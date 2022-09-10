ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

CNET

How to Set Up iOS 16's New Customizable Lock Screen

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone is getting a revamped lock screen, with photos, widgets and some fresh new styles. The new lock screen will come with iOS 16, the next version of the iPhone operating system that's being released on Monday, Sept. 12.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

How to use the back of your iPhone as a button in iOS 15

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — There's an iOS Accessibility feature that lets you trigger commands or run Shortcuts just by tapping on the back of youriPhone. It's called Back Tap, and here's what you should know.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to Keep a Window Always on Top in Windows?

Pinning a window to the foreground is a handy feature that is especially useful if you keep switching windows to look at another window. You can also use it to watch videos at the same time you are doing other tasks. While Mac and Linux provide an easy way to...
SOFTWARE
#Windows Software#Windows Search#Windows Os#Windows 10 Upgrade#The Black Screen#Blue Screen#Bugcheck
technewstoday.com

What is Windows Administrator Password? How to Set or Reset it

A password can secure your administrator account and prevent unwanted activities on your PC. However, you can also reset the Windows administrator password if you forget it or you want to make your admin account more secure. You can use either a Microsoft account or a local account as an...
SOFTWARE
The Verge

Gmail’s iOS 16 lock screen widget looks great, but it’s not coming today

Google has revealed a series of new lock screen widgets for the iPhone, including one for Gmail, timed along with the release of iOS 16. A refreshed lock screen is the most obvious change to iOS in this latest update (even if it’s not a new thing for Android users), and Google’s major apps will support it, but you’ll have to wait a little while.
CELL PHONES
The Windows Club

How to turn ON SafeSearch in Google Search

Most users use Google, which is the most popular search engine, to search for their queries. By default, SafeSearch is OFF on the Google search engine. However, you can turn it ON to filter explicit search results on your system. We have explained the same in this article. How to...
INTERNET
Creative Bloq

Apple's "magic" iOS 16 photo cutout hack wows iPhone users

When Apple announced iOS 16 back in June, it was the enhanced lock screen that hogged the headlines. iOS 16 finally landed last night, and while the customisable wallpapers and widgets are undeniably cool, it seems the internet is enthralled by an entirely different feature. Catchily titled 'Lift subject from...
CELL PHONES
The Windows Club

How to use Text Extractor, Screen Ruler, Quick Accent in PowerToys

Microsoft has added three new features in PowerToys, namely, Screen ruler, Quick Accent, and Text Extractor. The PowerToys v0.62.0 is available on GitHub for download. In this article, we will see how to use Screen Ruler, Quick Accent, and Text Extractor in PowerToys. How to use Screen Ruler in PowerToys.
SOFTWARE
9to5Mac

iOS 16: How to set different wallpaper for iPhone home screen and lock screen

IOS 16 adds a bunch of new options for setting your wallpaper and customizing your lock screen, with the ability to pick dynamic astronomy and weather backgrounds, emoji art, photo album shuffles, add widgets, and more. But one thing that isn’t so easy anymore is to set a different wallpaper photo for your home screen and lock screen. Here’s how to do it …
CELL PHONES
The Windows Club

Change Cell Background Color in Excel with VBA Editor

Microsoft Excel is a program that is used worldwide by many people to do calculations and store data, but did you know that you can change the cell background with VBA Editor in Excel instead of using the Fill color feature or the Conditional Formatting feature? You can type codes in VBA Editor to change the cell colors in Excel.
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

How to use Ink to Shape in Word, PowerPoint, Excel

Microsoft is known to update its Microsoft Office products with new features frequently. As artificial intelligence takes over, Microsoft 365 products have grown smarter. Now, you can convert hand sketched shapes into perfect ones. The procedure to use the Ink to Shape feature in Microsoft Office has been explained in this article.
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

Mordhau keeps crashing, freezing, disconnecting or stuttering on PC

Mordhau, a combat game, has been giving trouble to their gamers by causing performance issues. According to these gamers, Mordhau keeps crashing or freezing on their Windows computer. There are various reasons for the same, one of them could be the lack of power required to run the game. In this post, we will discuss this issue in detail and see what you need to do to resolve it.
VIDEO GAMES
Cult of Mac

Get Windows 10 for only $16 and Windows 11 for just $22 in Autumn Sale

This discount software activation keys post is presented by CDKeylord.com. The Autumn Sale at CDKeylord.com lets you nab big savings on software, games and gaming accessories. The software activation key provider extends major discounts on genuine products from Microsoft and other developers. And you what’s even better? Cult of Mac...
COMPUTERS
The Windows Club

Fix 0x800CCC90 Outlook error code

This post features solutions to fix the 0x800CCC90 Outlook error. This error can occur when users have added multiple POP3 accounts to their Outlook profile and an account is unable to send or receive emails. Usually, it’s an issue with the mail server and the error message reads:. Outlook...
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

Disable Do you want to close all tabs prompt in Windows Terminal

In Windows Terminal, when you have opened multiple tabs and you try to close an entire window, a confirmation pop-up or prompt appears. You can either press the Close all button in that prompt to continue or Cancel the action. This feature is pretty much similar to browsers where you can confirm before closing multiple tabs. And, similar to a web browser, you can also enable or disable the Do you want to close all tabs prompt in Windows Terminal on a Windows 11/10 PC.
SOFTWARE

