Huntington, NY

PIX11

Beheaded animals found in garbage bags on side of LI road: SPCA

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — The remains of beheaded chickens and goats were found in black garbage bags on the side of a Long Island road Sunday, according to the Suffolk County SPCA. Authorities made the grisly discovery at Round Swamp Road in Melville, near the Northern State Parkway. Police also found fruits and vegetables in […]
MELVILLE, NY
The Associated Press

Casting Announcement - THE LEGEND OF LAKE RONKONKOMA: THE LADY OF THE LAKE (The Legend of Princess Ronkonkoma)

Written/Directed by Maria Capp Starring Seth Gilliam, Nia Sioux and others the Psychological Thriller Features Themes of Love, Loss, and The Legend of The Lake. “As a filmmaker, I’ve always wanted to share my experiences growing up on Lake Ronkonkoma and in line with my interest in identity formation and personal experience with grief’s effect on the family”— Maria Capp, Writer/Director.
RONKONKOMA, NY
longisland.com

Annual Doggie Dip at Splish Splash

Splish Splash has wrapped up its summer operating season but the water park will be holding one last event that dog owners across Long Island look forward to every year – the annual Doggie Dip. Pups and their parents are invited to the Calverton park between 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Monday, September 12 to enjoy some fun, fetch, and swimming at the Kahuna Bay Wave Pool.
CALVERTON, NY
greaterlongisland.com

25 Photos: Peconic County Brewing throws first annual Beer and Music Fest

Greater Long Island newsletters. For 10 hours on Saturday, Riverhead’s Grangabel Park sprung to life with live music, a crowd of families and friends and plenty of beer. Peconic County Brewing hosted its first annual Beer and Music Fest from noon until 10 p.m. As the sun went down, the park’s artwork began to glow.
RIVERHEAD, NY
TBR News Media

TOB’s New Village Recreation Center announces fall events

Call: 631-451-5307 to register. Check out these new Karate classes. Kids will learn confidence, concentration and respect. Be the next Karate Kid!. September 20, 27, October 4, 11, 18, 25, November 1, 15. Pre-register by Monday, September 19, 2022. $50.00 per 8-week session. Yoga. This class offers a balanced approach...
CENTEREACH, NY
longisland.com

Robinson's Tea Room in Stony Brook Closes For Good

A post on the Robinson's Tea Room Facebook page announced today that they have closed. “As of today we are permanently closed,” the post says. “Thank you for all the memories.”. An outpouring of support and memories for the beloved tea room in Stony Brook Village Center at...
STONY BROOK, NY
Daily News

Football coach of boy drowned with siblings at Coney Island recalls hungry youth, indifferent mother

The one-time football coach of a Coney Island boy apparently drowned with two younger siblings by their troubled mom detailed the distant relationship between the parent and her son. Head coach Allen McFarland said he and other coaches with the Coney Island Training Youth Silverbacks football team would stop by the home of Zachary Merdy, 7, and walk the grade-schooler over to practice. The ...
BROOKLYN, NY
mommypoppins.com

Special Needs Programs on Long Island for Kids

Looking for special needs programs on Long Island? Read on for some of the options in Nassau and Suffolk counties. Finding proper care, schooling, activities, and services can be frustrating for Long Island parents with children who have special needs. Special needs children often want to–and can do–many things other children do, they just go about it in different ways. Schools and classes that focus on those with special needs, or offer an inclusion setting, are an important part of a special needs child's circle of care.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Valley Stream 12-Year-Old

Police on Long Island have issued an alert for a missing 12-year-old girl. Laura Sofia Carranza, of Valley Stream, was reported missing to Nassau County Police on Monday, Sept. 12 around 10 p.m. According to detectives, Laura was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Monday leaving her Valley Stream home. She...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
Daily Voice

ID Released For Seaford Man Found Floating In Water At Jones Beach

Police released the identity of a 58-year-old man whose body was found floating in the water at Jones Beach over the weekend. Nassau County resident Marino Prodan, of Seaford, was identified as the man whose body was located at the west end of the beach in Wantagh at about 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, the Nassau County Police Department announced on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
SEAFORD, NY
TBR News Media

