NEWPORT, Mich. -- Concrete pavement patching will restrict I-75 to a single lane in each direction north of the I-275 junction in Monroe County from Friday night until Tuesday morning, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced. The work between I-275 and South Huron River Road in Rockwood is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Friday and end by 6 a.m. Tuesday. While the lane closings will not directly affect the main route between Toledo and Detroit Metropolitan-Wayne County Airport via I-275, heavy traffic could easily affect northbound I-75 south of that junction.

MONROE COUNTY, MI ・ 5 MINUTES AGO