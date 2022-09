Kansas improved to 2-0 for the first time in more than a decade by squeezing out a victory at West Virginia, a win highlighted by a clinching pick-six in overtime. Iowa State also went on the road and ended a six-game skid against its biggest rival, Iowa. There was Kansas State walloping ex-Big 12 rival Missouri to stay perfect through the first two games of the season, and Texas Tech, which beat then-No. 25 and future conference foe Houston to likewise stack two wins together. Pretty salty stuff from what were supposed to be the Big 12 also-rans.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO