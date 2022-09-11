Saturday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Cin. Aiken 39, Lockland 12
Cin. Gamble Montessori 40, Cin. Clark Montessori 14
Cin. Moeller 39, Good Counsel, Md. 31
Cin. Taft 51, Day. Meadowdale 0
Cle. St. Ignatius 38, Euclid 0
Day. Northridge 46, Casstown Miami E. 7
Dematha, Md. 38, Cle. Benedictine 0
Holgate 72, Saline Washtenaw Christian, Mich. 8
Ironton 32, Johnson Central, Ky. 21
Lakewood St. Edward 17, Cin. Elder 14
Linsly, W.Va. 28, Youngs. Mooney 14
Mentor Lake Cath. 42, Erie, Pa. 6
Montpelier 40, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 19
Richmond Edison 48, Vienna Mathews 10
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 26, Cin. College Prep. 20
Tol. Christian 54, Deckerville, Mich. 8
Westlake 49, Parma 7
Windham 50, Ashtabula St. John 12
Youngs. Valley Christian 36, Hanoverton United 17
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
