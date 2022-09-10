Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Bishop Diego High School in Santa Barbara a Victim of Active Shooter Hoax Call
Today’s false alarm call that there was an active shooter on the loose at Bishop Diego High School in Santa Barbara was one of five hoax calls made today involving California schools. The FBI is investigating these calls as part of a possible coordinated action, but no such determination has been made. “Whether these are related, we don’t know yet,” said Sergeant Ethan Ragsdale, spokesperson for the Santa Barbara Police. “But potentially they are.” Ragsdale said nearly 100 law enforcement officers were immediately dispatched to Bishop Diego High School when the 9-1-1 call came in shortly before 1 p.m. alerting dispatchers that an active shooting was taking place. “It was an all-hands-on-deck, Code Three lights-and-sirens call,” Ragsdale said. It took law enforcement about half an hour to inspect the school’s interior and exterior to determine that no active shooter was, in fact, present.
Santa Barbara Independent
Poodle | Fighting over Santa Barbara’s Santa Claus Cannabis Store
E CANNABIS UNUM: Even with a scorecard, sometimes you don’t know who to root for. Or against. I was feeling that big-time during last week’s County Planning Commission’s deliberations over a high-end cannabis dispensary to be located on the eastern edge of Santa Claus Lane, perhaps Santa Barbara County’s last whiff of what was once genuinely, authentically kitschy and historically weird.
Santa Barbara Independent
Teenage Driver Dead, Three Passengers Injured in Solvang Crash
A Solvang teenager was pronounced dead and three female passengers were injured following a fatal crash on Ballard Canyon Road last night. According to California Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Roberto Garcia Jr. was driving northbound on Ballard Canyon in a 2005 BMW M3 with three female passengers ages 18-19, when Garcia “failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway” and veered off the right-hand side, crashing the sedan through a metal fence and into a tree before the car flipped onto its roof.
Crash along Hwy 154 slows traffic in Santa Ynez
A vehicle crashed and landed upside down in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 154 in Santa Ynez Wednesday afternoon.
Noozhawk
Bicycle Tour to Benefit Arthritis Foundation to Roll Through Santa Barbara County
Cyclists participating in the California Coast Classic Bike Tour will roll through Santa Barbara County on Thursday and Friday. The 200 riders for the Arthritis Foundation’s 22nd flagship event will make their way from Oceano to Buellton for 66 miles on Thursday. On Friday, they will travel from Buellton...
Santa Barbara Independent
Five Weeks In, Downtown Santa Barbara’s Tiny-Home Village a Quiet Success
When Jeff Gaddess went home at night during the height of the heat wave, he said his house was 94 degrees inside. But the people living in the temporary village of 33 tiny homes that just popped up on the 1000 block of Santa Barbara Street that Gaddess manages enjoy a steady stream of air-conditioned air blowing within the four prefab walls of their individualized cabins. When these pop-up homes were first announced as a response to chronic homelessness, there was some skepticism about the AC, perceived not just as an extravagance but unnecessary one given Santa Barbara’s notoriously mild weather. But as the DignityMoves tiny-home village enters its fifth week of full occupancy, it’s made a huge difference. “It’s been so important,” Gaddess exclaimed.
Santa Barbara Independent
New Details Emerge in Montecito Murder Case
New details are emerging relating to the death of Violet Evelyn Alberts, the 96-year-old Montecito woman found dead in her Park Lane home on May 27. According to her attorney at the time — Alfonso Arturo Flores — Alberts was killed by asphyxiation and had reportedly put up a fight. The consequences of that struggle made it evident that her death was not accidental or due to natural causes.
Structure fire in 3000 Block of Orcutt Road in Santa Maria Monday night
A structure fire was reported at 3239 Orcutt Rd in Santa Maria at 8:40 p.m. Monday night. The post Structure fire in 3000 Block of Orcutt Road in Santa Maria Monday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
False Report of Active Shooter Leads to Evacuation of Bishop Diego High School
Bishop Diego High School in Santa Barbara was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after authorities received a false report of an active shooter on campus, with multiple victims. Law enforcement officers swarmed on the campus at about 1 p.m. after a 9-1-1 call was received reporting an active shooter with 18 victims down, said Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale of the Santa Barbara Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
California hiker found dead days after setting out to get help for heat-stricken girlfriend
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A 29-year-old hiker was found dead near the California coast, after he went out to seek help for his girlfriend who was suffering from heat exhaustion last week. : Three hikers hit and trapped by falling tree in Santa Clara County. Tim Sgrignoli of Ventura went...
Noozhawk
Investigators Note Normalcy, Extreme Violence for MS-13 Gang Crimes in Santa Maria Valley
Waking up early because they worked in broccoli fields, the young men seemingly led normal lives — except for the fact that they hunted and executed rival and perceived rival gang members. They led such normal lives that the police wiretap operations actually paused for hours overnight because members...
Noozhawk
3726 State St 138, Santa Barbara, CA 9310
Tucked toward the back of the complex affording ultimate privacy, This unit shines in its immaculate condition. Meticulously maintained by its original owner, this 3 1/2 year old unit has all the amenities associated with Estancia. A stone's throw from Whole Foods and close by to many restaurants and Gelson's shopping as well as the newest addition to grocery shopping: Bristol Farms in La Cumbre Plaza. This is ''food Nirvana''!
Santa Maria Airport general manager departing to become new Santa Barbara Airport director
The City of Santa Barbara names Chris Hastert as new Santa Barbara Airport Director. Hastert moves down the coast, leaving his position as Santa Maria Airport general manager, which he has served the past 14 years. The post Santa Maria Airport general manager departing to become new Santa Barbara Airport director appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Middle Attack Rocks for Santa Barbara in Sweep at Ventura
The middles were on fire for the Santa Barbara High girls volleyball team in a 25-18, 27-25, 25-20 sweep at Ventura on Tuesday night in a Channel League match. Nicole Scheutz hammered 10 kills and had six blocks and Augustine Wooten put away six kills and blocked three Ventura attacks.
Teenager shot dead in Oxnard on Monday evening
Oxnard Police investigators are investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy who was shot dead in Oxnard on Monday evening. The post Teenager shot dead in Oxnard on Monday evening appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Amtrak Would Stop Pacific Surfliner Train Service in Santa Barbara County During Worker Strike
The Pacific Surfliner could temporarily stop train service to Santa Barbara County if freight railroad workers go on strike this week, according to Amtrak. The Pacific Surfliner routes from Fullerton to Los Angeles and Moorpark to San Luis Obispo could be affected starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, and the service disruption would last until a negotiation is reached between the railroad worker unions and freight carriers, Amtrak officials said.
kclu.org
Teen standing at bus stop fatally wounded on South Coast
There’s shock in a South Coast community over the shooting death of a teenager, who was apparently standing on a street waiting for a ride. Oxnard Police investigators say Leonardo Gonzalez Jimenez was shot and killed as he stood at a bus stop waiting for a ride home from a relative.
Santa Barbara Independent
Water War Breaks Out over Cannabis Cultivation in Santa Barbara County
The Coalition for Responsible Cannabis filed an administrative action that if successful could wreak havoc on 22 major cannabis cultivation sites that are now drawing water from wells that draw from the Santa Ynez River. According to legal papers attorney filed Tuesday, attorney Marc Chytilo is demanding the state’s Water Resources Control Board issue a cease-and-desist order to each of cannabis cultivators improperly drawing water from the river. He also requested the state water board join with Fish and Wildlife to initiate a comprehensive investigation of cannabis cultivation along the Santa Ynez River.
