The Franchise Tax Board will meet on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. in the Gerald Goldberg Auditorium at the Franchise Tax Board, 9646 Butterfield Way, Sacramento, California, 95827. The public may view the meeting at Franchise Tax Board’s Internet web site and may participate by telephone at: 844-291-4185,...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO