California's I-80 to Tahoe partially closed due to Dutch Fire, evacuations lifted
A wildfire ignited in the Sierra Foothills near Dutch Flat on Tuesday afternoon.
2news.com
Fatal Rollover Crash In South Lake Tahoe
CHP Troopers suspect driving under the influence contributed to the crash. A car passenger died in a rollover crash in South Lake Tahoe earlier this week.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
South Lake Tahoe Fatal Crash Caused When Vehicle Exits Road
Fatal Crash Occurs When Vehicle Exits Pioneer Trail. A fatal crash in South Lake Tahoe was reported by authorities on September 11. According to the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the accident happened just before 7:00 p.m. at Pioneer and Golden Lake trails when the vehicle went off the roadway for unknown reasons and rolled over into a tree. The driver died in the collision.
Woman Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Carson (Carson, NV)
According to the Carson City Fire Department and sheriff’s deputies, a pedestrian accident occurred on Monday afternoon. The officials stated that a woman was struck by a vehicle in the area of South Carson Street and Fairview. The driver of the vehicle failed to render aid and fled the...
Reno-Sparks air quality in unhealthy range, no WCSD cancellations announced
Air quality readings in Reno-Sparks hovered on the edge between unhealthy and very unhealthy status on Monday morning, but the readings were still below the threshold to cancel in-person classes for the Washoe County School District. The index reading of 196 in both Reno and Sparks at 6 a.m. was just a few points shy of a very unhealthy reading as smoke continues to roll into the region from the Mosquito Fire west of Lake TAhoe. ...
2news.com
Passenger Killed in Rollover Crash in South Lake Tahoe
An SUV passenger died in a rollover crash in South Lake Tahoe earlier this past weekend. California Highway Patrol also says the driver, 26-year-old Diana Shemyakina was arrested for felony DUI but was transported to Barton Memorial Hospital. The crash happened on Sunday just before 7 p.m. on Pioneer Trail...
2news.com
Mosquito Fire grows to over 50,000 Acres, Now 25% Contained; Evacuations Ongoing
The Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado Counties has grown to 50,330 acres - it's now 25% contained. Placer County says 11,277 people have been evacuated due to the fire - over 5,900 alone from Placer County. Approximately 5,848 homes in both counties remain threatened. CAL FIRE reports...
Record-Courier
Forest Service seeks Zephyr Cove, Meeks Bay and Camp Richardson lease proposals
Proposals for operation of Zephyr Cove Resort are being sought by the U.S. Forest Service. The resort includes government-owned facilities and improvements including Zephyr Cove Lodge and Restaurant; Sunset Beach Bar and Grill; Zephyr Cove Marina; Event Plaza; 28 cabins; Campground and RV Park; Equestrian Stables; workshop and storage facility; and the Zephyr Shoals area north of the current resort.
mynews4.com
Sparks Blvd. reopens after crash involving motorcyclist
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A portion of Sparks Blvd. was shut down Tuesday morning after a crash involving a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown. The roadway fully reopened just after noon. The Sparks Police Department is continuing their...
2news.com
New Air Quality Sensors Installed In Hungry Valley
The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony in Hungry Valley has two new air quality sensors to monitor the air quality there. The air quality initiative gave people in both Hungry Valley and the Prosperity Street RSIC locations ability to see real-time air quality updates.
Update: WCSD to check conditions, deliberate calling a smoke day at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday
6:30 p.m. Monday update: The Washoe County School District will meet around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to look at air quality data and predictions for the day before deciding whether to call a smoke day. ...
2news.com
WCHD, Reno-Sparks Indian Colony partner on air quality initiative in Hungry Valley
The Washoe County Health District – Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) partnered with the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony (RSIC) to install two air quality sensors on tribal land and with other community organizations. The air quality initiative gave people in both Hungry Valley (approximately 800 residents) and the Prosperity Street...
Record-Courier
The Sept. 13, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Three-quarters of an inch of rain fell over an hour above Holbrook Highlands, sending a foot of mud and debris and closing Highlands Way around 5 p.m. Monday. County road workers were on scene last night. I’m checking to see when the road was reopened.
2news.com
Food Bank Cancels Senior Distributions on Wednesday due to Hazardous Air Quality
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is canceling four senior distributions today, September 14, 2022, due to hazardous air quality. As of 6 a.m. on Wednesday, the AQI in Reno is in the hazardous range at 364. The Food Bank will not have the CSFP or Senior Box program distributions...
mynews4.com
Autumn 2022 Green Waste Collection Days dates announced
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue announced dates and locations for the Autumn 2022 Green Waste Collection Days. Green waste collection allows residents to dispose of their dry and dead vegetation, shrubs, tree branches, and other wildland fuels to encourage the creation of defensible space to protect homes and property from wildfires.
2news.com
Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Sun Valley
One person was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Sun Valley Monday night. The crash happened on the 5300 block of Sun Valley Blvd around 7:25 p.m. Nevada State Police (NSP) says the driver of a single vehicle was traveling northbound on Sun Valley Blvd. and struck a pedestrian who was crossing outside of a crosswalk on East Gepford Parkway.
2news.com
Containment On Mosquito Fire 10%, Still Burning 46,587 Acres
The fire is burning in Placer and El Dorado Counties. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No end in sight for smoky Reno-Sparks | Reno Memo
Limited-time offer: Get a full year of unlimited RGJ.com for just $9.99! Despite the haze outside on Monday, it's not a smoke day today for area schools. Pity all the poor schoolchildren who have to spend the day in class, staring out the window while dreaming of making smokemen, building smoke forts and...
KOLO TV Reno
Schools closed Monday due to poor air quality
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Poor air quality caused by smoke from the Mosquito Fire has led to the closure of some schools in Nevada and California. In Douglas County, Nev., Zephyr Cove Elementary School and George Whittell High School are closed. All other schools in the Douglas County School District are open.
fernleyreporter.com
Buzz Oates Breaks Ground on Nevada Commerce Center in Fernley, Nevada.
Buzz Oates held a groundbreaking ceremony for their first industrial park in Fernley on Aug. 25, announcing BEARPAW as the tenant for the initial building under construction. Known as Nevada Commerce Center, this four-building project is over 78-acres and is expected to produce 1,125 jobs for the local area and attract new Fernley residents. The total investment at final build-out is estimated to exceed $150 million-dollars.
