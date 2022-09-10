Read full article on original website
Illinois Providing Grants To Help Spur Economic Recovery
Illinois is providing nearly three-point-five-million-dollars in grants to more than forty communities in the state to spur economy recovery. The grants will reimburse local governments and economic development organizations for costs associated with developing or updating an economic recovery plan. Awardees include the cities of Carbondale and Springfield and the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council.
CWLP: Avoid 5th and Cook Streets
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People driving home from work are advised to avoid one intersection in Springfield. Officials with City Water, Light and Power said a two-vehicle crash is causing traffic to back up at the intersection of 5th and Cook Streets. The street lights at that intersection were also damaged by the crash and […]
2 local businesses broken into
Biscuit + Brunch and The Salted Lemon-Market & Creamy were broken into on Tuesday night. On a Facebook post Biscuit + Brunch said the only thing that went missing from their store was their safe and register. No staff was present at the time of the break-in. Both stores will...
Bridge construction starting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Route 105 in Decatur will be closing on Monday as crews start the next project of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The project will overhaul a bridge carrying Route 105 over Lake Decatur, replacing the bridge deck, abutments, steel beams and approach pavement. The Illinois Department of Transportation said […]
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during September 4-10, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Mario Davis, 25 of Wilsonville, is charged with aggravated fleeing, improper lane usage, and two counts of disregarding a stop sign in connection with a September 4 incident.
Lawsuit against Illinois State Police in death of Decatur mother expected to be heard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The civil trial between the family of Kelly Wilson and the Illinois State Police will be heard in the Illinois Court of Claims on Wednesday. The lawsuit is asking for $10 million in damages in connection with the crash that resulted in the death of Kelly Wilson, 26. It was filed on August 31, 2016.
Recycling Collection Event Set for September 24
September 14, 2022 -Macon County Environmental Management will once again host a TV/Electronics Recycling Collection Event on Saturday, September 24, from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. Unwanted electronics, such as TVs, video devices, gaming systems and computer equipment, will be collected from those who register for an appointment. Registration is required for attendance. Click here to go to the registration site.
Senior couple found dead in Springfield home
Update at 7 p.m. According to the Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, the autopsies are scheduled for Monday morning. Allmon said the couple’s identity is being withheld pending family notification. The deaths are under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office. Update at 4:15 p.m. Police confirmed the deaths of […]
Arrest in Springfield double homicide case, Illinois Chief Justice Anne Burke retiring |First Listen
Springfield man is arrested in connection with double homicide. Man is in custody for knocking over MLK statue by Illinois Capitol. Former Bears QB Jim McMahon wants to enter Illinois marijuana market. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which...
Central Illinois man pleads guilty in connection with breach of U.S. Capitol
WASHINGTON – An Illinois man has pleaded guilty to felony charges for assaulting a law. enforcement officer and assaulting a member of the media during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on. Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S....
Funeral Home Owner’s Liquor License Bid Rejected
A Springfield funeral home owner has lost her bid to obtain a liquor license for an adjacent reception center. Ruby Davis operates Ruby Funeral Services and the Ruby Recreational Community Center. She had sought a liquor license so that she could serve alcohol during family gatherings and other events at the reception facility. But Ward 2 Alderman Shawn Gregory opposed the license, saying his constituents did not want another business in their neighborhood serving liquor and potentially adding to problems in the area. Now aldermen have withdrawn the liquor license request completely after learning that the reception center sits too close to a building that’s being used as a church, violating zoning rules that require a setback of at least 100 feet.
Springfield Man Now Charged With Double Homicide
A Springfield man arrested in Benld yesterday in connection to a double homicide in Springfield on Sunday has now been charged. The State Journal Register’s Steven Spearie reports that 23 year old Mark N. Crites, Jr. has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of John & Gloria Norgaard.
Leaked anti-government militia membership list includes Illinois mayor, law enforcement officials
Nearly 900 Illinoisans have signed up at one time or another with the Oath Keepers, a far-right anti-government militia group. That includes elected officials, law enforcement, and other first responders. That's according to the Anti-Defamation League's analysis of Oath Keepers membership list data leaked in September 2021. The anti-hate organization...
Sangamon Authorities Searching For Suspects in Double Homicide in Springfield
The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police are in search of a vehicle in possible connection to a double homicide that occurred on Springfield’s southwest end yesterday morning. Investigators are looking for a stolen 2008 black Dodge Charger with Illinois license plates Z-185-113. The suspects in...
Local sheriffs preparing for elimination of cash bail
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Cash bail is set to end in Illinois on January 1, but it won’t create a catch and release system in its place. Posting bail won’t be required for those charged with certain crimes, instead, the court system will rely on pretrial release agreements. Concern on social media has spread that crimes like aggravated battery, second degree murder and other offenses would get someone booked, given a court date and then released out into the public.
One dead in fatal motorcycle crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A 60-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene of a two vehicle crash Thursday evening in Morgan County. According to police, James W. Farmer, 60, of Waverly, Illinois was traveling east on Illinois 104, just west of Ginder Lane, at the same time Aaron T. Marshall, 48, of Franklin, Illinois was traveling in the same direction behind Farmer.
14-year-old boy reported missing on South Side
CHICAGO — Police have issued a missing person alert for a 14-year-old boy last seen Sunday on the South Side. David Davis, 14, was last seen in the 6700 block of South Springfield. He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue/green shorts and blue/green shoes. Davis also may be in...
No One Injured in Residential Fire Monday Night
No one was injured when a fire broke out in a Jacksonville home Monday night. The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire at 583 Caldwell Street at 6:15 last night. According to the department’s report, light smoke was venting from the eaves and through an...
Suspect charged in murder, arson investigations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Formal charges have been filed against a man who was arrested on Monday in connection to a double-homicide and an unrelated arson incident. Mark Crites Jr. is charged with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of arson. Bond was set at $5 million and he remains in custody […]
Young man died after crash
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 20-year-old man from Beecher City died after a crash in Fayette County, police confirmed. It happened on IL-128 southbound at around 1 a.m. on September 10. According to police, the vehicle struck a field entrance after a blowout of its rear tire. The driver was sent to an area hospital […]
