utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Volleyball Outlasts Utah Valley in Gritty 3-2 Battle
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State volleyball extended its home winning streak to 13 in front of a sold-out crowd inside the Wayne Estes Center on Tuesday night. USU (7-2) outlasted in-state foe Utah Valley (5-4) in a gritty five-set battle as the Aggies came away with the 3-2 victory.
utahstateaggies.com
USU SOC NOTES - Utah State Set to Host BYU, Conclude Non-Conference Action at Northern Colorado
Utah State soccer (2-2-3, 0-0-0 MW) returns home to host in-state rival BYU (3-2-2, 0-0 WCC) on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 3 p.m. (MT) at Chuck & Gloria Bell Field. The Aggies will then head back to the road for their non-conference finale at Northern Colorado (4-2-2, 0-0 Big Sky) on Sunday, Sept. 18, at noon (MT).
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Softball Announces Fall Schedule
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State softball has announced its exhibition slate of games to be played this fall. The Aggies open their fall season at home on Saturday, Sept. 17, with a doubleheader against USU Eastern at noon and 3 p.m. Utah State then travels to Pocatello, Idaho, for...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Cross Country Teams Both Ranked In Top 10 of Week 1 Regional Rankings
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State men's cross country ranks No. 6 in Week 1 of the NCAA DI Cross Country Regional Rankings, which were released Monday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). On the women's side, the Aggies are eighth in the Mountain...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Soccer Loses at Utah, 1-0
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - Utah State soccer lost, 1-0, at Utah on Sunday at Ute Field. Senior Diera Walton recorded three saves in the contest to move into a tie for second all-time in career saves at USU. The two sides battled to a defensive draw over the first...
utahstateaggies.com
MATCH NOTES – Utah State Volleyball Concludes Non-Conference Ledger Facing Utah Valley, Utah and Weber State
Utah State volleyball (6-2) wraps up its non-conference schedule this week with three in-state rivalry matchups. The Aggies start the week off hosting Utah Valley (5-3) on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. USU then heads south to Salt Lake City to face Utah (6-3) on Friday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m. Utah State concludes non-conference play at Weber State (5-4) on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m.
utahstateaggies.com
Volleyball’s Shelby Capllonch Named America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week
LOGAN, Utah - Utah State's Shelby Capllonch has been named the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week for the period ending on Sunday, Sept. 11. The award is voted on by a state-wide media panel. It is Capllonch's first time in her career being named USU's student-athlete...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Men’s Tennis’ Cierny Loses Backdraw Finals at Midland Invite
MIDLAND, Texas — Utah State men's tennis senior David Cierny wrapped up play at the Midland Invite on Sunday, losing in the singles backdraw of the event. After two straight-set victories to reach the finals, Cierny's run came short versus Oklahoma's Mark Mandlik, the No. 91-ranked player in the preseason ITA rankings. Cierny won the first set before losing in a third-set tiebreak, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 1-0 (10-8).
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Golf Finishes in Sixth Place at Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational
USAFA, Colo. – Utah State's golf team shot a 4-over 292 on Sunday in the final round of the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational, hosted by Air Force at the Eisenhower Golf Club. The Aggies finished in sixth place against the 24-team field as they posted a 54-hole team score...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State’s Stephen Kotsanlee One of Eight Punters Named to Ray’s 8 for Week Two
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State junior punter Stephen Kotsanlee was named to the Ray Guy Award "Ray's 8" list following week two of the season, it was announced Monday. The "Ray's 8" list recognizes eight collegiate punters each week. From the group of eight, fans determine which punter should be named Punter of the Week by voting on the Ray Guy Award website. The Punter of the Week award will be announced on Tuesday.
