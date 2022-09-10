Read full article on original website
Related
Speed limiters being considered in NY, should never happen in NJ (Opinion)
The "Nanny state" is contemplating a "Big Brother" move. A bill that would mandate speed limiters on new vehicles set to the local maximum allowable limit is actually being considered in New York. The system is called Active Intelligence Speed Assistance and it uses GPS and traffic sign recognition to...
thesandpaper.net
NJ Educator Dies in Ocean Off Loveladies Saturday
A 57-year-old New Jersey educator died in the ocean off Loveladies on Long Beach Island Saturday, Sept. 10. Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light was notified of individuals in distress in the ocean off Loveladies at approximately 4:15 p.m., and although two younger swimmers – the source of the initial report – managed to escape a rip current and make it to shore, Michael Carlucci was recovered deceased after about a 45-minute search.
Legendary Carnegie Diner & Café opens first New Jersey location
The Carnegie Diner & Café, whose flagship location is in Manhattan near Carnegie Hall, now has a New Jersey location, too. It’s located in the Harmon Meadow shopping center in Secaucus. According to JerseyDigs.com, the restaurant is 6,600 square feet and will seat 199 people for breakfast, lunch,...
Carjackers tried stealing Land Rover from NJ Gov Murphy’s neighbor
MIDDLETOWN — Police are increasing their patrols around Governor Phil Murphy's private mansion after his next-door neighbor was targeted by carjackers, according to reports. News 12 New Jersey first reported on the attempted car theft that took place in broad daylight. Two men pulled up at the neighbor's home...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A look back at NJ’s historic takeover of school district as it prepares to give back control to Jersey City
Perhaps it is impossible for students who have journeyed through the Jersey City public schools in the past decade to truly know how different their outcomes would have been 40 years ago. But statistics give us an idea. Sure, some students would have succeeded, passing benchmark exams successfully and graduating....
The most ethnically diverse city in America is in New Jersey
Since New Jersey is known to be a very diverse state, it should come as no surprise that the most ethnically diverse city in America is in New Jersey: Jersey City (for the sixth year in a row) according to Wallet Hub. Wallet Hub compared 501 of the most populated...
$26M federal grant will raise N.J. roadway that’s prone to flooding
A busy section of Route 7 that links Hudson and Essex counties — and is prone to flooding — is getting $26 million in repairs and upgrades to be funded by federal infrastructure grants. U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, both D-N.J., and Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr.,...
The NJ millionaire who owned a Da Vinci painting and had no idea
Imagine owning a painting by one of the greatest masters of all time and having no idea of its value. Or who really painted it. And especially if you ran into financial troubles. Well, that’s exactly what happened to one of Paterson‘s wealthiest residents, Catholina Lambert, an English-born silk maker...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Education advocate returns to N.J. to fight for all students
JerseyCAN, a statewide student advocacy nonprofit, announced Tuesday that Paula White is its new executive director. The group, based in Cranford, trains parents in advocating for students, trains teachers in public policy, and produces research reports on topics such as instruction, the educator workforce, and school facilities. White, 56, taught...
therealdeal.com
Hovnanian plans 151-unit project in Bergen County
A major home builder is trying to bring a 151-unit multifamily project to Bergen County. Hovnanian has proposed a townhouse and apartment complex in Oakland, New Jersey, north of Indian Hills High School, NorthJersey.com reported. Two apartment buildings in the complex will include 45 affordable units, which could be one reason that local opposition to the project has arisen.
morristowngreen.com
Commentary: Cohome owner weighs in on controversy over his Morristown garage conversion
Editor’s note: For nearly a year, Cohome Inc., a Morristown residence for adults with developmental disabilities, has been seeking zoning board approval to use a rebuilt garage as a caretaker’s apartment. Neighbors in the Historic District have voiced opposition. Cohome’s owner submitted the following open letter. Dear...
One of New Jersey’s Oldest Family-Owned Restaurants is a Must Visit
Something that is always a popular topic is food. We love talking about food and often we discuss where to visit here in New Jersey for a delicious meal. If you can sprinkle in a bit of history, well then you have a very intriguing story. This article is focusing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thrillist
See Fall Foliage & Visit a Victorian Town on This Gorgeous Hudson River Cruise
Among the many reasons why fall is—for many people—the best season in New York is witnessing the foliage change in all of its beauty. If road trips to chase the changing colors aren't your things, though, a foliage cruise might just be what you need. Starting next weekend,...
What is happening at Journal Square? | Jersey Journal editorial
What’s going on in Journal Square? And what is anyone doing about it?. Those are the questions Jersey City officials – both in City Hall and the Police Department – need to answer for residents, students, workers, shoppers and the thousands of people who commute to and from New York via the PATH hub there every day.
fox40jackson.com
New York City Dem endorses Republican Lee Zeldin instead of Gov. Kathy Hochul
A Democratic New York City councilman is crossing the political aisle and supporting a Republican challenger trying to unseat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Councilman Robert Holden, who represents parts of Queens, endorsed U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor Monday, citing the city’s crime woes and quality of life, the New York Post reported.
themontclairgirl.com
24 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week
There is never a dull moment in Essex County, which is why we cover the news in the Montclair and greater Essex County + North Jersey area so you don’t miss a beat. Among the headlines: YouTuber MrBeast opens restaurant at American Dream Mall; Newark animal shelter reaches full capacity; Montclair to host first-ever Latinx Heritage Month; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
Pedestrian struck, killed by NJ Transit train in Bergen County is ID’d
Authorities have identified the pedestrian stuck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train Monday near the Westwood station as an 88-year-old woman. Cecile Archer, of Westwood, was hit by a Pascack Valley line train at 9:47 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Jefferson Avenue, a New Jersey Transit spokesman said.
essexnewsdaily.com
Archdiocese report indicates local Catholics want more inclusivity, youth involvement
NEWARK, NJ — On Sept. 8, the Archdiocese of Newark announced the release of its Synod on Synodality Synthesis Report, which captures the feedback and voices of more than 15,000 people across northern New Jersey, who convened online and at gatherings in parishes, schools, religious congregations and more since January 2022. The effort is the local phase of Pope Francis’ two-year Synod on Synodality, a global initiative to discern how the Catholic Church can better engage with today’s faith communities. The report, which is publicly available at rcan.org/synod2023 in English, Spanish, Polish, Portuguese and Korean, was submitted in June to the United States Catholic Bishops Conference for inclusion in a national synthesis process before a consolidated U.S. report is submitted to the Vatican for the October 2023 Synod of Bishops in Rome.
hudsoncountyview.com
North Bergen and county officials unveil new 9/11 memorial across from Braddock Park
A memorial dedicated to the victims of 9/11 was unveiled in North Bergen across from James J. Braddock Park, at the corner of 79th Street and Boulevard East, during a ceremony flanked by local and county officials. “This is something Hudson County had planned for a while. One year or...
baristanet.com
Montclair Public Library Announces Fall 2022 Open Book / Open Mind Schedule
Montclair, NJ – Montclair Public Library has announced the Fall 2022 schedule for Open Book / Open Mind, its popular long-running author conversation series, and a new hybrid format for these events, holding them in person with a livestream Zoom option. Masks are required for in-person programs. Registration opens about a month before each program.
Comments / 0