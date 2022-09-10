Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North CarolinaTravel MavenLincolnton, NC
This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the CountryTravel MavenHuntersville, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Couple marries inside North Carolina airport after first meeting on flight
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Love was in the air when one couple first met on a flight. Love was also on the concourse when the they tied the knot inside Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina last Friday. The airport shared the event on its Facebook page. "Wishing the newlyweds...
Lawyers hold a scheduling conference Monday to discuss Tyler Harding case
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lawyers held a scheduling conference on Monday to discuss Tyler Christopher Harding, the man facing multiple charges in connection with a high-speed chase across Charlotte. Harding's next official court date will be determined at a later date. Harding is facing numerous felony charges in connection with...
Man charged with murder of popular Charlotte DJ, father of 2: CMPD
A man has been charged with the murder of a popular Charlotte DJ after the father of two was killed by a stray bullet during a March shootout, CMPD said.
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in Ohio
If you're craving Jamaican food in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. This restaurant in southwestern Ohio was featured on Guy Fieri's showDiners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and when you try their food, you'll see why. Check out their delicious jerk chicken, oxtails, or curry chicken. As for sides, patrons highly recommend getting the yellow rice topped with fries and gravy, rice and peas, and/or jerk pasta.
Nearly 3,000 Flags Placed In Romare Bearden Park In Remembrance Of 9/11
CHARLOTTE, NC – Today Marks to 21st anniversary of 9/11. The nation is filled with memorial events to honor those that lost their lives. Charlotte’s very own Romare Bearden Park has joined in the memorial services with a display of flags across the park. Nearly 3,000 flags have...
Family devastated after deadly dog attack in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was injured and her dog killed after she says her neighbor’s dog attacked them in their Slavic Village neighborhood on Friday. Kimberly Kuglin said the pit bull jumped out of a window in his house near East 71 Street and Harvard Avenue on Sept. 9 while she was walking her 12-year-old Chiweenie named Reese.
Endangered NE Ohio teen seen with man at Atlanta airport
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has put out an alert for a missing and endangered teenager from Northeast Ohio.
Mecklenburg County Woman Wins $200,000 Scratch-off Prize
Celise Redmon of Charlotte took a chance on a $5 ticket and won $200,000 in a new game. Redmon bought her lucky Lincoln ticket from Mountain Island BP on Vinnies Way in Charlotte. She collected her prize at lottery headquarters Monday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,021. The Lincoln game debuted this month as a part of the Cash family of games with six $200,000 prizes. Four $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.
Ohio tattoo artist admits to inking 'worst tattoo ever'
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WNWO) - A Bowling Green tattoo artist took to Facebook on Friday to explain why he botched a 2007 ink job, that some have come to know as the "world's worst portrait tattoo." Dennis Foust said in part, "The portrait tattoo getting all the attention today was...
Charlotte-area thieves still owe millions from 90s, time running out
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Time is running out for the government to collect more than $17 million that was stolen west of Charlotte in 1997,according to our partners at WRAL. Loomis Fargo was robbed by 20 people in what was, at the time, the second largest heist in U.S. history. Fourteen defendants were ordered to make restitution payments.
Atrium Health seeks approval to build $85.8M hospital in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, N.C. — Atrium Health is looking to add another hospital in the Charlotte region amid a flurry of expansion activity in recent months. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced recently that Atrium, operating as the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority, filed a certificate-of-need application for a new satellite hospital in Harrisburg.
Charlotte man held on $1M bond after $130,000 in drugs found in Beaufort County
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Charlotte man who was found with $130,000 worth of drugs. Michael Morgan, 32, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in opioids (fentanyl), trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials said he was […]
'They get stuck' | Charlotte restaurant owner says guests walking in face unsafe situation with construction work
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An ongoing storm drainage improvement project is creating challenges for a business in Charlotte's Dilworth area. Matt Wohlfarth, owner of the Dilworth Neighborhood Grille off East Morehead Street, said he's already had plenty to contend with recently. “As if COVID, the labor shortages, and supply chain...
Update: Emma "Zari" Linek found safe
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report. The Ohio teen girl who went missing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport after she left with a man has been found safe, the FBI said Sunday. According to the FBI, she walked into a local police department late...
Summit County Land Bank settles into former John S. Knight House; looks to connect historic West Akron properties
AKRON, Ohio – The Summit County Land Bank is settling into its new offices in the recently renovated John S. Knight House on North Portage Path. The land bank this summer held a ribbon cutting to celebrate its move, which coincided with the 100th anniversary of the house that was once the home of Pulitzer-prize winning publisher and editor John S. Knight.
Mecklenburg County DA asks SBI to investigate Charlotte City Councilman
CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather is asking the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to launch an inquiry into Councilman James Mitchell, the DA’s office confirmed. The inquiry comes as Mitchell disputes his ownership stake in the uptown construction company RJ Leeper, which has multiple...
Charlotte nonprofit provides college scholarships to mothers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pursuing higher education when you have children can be challenging. That is why a Charlotte nonprofit is helping moms earn their college degrees and get their caps and gowns. Toni Moss is one of those moms. She put her dreams on hold to focus on motherhood.
‘Disturbing’: Two women attacked on two different walking trails within a week
The Matthews man who spearheaded the effort says it started because he didn't want his wife and his two-year-old child to be alone on the trail.
US Marshals: 17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals have located a 17-year-old girl from Oklahoma who has been missing for the last 10 months on Monday. 17-year-old Shawna Justice was reported missing to the Woodward County Sherriff’s Office in Oklahoma in December of 2021, according to a press release. The Akron Police Department, along with the U.S. Marshals, entered the investigation last week and found Shawna in the Kenmore area of Akron on Sept. 12, officials said.
Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of former Cleveland Cavaliers legend Zydrunas Ilgauskas, dies at 50
CLEVELAND — According to Zeis-McGreevey Funeral Homes and Berry-McGreevey-Martens Funeral Homes of Lakewood, Jennifer Ilgauskas, the wife of former long-time Cleveland Cavalier Zydrunas Ilgauskas, has passed away at the age of 50. Jennifer was the owner of many Northeast Ohio-based companies including Rebound Physical Therapy, North Olmsted Urgent Care,...
