Board of Commissioners and Rockingham City Council Tuesday to present plans for new exhibits. Tifferny White, chief learning officer for Discovery Place, said museums typically look at making...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Cycle NC coming to Columbus County

Over 1,000 cyclists participating in the Cycle NC Mountain to Coast Ride will be coming to Columbus County in October. The event is not a race, but a recreational trek across the state using scenic back roads. The ride is designed to promote physical fitness, good health and provide a tour of the scenic beauty of North Carolina.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Missing Florence 19-year-old found safe

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing 19-year-old out of Florence has been found safe, according to police. Editor’s note: Because the person has been found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed from the story.
Andrew Fowler
The Richmond Observer

RCSO: Fentanyl found following car-turned-foot chase in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County deputies recovered 16 grams of fentanyl following a vehicle-turned-foot chase over the weekend. According to the sheriff’s office, investigators with the Community Impact Team attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 11:20 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 — but the driver refused, leading deputies on a chase until the driver crashed into a tree on Pickett Street.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WMBF

Work to widen I-95 to eight lanes begins in Lumberton this week

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – For the next four years, drivers along I-95 can expect construction and lane closures as crews work to widen the interstate. A contractor for the North Carolina Department of Transportation, will widen the interstate to eight lanes between Exit 13, which is the I-74 junction, and just north of mile marker 21.
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Henry Stanback

JACKSON SPRINGS — Henry “HL” Stanback, 63, of Jackson Springs, passed on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Funeral was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at Lighthouse Church of God in Christ in Jackson Springs. Public viewing was Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, 1-8 p.m. at...
JACKSON SPRINGS, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

3 arrested on meth charges in Carthage

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrests of three individuals following a search in the Carthage area. On Sept. 12, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office assisted Moore County Probation/Parole with the search of a residence in the 100 block of Sarges Drive. As a result of the search, deputies seized methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia.
CARTHAGE, NC
wpde.com

Death investigation underway in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — NC Highway Patrol is investigating a death Thursday night in the area of Academy Road in Scotland County, according to officials. Right now, officials said it's not clear the circumstances surrounding the death. ABC15 is told more information could be released Friday.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC

