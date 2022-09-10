ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incline Village, NV

Comments / 0

Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

South Lake Tahoe Fatal Crash Caused When Vehicle Exits Road

Fatal Crash Occurs When Vehicle Exits Pioneer Trail. A fatal crash in South Lake Tahoe was reported by authorities on September 11. According to the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the accident happened just before 7:00 p.m. at Pioneer and Golden Lake trails when the vehicle went off the roadway for unknown reasons and rolled over into a tree. The driver died in the collision.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crystal Bay, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Traffic
City
Incline Village, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Sparks air quality in unhealthy range, no WCSD cancellations announced

Air quality readings in Reno-Sparks hovered on the edge between unhealthy and very unhealthy status on Monday morning, but the readings were still below the threshold to cancel in-person classes for the Washoe County School District. The index reading of 196 in both Reno and Sparks at 6 a.m. was just a few points shy of a very unhealthy reading as smoke continues to roll into the region from the Mosquito Fire west of Lake TAhoe. ...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Passenger Killed in Rollover Crash in South Lake Tahoe

An SUV passenger died in a rollover crash in South Lake Tahoe earlier this past weekend. California Highway Patrol also says the driver, 26-year-old Diana Shemyakina was arrested for felony DUI but was transported to Barton Memorial Hospital. The crash happened on Sunday just before 7 p.m. on Pioneer Trail...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Record-Courier

Forest Service seeks Zephyr Cove, Meeks Bay and Camp Richardson lease proposals

Proposals for operation of Zephyr Cove Resort are being sought by the U.S. Forest Service. The resort includes government-owned facilities and improvements including Zephyr Cove Lodge and Restaurant; Sunset Beach Bar and Grill; Zephyr Cove Marina; Event Plaza; 28 cabins; Campground and RV Park; Equestrian Stables; workshop and storage facility; and the Zephyr Shoals area north of the current resort.
ZEPHYR COVE, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ndot
mynews4.com

Sparks Blvd. reopens after crash involving motorcyclist

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A portion of Sparks Blvd. was shut down Tuesday morning after a crash involving a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown. The roadway fully reopened just after noon. The Sparks Police Department is continuing their...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

New Air Quality Sensors Installed In Hungry Valley

The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony in Hungry Valley has two new air quality sensors to monitor the air quality there. The air quality initiative gave people in both Hungry Valley and the Prosperity Street RSIC locations ability to see real-time air quality updates.
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Record-Courier

The Sept. 13, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Three-quarters of an inch of rain fell over an hour above Holbrook Highlands, sending a foot of mud and debris and closing Highlands Way around 5 p.m. Monday. County road workers were on scene last night. I’m checking to see when the road was reopened.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Autumn 2022 Green Waste Collection Days dates announced

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue announced dates and locations for the Autumn 2022 Green Waste Collection Days. Green waste collection allows residents to dispose of their dry and dead vegetation, shrubs, tree branches, and other wildland fuels to encourage the creation of defensible space to protect homes and property from wildfires.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Sun Valley

One person was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Sun Valley Monday night. The crash happened on the 5300 block of Sun Valley Blvd around 7:25 p.m. Nevada State Police (NSP) says the driver of a single vehicle was traveling northbound on Sun Valley Blvd. and struck a pedestrian who was crossing outside of a crosswalk on East Gepford Parkway.
SUN VALLEY, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

No end in sight for smoky Reno-Sparks | Reno Memo

Limited-time offer: Get a full year of unlimited RGJ.com for just $9.99! Despite the haze outside on Monday, it's not a smoke day today for area schools. Pity all the poor schoolchildren who have to spend the day in class, staring out the window while dreaming of making smokemen, building smoke forts and...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Schools closed Monday due to poor air quality

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Poor air quality caused by smoke from the Mosquito Fire has led to the closure of some schools in Nevada and California. In Douglas County, Nev., Zephyr Cove Elementary School and George Whittell High School are closed. All other schools in the Douglas County School District are open.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Buzz Oates Breaks Ground on Nevada Commerce Center in Fernley, Nevada.

Buzz Oates held a groundbreaking ceremony for their first industrial park in Fernley on Aug. 25, announcing BEARPAW as the tenant for the initial building under construction. Known as Nevada Commerce Center, this four-building project is over 78-acres and is expected to produce 1,125 jobs for the local area and attract new Fernley residents. The total investment at final build-out is estimated to exceed $150 million-dollars.
FERNLEY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy