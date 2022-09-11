ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Saturday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Caliche 60, Elbert 32

Dayspring Christian Academy 50, Byers 20

Englewood 19, Arvada 13

Far Northeast 56, Gateway 13

Fleming 2, Granada 0

Gilpin County 20, Justice 8

Hanover 29, Weldon Valley 15

Kit Carson 63, Kiowa 6

La Veta 76, Mountain Valley 30

Lyons 30, Vail Christian 8

McClave 52, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 6

Platte Canyon 55, Sheridan 6

Rampart 49, Palmer 14

Severance 37, Mead 27

Walsh 61, Primero 14

Widefield High School 55, Pueblo Centennial 10

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
521K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy