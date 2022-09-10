ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Liberty News

Softball Fall Schedule Announced

The Liberty softball team will host Commonwealth foes Radford and Virginia, to highlight its 2022 fall schedule. Liberty opens its fall schedule this Saturday, hosting Sweet Briar at 2 p.m. for a doubleheader. The Lady Flames host Radford and University of Lynchburg on Sept. 24, before welcoming Virginia to Liberty...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Triathletes excel in season-opening Patriots Sprint, Olympic distance events

Liberty University’s triathlon team set the tempo for the 2022-23 season with strong individual and team showings at the Patriots Triathlon Festival put on by Kinetic Multisports over the weekend in Williamsburg, Va. “The athletes performed phenomenally well,” Liberty Head Coach Heather Gollnick said. “I am very proud of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Player Focus: Wake Forest

Following Liberty Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze on Monday, the local media spoke with quarterback Kaidon Salter and defensive lineman Dennis Osagiede. Salter, a redshirt freshman, started his first collegiate career game, leading the Flames to a hard-fought 21-14 win over UAB. The quarterback accounted for over 70 percent of Liberty’s offense, last Saturday, has he completed 13-of-25 passing attempts for 202 yards and rushed 14 times for 79 yards and a touchdown.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Liberty News

Liberty Ties Davidson 0-0

The Liberty Flames and the Davidson Wildcats played to a 0-0 tie Tuesday at Osborne Stadium. Each team played solid defense in the contest, as the Flames and Wildcats combined for 15 shots in the match. Liberty has not allowed a goal in three games at home this season. Flames...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Weekly Press Conference: Wake Forest

Liberty Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze held his weekly press conference, Monday morning, from the Media Room of the Liberty Football Center. During the weekly press event, Freeze recapped Liberty’s home opening win over UAB during Hall of Fame Weekend, plus previewed the Flames’ upcoming match against nationally ranked Wake Forest.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Tickets and Parking

Flames Club Members can enjoy premium seating beginning with a membership of $75! Members receive first access to seating in Williams Stadium through season tickets. Premium SeatingSeating ChartParking InfoBuy Season Tickets. For more information on football season tickets, please contact the ticket office at (434) 592-5015.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

TreShaun Clark: Making My Own Path

(Feature Story for the Flames Illustrated football game day program on September 10, 2022) Everything happens for a reason. But finding that reason can be quite the challenge sometimes. I experienced that first-hand in my senior year of high school. I don’t really remember much from that day, and honestly,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

While Charlottesville erected Confederate monuments, hundreds of African American residents were sitting for professional portraits

A new exhibition showing 180 portraits of local African Americans taken during the early 20th Century opens in Charlottesville next week. The people featured in “Visions of Progress: Portraits of Dignity, Style, and Racial Uplift” lived in Charlottesville, Albemarle County and Nelson County. They posed and paid for their portraits during the Jim Crow era, which makes the portraits contemporary with the attempted lynching of two Black men in a Charlottesville jail; with the installation of Confederate statues, including ones of generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. Jackson, in public parks; with the rebirth of the Ku Klux Klan.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Virginia State Police investigating several incidents on I-81

ORIGINAL STORY - Sept. 11, 2022. Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 81 around the 137-mile marker. Police said the shooter is reported to be driving a green Harley Davidson motorcycle. The unidentified victim has life-threatening injuries and has been taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The Bureau...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

One displaced after housefire near Lynchburg

BOONSBORO, Va. – Firefighters said early Sunday at 2:03 am; they confirmed a structure fire on Chadwick Drive in Boonsboro. Dispatch informed that all residents were out of the residence. When firefighters arrived, they confirmed an active fire through the roof. Units operated to extinguish the fire around 3:30...
BOONSBORO, MD
chathamstartribune.com

Hurt woman dies in crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday, Sept 10 at 7:46 p.m. on Route 29, two tenths of a mile south of Route 863 in Pittsylvania County. A 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Route 29, when the vehicle...
HURT, VA
WDBJ7.com

Campbell Co. death found to not be a homicide

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that it has been determined that the man found dead Thursday night in the 4800 block of Colonial Highway did not die by homicide. “We ask the community to keep the family of this male in your thoughts...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WBTM

Alleged Threat at Tunstall High School Being Investigated

Pittsylvania County schools are looking into an alleged threat at Tunstall High School. On Monday a Snapchat message surfaced that allegedly shows a student threatening a group of students. The school sent out an automated message on Monday to notify parents that they had been made aware of the video and that are working with the Sheriff’s office to investigate the matter.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

