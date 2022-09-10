ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in Ohio

If you're craving Jamaican food in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. This restaurant in southwestern Ohio was featured on Guy Fieri's showDiners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and when you try their food, you'll see why. Check out their delicious jerk chicken, oxtails, or curry chicken. As for sides, patrons highly recommend getting the yellow rice topped with fries and gravy, rice and peas, and/or jerk pasta.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
Charlotte, NC
Society
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Florida State
City
Cleveland, NC
State
North Carolina State
Cleveland, OH
Society
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Florida, OH
State
South Carolina State
kiss951.com

Mecklenburg County Woman Wins $200,000 Scratch-off Prize

Celise Redmon of Charlotte took a chance on a $5 ticket and won $200,000 in a new game. Redmon bought her lucky Lincoln ticket from Mountain Island BP on Vinnies Way in Charlotte. She collected her prize at lottery headquarters Monday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,021. The Lincoln game debuted this month as a part of the Cash family of games with six $200,000 prizes. Four $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
dayton247now.com

Ohio tattoo artist admits to inking 'worst tattoo ever'

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WNWO) - A Bowling Green tattoo artist took to Facebook on Friday to explain why he botched a 2007 ink job, that some have come to know as the "world's worst portrait tattoo." Dennis Foust said in part, "The portrait tattoo getting all the attention today was...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WXII 12

Charlotte-area thieves still owe millions from 90s, time running out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Time is running out for the government to collect more than $17 million that was stolen west of Charlotte in 1997,according to our partners at WRAL. Loomis Fargo was robbed by 20 people in what was, at the time, the second largest heist in U.S. history. Fourteen defendants were ordered to make restitution payments.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Atrium Health seeks approval to build $85.8M hospital in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, N.C. — Atrium Health is looking to add another hospital in the Charlotte region amid a flurry of expansion activity in recent months. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced recently that Atrium, operating as the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority, filed a certificate-of-need application for a new satellite hospital in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, NC
WNCT

Charlotte man held on $1M bond after $130,000 in drugs found in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Charlotte man who was found with $130,000 worth of drugs. Michael Morgan, 32, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in opioids (fentanyl), trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials said he was […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding
WKYC

Update: Emma "Zari" Linek found safe

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report. The Ohio teen girl who went missing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport after she left with a man has been found safe, the FBI said Sunday. According to the FBI, she walked into a local police department late...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Summit County Land Bank settles into former John S. Knight House; looks to connect historic West Akron properties

AKRON, Ohio – The Summit County Land Bank is settling into its new offices in the recently renovated John S. Knight House on North Portage Path. The land bank this summer held a ribbon cutting to celebrate its move, which coincided with the 100th anniversary of the house that was once the home of Pulitzer-prize winning publisher and editor John S. Knight.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
wfmynews2.com

Charlotte nonprofit provides college scholarships to mothers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pursuing higher education when you have children can be challenging. That is why a Charlotte nonprofit is helping moms earn their college degrees and get their caps and gowns. Toni Moss is one of those moms. She put her dreams on hold to focus on motherhood.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cleveland19.com

US Marshals: 17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals have located a 17-year-old girl from Oklahoma who has been missing for the last 10 months on Monday. 17-year-old Shawna Justice was reported missing to the Woodward County Sherriff’s Office in Oklahoma in December of 2021, according to a press release. The Akron Police Department, along with the U.S. Marshals, entered the investigation last week and found Shawna in the Kenmore area of Akron on Sept. 12, officials said.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy