Second earthquake reported in Georgia in less than 2 days
Another earthquake has rattled through Georgia. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake hit just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. It was reportedly centered 5 kilometers west-northwest, in Reed Creek, near Hart County. Hart County is about 90 minutes north of Atlanta, and borders South Carolina. Officials said an earthquake...
Prominent Atlanta attorney dies in drowning accident off Georgia coast
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — A prominent Atlanta attorney has died after he drowned in riptides on the beach at a popular Georgia island. Glynn County fire and rescue confirmed to Channel 2′s sister station Action News Jax that Page Pate drowned at Gould’s Inlet on St. Simons Island.
12 fall fairs in Georgia for families to enjoy
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The changing colors of leaves, cooler weather and all things pumpkin are just a few reasons why some may consider fall their favorite season. Another great way to enjoy the season is by having some fun at a fall festival. Here is a list of some fall festivals happening around Georgia […]
Three (Plus!) Reasons that Georgia's Amicalola Falls Tops Our Fall "Must-Visit" List
When the calendar turns to September, we're busy plotting our fall foliage treks, determined to enjoy and capture Georgia's most colorful season. And each year, Georgia's Amicalola Falls State Park tops our list of "must-visit" locations.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: GOP heads to North Georgia after Atlanta losses
As suburban Atlanta has continued to diversify, the Georgia GOP has increased their focus in Northern Georgia. Where the Atlanta suburbs used to be a stronghold for Republican candidates, these areas rejected the far right swing of the GOP under Donald Trump. Fifteen years ago, it would have been a wild notion to call Georgia a swing state, but as the areas around Atlanta change, the GOP heads North.
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles Georgia, Southeast of Atlanta
An earthquake struck Georgia tonight, according to USGS, with more than a dozen people using the “Did you feel it?” tool on the USGS website to report feeling it. The epicenter of the quake was southeast of Atlanta, roughly 8.5 miles southwest of Mansfield, Georgia; the depth of the magnitude 2.4 earthquake was shallow at only 1.6 km. The earthquake struck at 9:20 pm local time.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 9/14/22
A 16-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in west Macon. The Bibb Sheriff's Office says it happened just before midnight on Tuesday.
WYFF4.com
2.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia
REED CREEK, Ga. — An earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near the South Carolina-Georgia state line, according to theUnited States Geological Survey. The magnitude 2.1 quake happened about 6:30 a.m. in Reed Creek, Georgia, which is 18 miles from Clemson and about 19 miles from Anderson. A 2.5 magnitude...
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Expect September 2022 Payments
Georgia's SNAP is run by the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services. The DFCS deposits monthly SNAP benefits to low-income households through the Georgia EBT card to help boost the food...
Georgia's rural Black voters helped propel Democrats before. Will they do it again?
One group that could help 2022 statewide Democratic candidates is Georgia's rural Black voters. They helped Stacey Abrams get close in 2018 and later pushed two Democratic U.S. senators to victory.
Take a ghost tour at one of Atlanta’s most haunted buildings
ATLANTA — On Oct. 25 through 27, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation will host its popular Legends and Lore Tour at historic Rhodes Hall — the Trust’s headquarters and Atlanta’s “Castle on Peachtree Street” — at 1516 Peachtree Street NW in Atlanta.
southgatv.com
American Pickers’ December plans in Georgia
CORDELE, GA- The American Pickers say they’re excited to be returning to Georgia!. They plan to film episodes of The History Channel’s hit television series throughout the area in December 2022. AMERICAN PICKERS is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History...
WRDW-TV
News 12 interviews gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on campaign trail
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 2022 midterm election is drawing attention from across the county. Brain Kemp and Stacey Abrams are facing off again after Kemp’s win in 2018. Hershel Walker is challenging Senator Raphael Warnock for his seat in Washington. Abrams was in Augusta on Saturday, September 10th,...
Courthouse News Service
Panel asked to hold Georgia’s ‘carpet capital’ liable for contaminated drinking water
ATLANTA (CN) — The 11th Circuit heard arguments Tuesday from a group of residents from Rome, Georgia, who want an upstream city to be held liable for allowing chemical contamination from carpet manufacturers to get through a water treatment facility. Deemed "the carpet capital of the world," nearly 90%...
gwinnettforum.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Here’s a river scene for your discernment
Today we turn to a river scene as the Mystery Photo. Try to identify where this photograph was made, and send your ideas to elliott@brack.net, including your hometown. Throw in a local mystery, and it’s as if our readers are expecting photos from other places, not Gwinnett. The last Mystery Photo was recognized by only two people, one local,
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Georgia using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wgxa.tv
Middle Georgia hospitals feel impact of nationwide nursing shortages
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Violent weekends in Macon keep the doors sliding open at the emergency room. With Georgia ranking 42nd in the nation for the supply of registered nurses, according to the American Medical Association, which means all hands on deck. A complication due to a nursing shortage that has...
Here's where to find bivalent COVID vaccines, boosters across metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — Health departments across metro Atlanta are now offering the updated COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. The updated dose is designed to specifically offer protection against the original strain of SARS-CoV-2, as well as the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 strain, which is now the predominant variant of the virus. Here's what...
