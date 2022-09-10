ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Utah State Volleyball Outlasts Utah Valley in Gritty 3-2 Battle

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State volleyball extended its home winning streak to 13 in front of a sold-out crowd inside the Wayne Estes Center on Tuesday night. USU (7-2) outlasted in-state foe Utah Valley (5-4) in a gritty five-set battle as the Aggies came away with the 3-2 victory.
Utah State Softball Announces Fall Schedule

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State softball has announced its exhibition slate of games to be played this fall. The Aggies open their fall season at home on Saturday, Sept. 17, with a doubleheader against USU Eastern at noon and 3 p.m. Utah State then travels to Pocatello, Idaho, for...
Utah State Soccer Loses at Utah, 1-0

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - Utah State soccer lost, 1-0, at Utah on Sunday at Ute Field. Senior Diera Walton recorded three saves in the contest to move into a tie for second all-time in career saves at USU. The two sides battled to a defensive draw over the first...
MATCH NOTES – Utah State Volleyball Concludes Non-Conference Ledger Facing Utah Valley, Utah and Weber State

Utah State volleyball (6-2) wraps up its non-conference schedule this week with three in-state rivalry matchups. The Aggies start the week off hosting Utah Valley (5-3) on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. USU then heads south to Salt Lake City to face Utah (6-3) on Friday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m. Utah State concludes non-conference play at Weber State (5-4) on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m.
Utah State Men’s Tennis’ Cierny Loses Backdraw Finals at Midland Invite

MIDLAND, Texas — Utah State men's tennis senior David Cierny wrapped up play at the Midland Invite on Sunday, losing in the singles backdraw of the event. After two straight-set victories to reach the finals, Cierny's run came short versus Oklahoma's Mark Mandlik, the No. 91-ranked player in the preseason ITA rankings. Cierny won the first set before losing in a third-set tiebreak, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 1-0 (10-8).
Utah State’s Stephen Kotsanlee One of Eight Punters Named to Ray’s 8 for Week Two

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State junior punter Stephen Kotsanlee was named to the Ray Guy Award "Ray's 8" list following week two of the season, it was announced Monday. The "Ray's 8" list recognizes eight collegiate punters each week. From the group of eight, fans determine which punter should be named Punter of the Week by voting on the Ray Guy Award website. The Punter of the Week award will be announced on Tuesday.
