Read full article on original website
Related
New York City Dem endorses Republican Lee Zeldin instead of Gov. Kathy Hochul
A Democratic New York City councilman is crossing the political aisle and supporting a Republican challenger trying to unseat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Councilman Robert Holden, who represents parts of Queens, endorsed U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor Monday, citing the city's crime woes and quality of life, the New York Post reported.
Washington Post fact-checker calls out Biden’s ‘flimsy’ claim he has the strongest manufacturing jobs record
President Biden was dinged by the Washington Post’s fact-checker with two "Pinnochios" on Tuesday after he claimed he had the strongest manufacturing jobs record of any modern president. "Right now, I have the strongest record of growing manufacturing jobs in modern history. And by making real investments in American...
Colorado councilwoman says ‘political attack’ by social worker unleashed troves of other allegations
Aurora, Colorado, Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky believed earlier this year she was facing an isolated "political attack" after she was placed under investigation for an allegation she inappropriately touched her own toddler. Months later, not only was she cleared by investigators of any wrongdoing, but she discovered dozens of other parents...
New York robbery suspect dies in thwarted attack, prompting call for 'stand your ground' self-defense law
With muggings skyrocketing in New York City, victims who fight back could be exposed to legal consequences under the city’s "murky" self-defense laws, according to experts. One recent case prompted Curtis Sliwa, a longtime public safety advocate who has led the Guardian Angels volunteer group for decades, to call on the Empire State to follow Florida's example and implement a "stand your ground" law to enhance a citizen's right to self-defense.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNN cuts from coverage of Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act speech as Dow plummets: 'Hard to be celebratory'
On a Tuesday episode of CNN Newsroom With Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell, the hosts observed that Biden’s speech touting the success of the Inflation Reduction Act was poorly timed, noting the simultaneous collapse of the stock market. Earlier in the day, the latest consumer price index report was...
Trump backer says FBI showed up at her home after she voiced support online
A New Jersey woman who voiced her support for former President Trump on Facebook said Monday that three FBI agents showed up at her home last month claiming to have an anonymous tip connecting her to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, despite her having no involvement. Lisa Gallagher told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that she believes federal agents visited her home, where she displays a pro-Trump lawn sign, to intimidate her a day after President Biden's anti-MAGA speech.
Tim Scott says US needs leader to unify country without 9/11-like ‘crisis,’ slams ‘soul-crushing' Biden speech
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., reflected Sunday on how the American people came together 21 years ago in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, saying it was the most unified he has ever seen the country. In an interview with "Fox News Sunday," new host Shannon Bream asked...
A revolt against America’s Queen Elizabeth coverage is building, but cable news can’t stay away
Not against Queen Elizabeth, not against the British monarchy, but against the wall-to-wall American coverage of the mourning of the monarch. Howard Stern said that "Jesus, it’s enough with the queen!...It’s America, we don’t have a queen." He called the coverage "annoying," saying he knows the queen was a nice lady and was on the throne a long time, "but we gotta get back to Trump, where are those papers that they found at Mar-a-Lago."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pennsylvania voters reveal what will tip the state red or blue in November
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvanians shared whether they planned to vote Democrat or Republican in the upcoming midterm elections and what issues were influencing their decision. "Democrat because I feel like they're going to better protect our country" and "they're pro-choice," an Allentown local told Fox News. But another Pennsylvanian...
NYC bodega owner sends message to Biden as felony assaults soar: 'Jump in our shoes for a day'
A bodega owner in New York City is speaking out after a shocking video reveals another assault of a store owner in the Big Apple as felony assaults continue to soar. Brooklyn bodega owner Carmelia Bello joined "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday to discuss the need for additional policing and her message for the Biden administration as crime continues to cripple city streets.
Jean-Pierre defends Inflation Reduction Act event as Dow plunged: 'Celebration for the American people'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act event to reporters Wednesday, calling the lawn party a "celebration for the American people." Biden hosted a White House celebration of the Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act on Tuesday — as the stock market had its worst day since...
Lifelong NY Democrat voices support for Republican Lee Zeldin as crime rages: 'We're under siege here'
Robert Holden, a New York City councilman and lifelong Democrat, has thrown his support behind Republican Lee Zeldin in his bid for governor as the crime crisis remains unmitigated. Holden is part of a coalition of New York Democrats pushing for new state leadership. He argued that crime is out...
Fentanyl in disguise: expert calls deadly opioid's presence a 'slow-motion chemical weapon attack'
Fentanyl is more frequently appearing in disguised forms like prescription pills and "rainbow fentanyl." Unsuspecting victims are also coming in contact with the illicit opioid, which is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and deadly in small amounts, on or in everyday objects, according to law enforcement agencies and other experts who have warned of the presence of fentanyl on cash bills and food products.
Alleged Mexican drug cartel hitman transferred to North Dakota to face federal charges
An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal enterprise. Authorities said Sillas-Rocha was a top lieutenant for the Arellano Felix cartel, which for decades smuggled cocaine, marijuana and other drugs into the United States.
9/11 memorial speaker warns Democrats: Don't 'forget history' by backing soft-on-crime, 'open border' policies
A speaker at the annual 9/11 memorial is warning politicians not to "forget history" when it comes to "open border" and soft-on-crime policies, adding that Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin would offer a necessary "fresh" approach to tackling violence in the Empire State. Andrew Colabella, who lost a...
Homeland Security sells home of Boston couple illegally doing business with Syrian company
Homeland Security is diverting nearly $650,000 to a victims’ compensation fund from the sale of a suburban Boston home that belonged to a couple authorities say illegally did business with a Syrian electronics company, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. The Syrian company was involved in the acquisition of parts that could be used to build improvised explosive devices and used against United States and coalition troops in Iraq and Afghanistan, U.S. authorities said.
Illegal immigrants who entered US since Biden took office to cost taxpayers $20+ billion a year: analysis
FIRST ON FOX: The number of illegal immigrants who entered the U.S. since President Biden took office will cost the U.S. taxpayer over $20 billion each year, according to a new analysis by a hawkish immigration group. The study by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), which advocates for...
Jason Chaffetz roasts Biden admin for holding inflation bill 'party' while Americans struggle
Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz said Wednesday on "The Faulkner Focus" that rising inflation was "totally avoidable," if not for the policies of President Biden. Chaffetz slammed the White House for holding a celebration after a new report showed inflation rose faster than expected in August, up 8.3% from a year ago.
President Biden should visit the southern border to witness mass migration problems, Texas residents say
EAGLE PASS, Texas – President Biden needs to visit the U.S. southern border to get a first-hand understanding of the ongoing migration issues facing small border towns, Texas residents told Fox News. "Biden should come and visit the border and take a look at the problem," said Oralia, who...
Durham moves to admit evidence in Danchenko trial that may discredit Trump Ritz-Carlton Moscow allegations
Special Counsel John Durham is seeking to admit evidence in the trial of Russian national Igor Danchenko that would discredit the "lurid" Ritz-Carlton Moscow allegations against then-presidential candidate Donald Trump contained in the salacious and unverified Steele dossier. In a filing unsealed Tuesday, Durham moved to admit evidence regarding the...
Fox News
788K+
Followers
181K+
Post
655M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0