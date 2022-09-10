ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2news.com

Northern Nevada Schools Cancel Wednesday Classes on Air Quality Concerns

Classes for all students at all schools in Washoe County School District have been canceled for Wednesday, September 14. UNR has also canceled in-person classes for the day. As of 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, the air quality in Reno sits at 364, in the hazardous range. This is highest AQI we've seen in Reno since the Mosquito Fire started.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Without abortion protections in Nevada, providers’ and patients' fate left to other states

This opinion column was submitted by Adam Levy, an OB-GYN and abortion provider in Las Vegas. As an OB-GYN and abortion provider in Las Vegas for the last 30 years, I have never seen anything like the nationwide attack on reproductive rights we’re currently battling. Some say the overturning of Roe v. Wade has no impact on Nevada. They’d be wrong. ...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Education
State
Nevada State
City
Carson City, NV
Carson City, NV
Government
Carson City, NV
Education
Local
Nevada Government
2news.com

Nevada State Transportation Contracts Announced This Month Will Support 483 Jobs

State transportation contracts announced during today’s Nevada Transportation Board of Directors meeting are projected to support 483 jobs while helping provide a transportation system to keep Nevada safe and connected. A projected 483 jobs will be supported for one year by the highway contracts and agreements reviewed as part...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Resource center supports Asian/Pacific Islander community in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A grand opening celebration was held on Friday afternoon, to welcome the Asian Community Development Council, known as ACDC, to Northern Nevada. The non-profit organization is dedicated to supporting the well-being of Asian, Pacific Islander and other ethnic communities throughout the Silver State. “Today’s our grand...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada State Treasurer files complaint against Michelle Fiore

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine’s campaign has filed a complaint against Michelle Fiore over business partnership disclosures. The specific complaint was filed over a business she started with former Las Vegas City Councilmember Ricki Barlow. Conine’s campaign says that both Fiore and Barlow were listed...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Schools closed Monday due to poor air quality

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Poor air quality caused by smoke from the Mosquito Fire has led to the closure of some schools in Nevada and California. In Douglas County, Nev., Zephyr Cove Elementary School and George Whittell High School are closed. All other schools in the Douglas County School District are open.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nea#International Education#K12#The Nea Foundation#Ef Educational Tours
2news.com

LIBERTY Dental Plan continues free care for uninsured adults with Adult Dental Days

On Tuesday, September 13, LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada (LIBERTY), in partnership with Community Health Alliance, will continue its series of Adult Dental Days for all adult members of the community, regardless of insurance coverage. These free events feature on-site dental screenings, fluoride varnish applications, select emergency services and more.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Vital Signs, RSVP aid Carson City seniors

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, Inc. has partnered up with Vital Signs, a graphics and marketing business, to support the Good Neighbor Program. The Good Neighbor Program offers weekly phone calls and physical visits to seniors in the Carson City area as an accessible and effective public health solution. “We...
CARSON CITY, NV
laparent.com

A Family Road Trip Through Northern Nevada

For a road trip path that offers plenty of entertainment opportunities for the whole family, the Reno-Tahoe territory has a great array of destinations. With its vibrant historic cities and rugged landscapes, northern Nevada offers the best of both worlds, all within an hour of each other, so it’s manageable even for families with young children. Adults and kids alike will delight in the region’s alpine lakes, state parks, Old West towns, Basque dining and overall natural splendor.
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
KOLO TV Reno

Get your quilt on at the 43rd annual TMQ Quilt Show at the Reno Sparks Convention Center

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Quilters will host their 43rd Annual TMQ Quilt Show Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17 at the Reno Sparks Convention Center. Pat Anderson, Sylvia Willoughby and Sharon Chidester stopped by Morning Break to share how this event is a way for the quilting community to come together, improve their craft and have a little competitive fun!
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Where does Nevada rank academically among Mountain West schools?

U.S. News & World Report published its annual Best Colleges rankings Monday, and there wasn't a ton of movement among Mountain West schools. The only movement up or down was Wyoming leaping New Mexico for fourth place among national universities and Utah State jumping Fresno State and Nevada for sixth place among national universities. The rankings for Fresno State and Nevada both fell markedly, with the Bulldogs slipping 37 spots (from 213 to 250) and the Wolf Pack slipping 36 spots (from 227 to 263). The average placement of the MW's schools ranked as a national university was 214.4, down from 198.6 last year (mostly because of Nevada and Fresno State). San Diego State held the top position for the fourth straight year, sitting in a tie with Colorado State for the second straight year. Here is where each of the 12 MW schools were slotted in the U.S. News World Report's 2023 rankings (Princeton was No. 1 overall; you can see all of the schools here).
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

NDOT Receives Record $101 Million in Additional Federal Transportation Spending Authority

On Monday at the Transportation Board of Directors meeting, Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) Director Kristina Swallow announced that $101 million in additional federal highway spending authority – the most Nevada has ever received – has been made available for state road and bridge projects in Nevada as part of the August Redistribution from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Governor Sisolak says Nevada will not comply with a national abortion ban

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak says he will order his administration to not comply with a national abortion ban. Legislation banning abortions at 15 weeks was introduced by South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday. The bill was not immediately embraced by other GOP leaders, with Senate...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

9/11 Annual Remembrance Ceremony Held In Fallon

In Fallon, people of all ages gathered for a ceremony to remember the attacks that occurred on 9/11. They also honored first responders and those who lost their lives. Brian Sandoval, President at UNR says "This is an important ceremony that we remember the events on 9/11, and the men and women who gave their lives, and the first responders that were in the twin towers and this is the essence to make sure that the generations to come understand that day."
FALLON, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy