Suspect fleeing police dies on subway tracks after trying to jump to train in the Bronx
One suspect tried to flee by jumping onto a moving train from the platform. He landed between car and then fell under the train, where he made contact with the third rail.
Police: 2 armed robbers wanted for drive-by gunpoint robbery
The NYPD is searching for three suspects who approached a parked car and robbed two victims at gunpoint in the Bronx.
Woman wanted for slashing 30-year-old tourist in the face at Manhattan subway station
A 30-year-old woman was slashed in the face by another woman while walking the steps of a Manhattan subway station, authorities said.
Victim pepper-sprayed after chasing down Brooklyn car robber: NYPD
A 44-year-old man was pepper-sprayed after he tried to chase down a man who stole from his car in Brooklyn, police said Tuesday as they released video of the suspect.
Watch: 2 men robbed while sitting in parked car in the Bronx, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Armed suspects ambushed and robbed two men sitting in a parked car Saturday in the Bronx, police said. The victims, 22 and 24, were in the vehicle near 229th Street and Bailey Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. when a black Mercedes-Benz sedan pulled over and two armed suspects got out of […]
NBC New York
Armed NYC Subway Robber Dies in Track Leap, 3 Teenagers in Custody: Cops
One of four people involved in an armed robbery on a Bronx subway early Tuesday after jumping between train cars onto the roadbed and coming into contact with the third rail, two NYPD officials said. The group committed a robbery at gunpoint on a northbound 2 train at 174th Street...
Video: Attempted Shoplifter Sucker Punches 69-Year-Old Bodega Worker in Queensbridge
The police released a video Monday that features a crazed shoplifter sucker punch a 69-year-old bodega worker in the face inside a store located by NYCHA Queensbridge Houses. The suspect entered the bodega, located at 21st Street and 40th Avenue, at around 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, before stuffing his front pocket with a food item.
VIDEO: Man, 66, slammed to ground in Queens robbery; duo at large
The NYPD released a video of a wild Queens robbery that forced a 66-year-old man to the ground early Sunday.
2 men shot in the Bronx, police say
JEROME PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) – Two men were injured in a shooting in the Bronx Monday afternoon, according to police. The shooting was at East 201st Street and Decatur Avenue around 3 p.m., NYPD officials said. One man was shot in the arm and groin, and the other man was shot in the right […]
Woman shot in head during Brooklyn drive-by saved by wig: NYPD
A woman’s wig helped her escape serious injury in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn over the weekend, authorities said.
Brooklyn man arrested in fatal Bedford-Stuyvesant stabbing: NYPD
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Authorities announced the arrest of a suspect in a fatal stabbing in Bedford-Stuyvesant late Monday. Dennis Peniston, 36, faces a charge of murder in connection to the incident that unfolded in his apartment building on Vernon Avenue near Nostrand Avenue around 9:55 p.m. Sunday, officials said. Officers answering a 911 call […]
Bronx subway robber pinned by train, killed by 3rd rail while fleeing police; 3 others in custody
A subway robber was killed Tuesday morning after fleeing NYPD officers and becoming pinned underneath a train at a Bronx station, police said.
pix11.com
Man behind bars for armed robbery charged in fatal Brooklyn shooting, cops say
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man who was already behind bars for allegedly stealing a Cartier bracelet was charged Monday in connection with a fatal shooting in Brooklyn earlier this year, authorities said Tuesday. Tyress Blackman, 27, has been locked up at Rikers Island since late January in an unrelated...
Police searching for missing Bronx girl, 16
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police are searching for a Bronx teen who has been missing since Friday, officials said on Tuesday. Jamari Perry, 16, was last seen leaving her home on Louisiana Avenue at around 9 p.m., police said. She was described by police as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 125 pounds with brown eyes […]
Brooklyn subway rider stabbed in back by stranger he asked to quiet down: ‘Nobody came to his help’
A Brooklyn subway rider was stabbed in the back by a stranger he asked to stop talking so loudly on the train, police said Tuesday. The 49-year-old victim, who is expected to recover, was talking on his cell phone on a Manhattan-bound No. 2 train when his conversation was disrupted by his attacker’s loud voice about 12:40 p.m. Monday, cops said. The assailant, taking offense when the victim ...
Man, 35, found fatally stabbed in Brooklyn building, cops say
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 35-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the chest in a Brooklyn building Sunday night, authorities said. Police found the victim, Desmond Holmes, with a stab wound to the chest inside an apartment building on Vernon Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant just before 10 p.m., according to the NYPD. Holmes was taken to […]
2 people injured in shooting after dispute on Bronx street
Two people were injured early Saturday after being shot during a dispute on a Bronx sidewalk, authorities said.
News 12
Police: 1 dead in Brooklyn stabbing incident; 1 in custody
Police say a man is dead and another person is in custody Monday morning after a stabbing in Brooklyn. According to the NYPD, the incident took place in a building on Vernon Avenue near the intersection at Nostrand Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday. Officers found 35-year-old Desmond Holmes with a...
bronx.com
NYPD Traffic Enforcement Agent, Shahidul Islam, 37, Arrested
On Sunday, September 12, 2022, the following 37-year-old male off duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 107th Precinct in Queens. criminal obstruction of breathing. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and...
