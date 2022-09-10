ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby, KS

derbyathletics.com

JV Wins Big in Valley Center

Two lapses on defense for the Panthers allowed the two goals tonight that Valley Center managed. Outside of those opportunities, the Panthers kept the ball in the attack for a vast majority of the match. The four first half goals were from well played sequences of movement down the field, all started from strong pressure through the middle.
VALLEY CENTER, KS
derbyathletics.com

Derby finds Win in Valley center

It was not the cleanest of victories tonight from Derby and it all started with another slow first half. The offensive pressure and aggressive play seemed to be a little off through the most of the first frame, even though Derby found themselves with a 1-0 lead at the break.
DERBY, KS
KSN News

WSU in talks to make over $40m in changes to Cessna Stadium

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Cessna Stadium, which was once home to Wichita State University (WSU) football, could see some changes soon. During the Kansas Board of Regents meeting on Thursday, WSU requested to amend the fiscal year improvement plan for “University Stadium projects as a replacement for Cessna Stadium.” According to the Board of Regents […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Extended drought drying up wells, causing problems in yards

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A map from two weeks ago in Kansas showed red and dark red in Kansas, representing “extreme” and “exceptional drought. The drought map from Tuesday, Sept. 13, shows the red spreading, covering almost half of the state. With the extreme drought expanding, there are now reports of well water drying up across south-central Kansas.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Fall feel for now…

Temperatures were downright chilly out there on Sunday morning! It definitely was a glimpse of fall. Spots like Colby were able to drop to the upper 30s, with 40s and lower 50s for the rest of us. It will be a beautiful and sunny afternoon. This is a near-perfect day...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Dollar day dynamite for fair on Monday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The numbers for Dillons Dollar Day were strong Monday at the Kansas State Fair. There were 12,235 $1 tickets sold and 15,600 scans of Plus Cards. When you count in people who already used their full price scans and RVs and comp tickets, over 33,000 people attended Monday.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Here’s why Kansas sunsets have been so red lately

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sunsets in Kansas have been especially vibrant recently, and there’s a simple reason why. Record-setting heat and numerous wildfires are plaguing the western half of the United States. A large part of that has to do with our jet stream, which glides through our upper atmosphere at roughly 35,000 feet. This […]
WIBW

Kansas man dies after wet pavement, rain causes rear-end collision

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man has died after the wet pavement and rainfall caused his vehicle to rear-end a semi-truck in Wichita. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of I-135 and 53rd St. in Wichita with reports of a fatality accident.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

First-ever Patriot Day Car Show at Wichita VA

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Sunday, over 60 cars parked at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center for Patriot Day. Kansas Wounded Vet Run held this first car show for our heroes. They wanted to be more accessible to veterans but also to those staying at the VA. “When I look at Patriots Day […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Woman crashes after going over 80 mph in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was critically injured in a crash in downtown Wichita Monday afternoon. According to Captain Wendell Nicholson, a little after 2 p.m., a motorcycle officer was monitoring speed when he clocked a car going over 80 mph on westbound Kellogg. He says it was pulling away, going even faster. “By […]
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Red’s Cafe in Haysville Revisited

There are certain meals that bring back old memories. One of those is a hamburger steak doused with A1 sauce. Growing up, it was considered a special meal at home and going back to dining at Doc’s Steakhouse, they were a common order for how affordable they were. It was a meal I’ve been craving for some time. I decided to swing by Red’s Cafe in Haysville, KS to feed my nostalgia.
HAYSVILLE, KS
KSNT News

Man dies after crash due to wet road conditions near Wichita

WICHITA (KSNT) – A Kansas man is dead after rear-ending a semi, according the Kansas Highway Patrol. Damian Russell Conner, 23, of Whitewater, was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima southbound on I-335 near Wichita around noon Saturday. Due to heavy traffic, vehicles were completely stopped near milepost 13.2. A semi was stopped in the right […]
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas man dies in UTV crash with bull

KINGMAN COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas man died in a UTV crash after the vehicle collided with a bull on Friday night. Max Wewe, 19, of Pretty Prairie, was driving a 2017 Polaris UTV eastbound on Southeast 20th just west of 120th Avenue, around 10:30 p.m. Friday. When the UTV hit a bull in the […]

