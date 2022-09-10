Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tahoe City Skatepark Unveiled in Honor of Fallen Teen, Scotty LappAnthony J LynchTahoe City, CA
Tour de Tahoe Set to Return for its 18th Event on September 11Anthony J LynchStateline, NV
South Lake Tahoe Unveils Plans For a New Affordable Housing ProjectAnthony J LynchSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
The Great Reno Balloon Race to Return September 9-11Anthony J LynchReno, NV
Drone Shows To Return To Lake Tahoe for Labor Day WeekendAnthony J LynchTahoe City, CA
Related
2news.com
Northern Nevada Schools Cancel Wednesday Classes on Air Quality Concerns
Classes for all students at all schools in Washoe County School District have been canceled for Wednesday, September 14. UNR has also canceled in-person classes for the day. As of 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, the air quality in Reno sits at 364, in the hazardous range. This is highest AQI we've seen in Reno since the Mosquito Fire started.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Nevada
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest rate of food insecure children in Nevada using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
2news.com
UNR In Negotiations Over Gateway Project Development
The university says they’re now in a pre-development agreement with Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate. The proposed project will create jobs for residents of Reno and the surrounding region.
Without abortion protections in Nevada, providers’ and patients' fate left to other states
This opinion column was submitted by Adam Levy, an OB-GYN and abortion provider in Las Vegas. As an OB-GYN and abortion provider in Las Vegas for the last 30 years, I have never seen anything like the nationwide attack on reproductive rights we’re currently battling. Some say the overturning of Roe v. Wade has no impact on Nevada. They’d be wrong. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2news.com
Nevada State Transportation Contracts Announced This Month Will Support 483 Jobs
State transportation contracts announced during today’s Nevada Transportation Board of Directors meeting are projected to support 483 jobs while helping provide a transportation system to keep Nevada safe and connected. A projected 483 jobs will be supported for one year by the highway contracts and agreements reviewed as part...
KOLO TV Reno
Resource center supports Asian/Pacific Islander community in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A grand opening celebration was held on Friday afternoon, to welcome the Asian Community Development Council, known as ACDC, to Northern Nevada. The non-profit organization is dedicated to supporting the well-being of Asian, Pacific Islander and other ethnic communities throughout the Silver State. “Today’s our grand...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada State Treasurer files complaint against Michelle Fiore
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine’s campaign has filed a complaint against Michelle Fiore over business partnership disclosures. The specific complaint was filed over a business she started with former Las Vegas City Councilmember Ricki Barlow. Conine’s campaign says that both Fiore and Barlow were listed...
KOLO TV Reno
Schools closed Monday due to poor air quality
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Poor air quality caused by smoke from the Mosquito Fire has led to the closure of some schools in Nevada and California. In Douglas County, Nev., Zephyr Cove Elementary School and George Whittell High School are closed. All other schools in the Douglas County School District are open.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2news.com
Food Bank Cancels Senior Distributions on Wednesday due to Hazardous Air Quality
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is canceling four senior distributions today, September 14, 2022, due to hazardous air quality. As of 6 a.m. on Wednesday, the AQI in Reno is in the hazardous range at 364. The Food Bank will not have the CSFP or Senior Box program distributions...
2news.com
LIBERTY Dental Plan continues free care for uninsured adults with Adult Dental Days
On Tuesday, September 13, LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada (LIBERTY), in partnership with Community Health Alliance, will continue its series of Adult Dental Days for all adult members of the community, regardless of insurance coverage. These free events feature on-site dental screenings, fluoride varnish applications, select emergency services and more.
Nevada Appeal
Vital Signs, RSVP aid Carson City seniors
The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, Inc. has partnered up with Vital Signs, a graphics and marketing business, to support the Good Neighbor Program. The Good Neighbor Program offers weekly phone calls and physical visits to seniors in the Carson City area as an accessible and effective public health solution. “We...
laparent.com
A Family Road Trip Through Northern Nevada
For a road trip path that offers plenty of entertainment opportunities for the whole family, the Reno-Tahoe territory has a great array of destinations. With its vibrant historic cities and rugged landscapes, northern Nevada offers the best of both worlds, all within an hour of each other, so it’s manageable even for families with young children. Adults and kids alike will delight in the region’s alpine lakes, state parks, Old West towns, Basque dining and overall natural splendor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLO TV Reno
Get your quilt on at the 43rd annual TMQ Quilt Show at the Reno Sparks Convention Center
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Quilters will host their 43rd Annual TMQ Quilt Show Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17 at the Reno Sparks Convention Center. Pat Anderson, Sylvia Willoughby and Sharon Chidester stopped by Morning Break to share how this event is a way for the quilting community to come together, improve their craft and have a little competitive fun!
mynews4.com
Where does Nevada rank academically among Mountain West schools?
U.S. News & World Report published its annual Best Colleges rankings Monday, and there wasn't a ton of movement among Mountain West schools. The only movement up or down was Wyoming leaping New Mexico for fourth place among national universities and Utah State jumping Fresno State and Nevada for sixth place among national universities. The rankings for Fresno State and Nevada both fell markedly, with the Bulldogs slipping 37 spots (from 213 to 250) and the Wolf Pack slipping 36 spots (from 227 to 263). The average placement of the MW's schools ranked as a national university was 214.4, down from 198.6 last year (mostly because of Nevada and Fresno State). San Diego State held the top position for the fourth straight year, sitting in a tie with Colorado State for the second straight year. Here is where each of the 12 MW schools were slotted in the U.S. News World Report's 2023 rankings (Princeton was No. 1 overall; you can see all of the schools here).
2news.com
NDOT Receives Record $101 Million in Additional Federal Transportation Spending Authority
On Monday at the Transportation Board of Directors meeting, Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) Director Kristina Swallow announced that $101 million in additional federal highway spending authority – the most Nevada has ever received – has been made available for state road and bridge projects in Nevada as part of the August Redistribution from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).
KOLO TV Reno
Governor Sisolak says Nevada will not comply with a national abortion ban
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak says he will order his administration to not comply with a national abortion ban. Legislation banning abortions at 15 weeks was introduced by South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday. The bill was not immediately embraced by other GOP leaders, with Senate...
Endangered status sought for snail near Nevada lithium mine
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists are seeking Endangered Species Act protection for a tiny snail half the size of a pea that is known to exist only in high-desert springs near a huge lithium mine planned in Nevada along the Oregon state line. The Western Watersheds Project filed the...
Mosquito Fire smoke means air quality will continue to be unhealthy in Reno region
Despite the abysmal cloud of smoke socking in Northern Nevada, it could be worse, according to Brendan Schnieder, air quality specialist at the Washoe County Health District. In the first eight months of last year, Washoe County had 34 unhealthy air days. This year, through Aug. 31, there was just one day of...
Employee shortage, high customer demand cause frustrations at Nevada DMV
Tabitha Gerken has been trying to register her late father's truck in her name, along with trying to schedule a driving test for her two teens.
2news.com
9/11 Annual Remembrance Ceremony Held In Fallon
In Fallon, people of all ages gathered for a ceremony to remember the attacks that occurred on 9/11. They also honored first responders and those who lost their lives. Brian Sandoval, President at UNR says "This is an important ceremony that we remember the events on 9/11, and the men and women who gave their lives, and the first responders that were in the twin towers and this is the essence to make sure that the generations to come understand that day."
Comments / 0