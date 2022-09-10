ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

New York robbery suspect dies in thwarted attack, prompting call for 'stand your ground' self-defense law

With muggings skyrocketing in New York City, victims who fight back could be exposed to legal consequences under the city’s "murky" self-defense laws, according to experts. One recent case prompted Curtis Sliwa, a longtime public safety advocate who has led the Guardian Angels volunteer group for decades, to call on the Empire State to follow Florida's example and implement a "stand your ground" law to enhance a citizen's right to self-defense.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Robber#United States#Prison Fellowship
Fox News

Trump backer says FBI showed up at her home after she voiced support online

A New Jersey woman who voiced her support for former President Trump on Facebook said Monday that three FBI agents showed up at her home last month claiming to have an anonymous tip connecting her to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, despite her having no involvement. Lisa Gallagher told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that she believes federal agents visited her home, where she displays a pro-Trump lawn sign, to intimidate her a day after President Biden's anti-MAGA speech.
POTUS
Fox News

A revolt against America’s Queen Elizabeth coverage is building, but cable news can’t stay away

Not against Queen Elizabeth, not against the British monarchy, but against the wall-to-wall American coverage of the mourning of the monarch. Howard Stern said that "Jesus, it’s enough with the queen!...It’s America, we don’t have a queen." He called the coverage "annoying," saying he knows the queen was a nice lady and was on the throne a long time, "but we gotta get back to Trump, where are those papers that they found at Mar-a-Lago."
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

NYC bodega owner sends message to Biden as felony assaults soar: 'Jump in our shoes for a day'

A bodega owner in New York City is speaking out after a shocking video reveals another assault of a store owner in the Big Apple as felony assaults continue to soar. Brooklyn bodega owner Carmelia Bello joined "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday to discuss the need for additional policing and her message for the Biden administration as crime continues to cripple city streets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Fentanyl in disguise: expert calls deadly opioid's presence a 'slow-motion chemical weapon attack'

Fentanyl is more frequently appearing in disguised forms like prescription pills and "rainbow fentanyl." Unsuspecting victims are also coming in contact with the illicit opioid, which is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and deadly in small amounts, on or in everyday objects, according to law enforcement agencies and other experts who have warned of the presence of fentanyl on cash bills and food products.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Alleged Mexican drug cartel hitman transferred to North Dakota to face federal charges

An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal enterprise. Authorities said Sillas-Rocha was a top lieutenant for the Arellano Felix cartel, which for decades smuggled cocaine, marijuana and other drugs into the United States.
FARGO, ND
Fox News

Homeland Security sells home of Boston couple illegally doing business with Syrian company

Homeland Security is diverting nearly $650,000 to a victims’ compensation fund from the sale of a suburban Boston home that belonged to a couple authorities say illegally did business with a Syrian electronics company, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. The Syrian company was involved in the acquisition of parts that could be used to build improvised explosive devices and used against United States and coalition troops in Iraq and Afghanistan, U.S. authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
Fox News

Fox News

788K+
Followers
181K+
Post
655M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy