Saturday's Scores

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Cin. Aiken 39, Lockland 12

Cin. Gamble Montessori 40, Cin. Clark Montessori 14

Cin. Moeller 39, Good Counsel, Md. 31

Cin. Taft 51, Day. Meadowdale 0

Cle. St. Ignatius 38, Euclid 0

Day. Northridge 46, Casstown Miami E. 7

Dematha, Md. 38, Cle. Benedictine 0

Holgate 72, Saline Washtenaw Christian, Mich. 8

Ironton 32, Johnson Central, Ky. 21

Lakewood St. Edward 17, Cin. Elder 14

Linsly, W.Va. 28, Youngs. Mooney 14

Mentor Lake Cath. 42, Erie, Pa. 6

Montpelier 40, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 19

Richmond Edison 48, Vienna Mathews 10

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 26, Cin. College Prep. 20

Tol. Christian 54, Deckerville, Mich. 8

Westlake 49, Parma 7

Windham 50, Ashtabula St. John 12

Youngs. Valley Christian 36, Hanoverton United 17

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

