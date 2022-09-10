ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Setauket- East Setauket, NY

Moving Tribute to Local Hero as "Lance Corporal Matthew A. Falcone Memorial Bridge" Dedicated on Long Island

On Saturday, Sept. 10, NYS Senator Anna M. Kaplan (D-North Hills) and NYS Assemblywoman Gina L. Sillitti (D-Port Washington) posthumously honored Marine Corps Veteran and beloved community member Lance Corporal Matthew A. Falcone, by officially dedicating a bridge over the Northern State Parkway in Nassau County in his name. Today's dedication ceremony, held in Mary Jane Davies Green in Manhasset, NY, followed passage of a law in New York State by Senator Kaplan and Assemblywoman Sillitti, S.3107B/A.3483, to formally designate the bridge as the “Lance Corporal Matthew A. Falcone Memorial Bridge.”
MANHASSET, NY
riverheadlocal

New pests take a huge toll on local trees

A beetle that bores into the trunks of ash trees and feeds on the inner bark, has killed hundreds of the popular landscape trees in the local area and is responsible for the loss of ash trees across the state. The emerald ash borer, a metallic green beetle, was found...
RIVERHEAD, NY
PIX11

Beheaded animals found in garbage bags on side of LI road: SPCA

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — The remains of beheaded chickens and goats were found in black garbage bags on the side of a Long Island road Sunday, according to the Suffolk County SPCA. Authorities made the grisly discovery at Round Swamp Road in Melville, near the Northern State Parkway. Police also found fruits and vegetables in […]
MELVILLE, NY
City
Setauket- East Setauket, NY
101.5 WPDH

Superstore Announces Surprise Mid-Hudson Closure, More Coming?

Bed Bath & Beyond was not supposed to be closing a store in Dutchess, Orange or Ulster counties, but now they apparently are. Shoppers were shocked to find out that a local Bed Bath & Beyond store has been added to an already published list of stores marked for closure. In August the retailer announced that it would be shuttering just seven New York locations in Auburn, Canandaigua, Glenmont, Niagra Falls, Plainview, Portchester and Spring Valley.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Peconic Bay Medical Center Orthopedic Surgeons Ranked Best in New York & U.S.

Peconic Bay Medical Center (PBMC) is excited to announce that Dr. Michael Ciminiello, chair of the department of orthopedic surgery, has been named the number one best surgeon for hip and knee replacement in New York State, and among the best in the country, according to healthcare ranking and research service Dexur.
PECONIC, NY
metroairportnews.com

Bayport Aerodrome: 23N

The 1,401 square mile expanse of Long Island, stretching 118 miles from New York City to Montauk Point is the largest island in the continental U.S.A. Today this densely populated land-mass located in the southeastern corner of New York State is home to some 7.6 million people. But at the...
ISLIP, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Educator Killed When 2nd Driver Passed Cars

We've learned more information about an accident that happened when another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses. Last Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop K in Dutchess County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley that occurred early Wednesday morning.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York State

New York is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, New York state was home to dozens of them.
THIELLS, NY
TBR News Media

A conversation with Martin Cantor on the state of the Long Island labor force

On Monday, Sept. 5, Americans took off from work in honor of the contributions made by laborers throughout their national history. This Labor Day was an opportunity to catch up with Martin Cantor, director of the Long Island Center for Socio-Economic Policy. During an exclusive interview, he discussed some of the labor trends on Long Island, the success of remote work and the role of unions today.
BUSINESS
Fairfield Sun Times

New York Declares Emergency After Finding More Spread of Poliovirus

MONDAY, Sept. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state emergency after finding evidence of continued community spread of poliovirus. Public health officials have detected the virus in a fourth county, Nassau in Long Island, which follows cases detected in Rockland, Orange, and Sullivan counties. That sample was linked genetically to the first Rockland County case, which suggests more community spread. The Nassau County case was found in a sample collected last month.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

TBR News Media

