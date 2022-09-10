Read full article on original website
Joseph Myers
6d ago
If she is that nosey couldn't she see he had a hose and see where it was hook up besides who looks suspicious watering plants with a hose and she doesn't recognize her black neighbor most be what they think about us we all look alike
45
Diana Lyn
6d ago
what an awful thing to happen to a pastor who was helping a neighbor while they were out of town. actions such as what he experienced is what furthers the division within this country
48
Coyote123
5d ago
if yall really paid attention to the whole video. the police called him by name they knew who he was already and kept insisting on him show id.
15
