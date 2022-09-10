Read full article on original website
Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival takes place on September 17 and 18 at a new venueCheryl E PrestonHuddleston, VA
Sunflowers for Ukraine raised 11 million dollarsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
Hunters for the Hungry Night and Lynchburg Hillcats will benefit those in needCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Liberty News
Softball Fall Schedule Announced
The Liberty softball team will host Commonwealth foes Radford and Virginia, to highlight its 2022 fall schedule. Liberty opens its fall schedule this Saturday, hosting Sweet Briar at 2 p.m. for a doubleheader. The Lady Flames host Radford and University of Lynchburg on Sept. 24, before welcoming Virginia to Liberty...
Liberty News
Freshman beach duo impresses at USA Volleyball national team scouting event
Josh Culpepper and Colt Fitzgerald, a freshman tandem on Liberty University’s men’s volleyball team, placed ninth out of 32 pairs in Saturday’s and Sunday’s USA Volleyball College Beach Challenge hosted by Stevenson University in Pikesville, Md. “The tournament was run as a talent-finding pool for the...
Liberty News
Triathletes excel in season-opening Patriots Sprint, Olympic distance events
Liberty University’s triathlon team set the tempo for the 2022-23 season with strong individual and team showings at the Patriots Triathlon Festival put on by Kinetic Multisports over the weekend in Williamsburg, Va. “The athletes performed phenomenally well,” Liberty Head Coach Heather Gollnick said. “I am very proud of...
Liberty News
Player Focus: Wake Forest
Following Liberty Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze on Monday, the local media spoke with quarterback Kaidon Salter and defensive lineman Dennis Osagiede. Salter, a redshirt freshman, started his first collegiate career game, leading the Flames to a hard-fought 21-14 win over UAB. The quarterback accounted for over 70 percent of Liberty’s offense, last Saturday, has he completed 13-of-25 passing attempts for 202 yards and rushed 14 times for 79 yards and a touchdown.
Liberty News
Liberty Ties Davidson 0-0
The Liberty Flames and the Davidson Wildcats played to a 0-0 tie Tuesday at Osborne Stadium. Each team played solid defense in the contest, as the Flames and Wildcats combined for 15 shots in the match. Liberty has not allowed a goal in three games at home this season. Flames...
Liberty News
Weekly Press Conference: Wake Forest
Liberty Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze held his weekly press conference, Monday morning, from the Media Room of the Liberty Football Center. During the weekly press event, Freeze recapped Liberty’s home opening win over UAB during Hall of Fame Weekend, plus previewed the Flames’ upcoming match against nationally ranked Wake Forest.
Liberty News
Tickets and Parking
Flames Club Members can enjoy premium seating beginning with a membership of $75! Members receive first access to seating in Williams Stadium through season tickets. Premium SeatingSeating ChartParking InfoBuy Season Tickets. For more information on football season tickets, please contact the ticket office at (434) 592-5015.
Liberty News
TreShaun Clark: Making My Own Path
(Feature Story for the Flames Illustrated football game day program on September 10, 2022) Everything happens for a reason. But finding that reason can be quite the challenge sometimes. I experienced that first-hand in my senior year of high school. I don’t really remember much from that day, and honestly,...
‘It still hasn’t sunk in!’ Amherst man wins $250,000 playing Virginia Lottery
According to Virginia Lottery's website, David Hudson of Amherst had just gotten home from work on Sunday, Aug. 4 when he checked his phone and realized he had won $250,000 from the previous night's Bank a Million drawing.
While Charlottesville erected Confederate monuments, hundreds of African American residents were sitting for professional portraits
A new exhibition showing 180 portraits of local African Americans taken during the early 20th Century opens in Charlottesville next week. The people featured in “Visions of Progress: Portraits of Dignity, Style, and Racial Uplift” lived in Charlottesville, Albemarle County and Nelson County. They posed and paid for their portraits during the Jim Crow era, which makes the portraits contemporary with the attempted lynching of two Black men in a Charlottesville jail; with the installation of Confederate statues, including ones of generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. Jackson, in public parks; with the rebirth of the Ku Klux Klan.
WSLS
Rock N’ Roll fans frustrated with long wait times, limited shuttles at Blue Ridge Rock Fest
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A lot of the excitement and energy for the Blue Ridge Rock Fest is turning into frustration. Some fans are having to wait more than two hours for a shuttle at the one-day parking lot. William Rose said it’s not fun paying money for tickets...
WSLS
Virginia State Police investigating several incidents on I-81
ORIGINAL STORY - Sept. 11, 2022. Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 81 around the 137-mile marker. Police said the shooter is reported to be driving a green Harley Davidson motorcycle. The unidentified victim has life-threatening injuries and has been taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The Bureau...
wina.com
Ryan to UVA community: We will “find out who did this and . . . hold them accountable”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – University of Virginia Police continue their search for the person who draped a noose around the neck of the Homer statue on the Lawn late Wednesday night.The noose was noticed by security early Thursday morning with security video identifying when it happened. President Jim Ryan...
Threat abruptly closes Lunenburg Public Schools Monday, open Tuesday with increased police presence
All Lunenburg County public schools are closed Monday, Sept. 12 "due to unforeseen circumstances," according to a Facebook post the school district sent out Sunday evening.
WSLS
One displaced after housefire near Lynchburg
BOONSBORO, Va. – Firefighters said early Sunday at 2:03 am; they confirmed a structure fire on Chadwick Drive in Boonsboro. Dispatch informed that all residents were out of the residence. When firefighters arrived, they confirmed an active fire through the roof. Units operated to extinguish the fire around 3:30...
WSET
'I'm homeless now:' Lynchburg residents given 48 hours to find new living arrangements
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, dozens of people have no place to live after building 828 at James Crossing apartment was shut down for safety reasons. "They're treating us like we did something wrong. We've done nothing wrong. We've been living in hell," said Theresa Bryant, building 828 resident.
chathamstartribune.com
Hurt woman dies in crash
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday, Sept 10 at 7:46 p.m. on Route 29, two tenths of a mile south of Route 863 in Pittsylvania County. A 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Route 29, when the vehicle...
WDBJ7.com
Campbell Co. death found to not be a homicide
CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that it has been determined that the man found dead Thursday night in the 4800 block of Colonial Highway did not die by homicide. “We ask the community to keep the family of this male in your thoughts...
WHSV
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash on I-81 in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle incident on southbound I-81 about a half-mile north of Route 616 at 4:02 p.m. on Thursday, September 8. According to VSP, a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck towing a camper was heading south on I-81 when it...
WBTM
Alleged Threat at Tunstall High School Being Investigated
Pittsylvania County schools are looking into an alleged threat at Tunstall High School. On Monday a Snapchat message surfaced that allegedly shows a student threatening a group of students. The school sent out an automated message on Monday to notify parents that they had been made aware of the video and that are working with the Sheriff’s office to investigate the matter.
