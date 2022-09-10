ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WSB Radio

Second earthquake reported in Georgia in less than 2 days

Another earthquake has rattled through Georgia. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake hit just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. It was reportedly centered 5 kilometers west-northwest, in Reed Creek, near Hart County. Hart County is about 90 minutes north of Atlanta, and borders South Carolina. Officials said an earthquake...
HART COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

12 fall fairs in Georgia for families to enjoy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The changing colors of leaves, cooler weather and all things pumpkin are just a few reasons why some may consider fall their favorite season. Another great way to enjoy the season is by having some fun at a fall festival. Here is a list of some fall festivals happening around Georgia […]
GEORGIA STATE
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: GOP heads to North Georgia after Atlanta losses

As suburban Atlanta has continued to diversify, the Georgia GOP has increased their focus in Northern Georgia. Where the Atlanta suburbs used to be a stronghold for Republican candidates, these areas rejected the far right swing of the GOP under Donald Trump. Fifteen years ago, it would have been a wild notion to call Georgia a swing state, but as the areas around Atlanta change, the GOP heads North.
GEORGIA STATE
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Georgia, Southeast of Atlanta

An earthquake struck Georgia tonight, according to USGS, with more than a dozen people using the “Did you feel it?” tool on the USGS website to report feeling it. The epicenter of the quake was southeast of Atlanta, roughly 8.5 miles southwest of Mansfield, Georgia; the depth of the magnitude 2.4 earthquake was shallow at only 1.6 km. The earthquake struck at 9:20 pm local time.
ATLANTA, GA
WYFF4.com

2.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia

REED CREEK, Ga. — An earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near the South Carolina-Georgia state line, according to theUnited States Geological Survey. The magnitude 2.1 quake happened about 6:30 a.m. in Reed Creek, Georgia, which is 18 miles from Clemson and about 19 miles from Anderson. A 2.5 magnitude...
GEORGIA STATE
southgatv.com

American Pickers’ December plans in Georgia

CORDELE, GA- The American Pickers say they’re excited to be returning to Georgia!. They plan to film episodes of The History Channel’s hit television series throughout the area in December 2022. AMERICAN PICKERS is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

News 12 interviews gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on campaign trail

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 2022 midterm election is drawing attention from across the county. Brain Kemp and Stacey Abrams are facing off again after Kemp’s win in 2018. Hershel Walker is challenging Senator Raphael Warnock for his seat in Washington. Abrams was in Augusta on Saturday, September 10th,...
AUGUSTA, GA
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Here’s a river scene for your discernment

Today we turn to a river scene as the Mystery Photo. Try to identify where this photograph was made, and send your ideas to elliott@brack.net, including your hometown. Throw in a local mystery, and it’s as if our readers are expecting photos from other places, not Gwinnett. The last Mystery Photo was recognized by only two people, one local,
SUWANEE, GA
wgxa.tv

Middle Georgia hospitals feel impact of nationwide nursing shortages

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Violent weekends in Macon keep the doors sliding open at the emergency room. With Georgia ranking 42nd in the nation for the supply of registered nurses, according to the American Medical Association, which means all hands on deck. A complication due to a nursing shortage that has...
MACON, GA

