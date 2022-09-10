Read full article on original website
Moving Tribute to Local Hero as "Lance Corporal Matthew A. Falcone Memorial Bridge" Dedicated on Long Island
On Saturday, Sept. 10, NYS Senator Anna M. Kaplan (D-North Hills) and NYS Assemblywoman Gina L. Sillitti (D-Port Washington) posthumously honored Marine Corps Veteran and beloved community member Lance Corporal Matthew A. Falcone, by officially dedicating a bridge over the Northern State Parkway in Nassau County in his name. Today's dedication ceremony, held in Mary Jane Davies Green in Manhasset, NY, followed passage of a law in New York State by Senator Kaplan and Assemblywoman Sillitti, S.3107B/A.3483, to formally designate the bridge as the “Lance Corporal Matthew A. Falcone Memorial Bridge.”
Cayla’s Column: Experience the rich past of the Three Villages at the TVHS History Center
The past teaches us invaluable lessons about unity, courage, and overcoming challenges. By studying our community’s deep history, we not only celebrate and learn from the tales of historic heroes and heroines, but also form stronger bonds with those we share our community with. The Three Village Historical Society...
New pests take a huge toll on local trees
A beetle that bores into the trunks of ash trees and feeds on the inner bark, has killed hundreds of the popular landscape trees in the local area and is responsible for the loss of ash trees across the state. The emerald ash borer, a metallic green beetle, was found...
Beheaded animals found in garbage bags on side of LI road: SPCA
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — The remains of beheaded chickens and goats were found in black garbage bags on the side of a Long Island road Sunday, according to the Suffolk County SPCA. Authorities made the grisly discovery at Round Swamp Road in Melville, near the Northern State Parkway. Police also found fruits and vegetables in […]
Superstore Announces Surprise Mid-Hudson Closure, More Coming?
Bed Bath & Beyond was not supposed to be closing a store in Dutchess, Orange or Ulster counties, but now they apparently are. Shoppers were shocked to find out that a local Bed Bath & Beyond store has been added to an already published list of stores marked for closure. In August the retailer announced that it would be shuttering just seven New York locations in Auburn, Canandaigua, Glenmont, Niagra Falls, Plainview, Portchester and Spring Valley.
Benner’s Farm’s Fiddle & Folk Festival hits 10-year milestone
Featuring the best in traditional and contemporary folk music, the annual Fiddle & Folk Festival returns to Benner’s Farm in East Setauket this Sunday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The musical event will feature local fan favorites from previous years along with some fresh new faces.
Peconic Bay Medical Center Orthopedic Surgeons Ranked Best in New York & U.S.
Peconic Bay Medical Center (PBMC) is excited to announce that Dr. Michael Ciminiello, chair of the department of orthopedic surgery, has been named the number one best surgeon for hip and knee replacement in New York State, and among the best in the country, according to healthcare ranking and research service Dexur.
Mosquito With Paralyzing Virus Infects Hudson Valley, NY Resident
Mosquitos with a potentially paralyzing virus have infected New Yorkers in at least five counties, including the Hudson Valley. On Friday, the Westchester County Department of Health learned of the first human case of West Nile Virus in Westchester County this year. Westchester County, New York Resident Tests Positive For...
Bayport Aerodrome: 23N
The 1,401 square mile expanse of Long Island, stretching 118 miles from New York City to Montauk Point is the largest island in the continental U.S.A. Today this densely populated land-mass located in the southeastern corner of New York State is home to some 7.6 million people. But at the...
Nassau SPCA offering $6,000 reward for information on family cat that was shot twice, left to die
The family spent the entire weekend searching for her and on Sunday morning they found her whimpering under a bush in distress. Stella was rushed to an emergency vet where they learned she had been shot twice. She died that day from her injuries.
NEW YORK STATE DENIES HEALTHCARE WORKER BONUS FOR MOST FRONTLINE WORKERS IN ASSISTED LIVING FACILITIES
Despite how the Healthcare Worker Bonus is being touted by New York’s government representatives, the program’s rules regarding who is an eligible employer and who is an eligible employee are deeply flawed, unfair and discriminatory. The state’s Healthcare Worker Bonus Program is an acknowledgement by the NYS Legislature...
Hudson Valley Educator Killed When 2nd Driver Passed Cars
We've learned more information about an accident that happened when another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses. Last Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop K in Dutchess County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley that occurred early Wednesday morning.
I'm a Californian who visited the Hamptons for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me about the fancy New York beach destination.
I took the Jitney from New York City to Montauk, a village in Southampton. Food prices were high like in LA, but I didn't need a car to get around.
5 Things to Know When You Get a New York State Jury Duty Notice
So you got the jury questionnaire in the mail, you know what that means, you are going to be called shortly for jury duty. Do you panic? No, you fill it out and mail it back, or you go to the website listed on the notice and enter your info. Once you hit enter, you probably forget about it. At least that is what I did.
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York State
New York is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, New York state was home to dozens of them.
A conversation with Martin Cantor on the state of the Long Island labor force
On Monday, Sept. 5, Americans took off from work in honor of the contributions made by laborers throughout their national history. This Labor Day was an opportunity to catch up with Martin Cantor, director of the Long Island Center for Socio-Economic Policy. During an exclusive interview, he discussed some of the labor trends on Long Island, the success of remote work and the role of unions today.
Newsday's probe into housing discrimination on Long Island still has the real estate industry reeling
An aerial drone image of Long Island. A three-year investigation by Newsday into housing discrimination in Nassau and Suffolk counties continues to train a critical eye on the real estate industry. The "Long Island Divided" investigation was published in 2019, but the report is still ruffling feathers in suburbia. [ more › ]
Do You Know How to Properly Stop for a School Bus in New York
I grew up on a mountain in Cornwall so going to school meant riding the school bus. I am not sure why but I think it had something to do with the terrain and the distance between driveways growing up my bus stopped at everyone's driveway to pick them up.
Fatal Motorcycle Crash, Truck Collision in Hudson Valley on Sunday
A 25-year-old Hudson Valley resident is dead and another driver was hospitalized after two early-morning accidents on Sunday. Just after midnight on September 11, there were two separate accidents in the Hudson Valley. Dutchess County Truck Crash. A report of a rollover accident came in after 1:30am on Sunday. Witnesses...
New York Declares Emergency After Finding More Spread of Poliovirus
MONDAY, Sept. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state emergency after finding evidence of continued community spread of poliovirus. Public health officials have detected the virus in a fourth county, Nassau in Long Island, which follows cases detected in Rockland, Orange, and Sullivan counties. That sample was linked genetically to the first Rockland County case, which suggests more community spread. The Nassau County case was found in a sample collected last month.
