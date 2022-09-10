Not against Queen Elizabeth, not against the British monarchy, but against the wall-to-wall American coverage of the mourning of the monarch. Howard Stern said that "Jesus, it’s enough with the queen!...It’s America, we don’t have a queen." He called the coverage "annoying," saying he knows the queen was a nice lady and was on the throne a long time, "but we gotta get back to Trump, where are those papers that they found at Mar-a-Lago."

POLITICS ・ 9 HOURS AGO