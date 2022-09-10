Read full article on original website
Thompson to coach St. Pauls girls basketball
ST. PAULS — Jaymar Thompson has been part of the St. Pauls girls basketball program’s immense success over the last three seasons.
columbuscountynews.com
Wilhelmina Smith Cox
October 27, 1928 ~ September 12, 2022 (age 93) Wilhelmina Smith Cox, 93, of Tabor City, NC died Sunday, September 11, 2022. She was born October 27, 1928 in Olyphic, NC to the late Reverend Harvey Lay Smith and Irene Gore Smith. In addition to her parents, Wilhelmina was preceded...
The Party Outback is coming
LAURINBURG — Petey Pablo, Craig Campbell, Demun Jones, Nu Breed & Jesse Howard, Bryan Martin, Justin Champagne, Lenny Cooper, Shallow Side, and more are set to hit the stage at ‘The Party Outback’ 2022 at Outback ATV Park in Laurinburg across a 3-day music festival on September 29th, 30th, and October 1st curated by Encompass Events.
columbuscountynews.com
Susie (Singletary) Sproul
Susie Singletary Sproul, age 87 of Myrtle Beach, SC and formerly of Tabor City, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Liberty Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation in Whiteville. Arrangements are incomplete currently. She was the daughter of the late Dewitt Singletary and Addie Mae Wright...
bladenonline.com
Vineyard Golf At White Lake, A New Era, New Ownership
Patricia Augustine, along with son Billy Augustine, recently took over ownership and management of Vineyard Golf At White Lake. If the past few days are any indication of what is in the future…it is going to be bright. There is a lot of activity around the course. The dead trees are being hauled off along with generally getting the course in pristine condition.
WITN
Eastern Carolina gas stations posting prices below $3 for the first time in a year
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Several gas stations in Eastern Carolina are posting prices below $3.00 a gallon for the first time in a year. WITN spotted three gas stations in New Bern with gas listed at $2.98 per gallon. According to GasBuddy, several stations in Wilson are also seeing prices around $2.98.
columbuscountynews.com
Wanda Jean (Worley) Phipps
Wanda Jean Worley Phipps, age 64, died Thursday, September 8, 2022 in the UNC Neurology Hospital, Chapel Hill, NC. Born in Horry County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Ashley Worley and Betty Estelle Lovette Worley. She is survived by her husband, Roger Phipps of Tabor City,...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Fayetteville NC You Must Try
Are you looking for the best restaurants in Fayetteville North Carolina? You are in the right place. In this article, we will walk you through where to eat in Fayetteville and everything you need to know about the food scene in this North Carolina city. Fayetteville is a city in...
wbtw.com
Intense downpours continue for tomorrow
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been an extremely active day across our viewing area, though it does look like the worst is over for today. Several inches fell along the immediate coast. Over two inches were estimated for Myrtle and North Myrtle Beach, nearly four inches in Conway, and over five inches in Garden City.
WMBF
Work to widen I-95 to eight lanes begins in Lumberton this week
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – For the next four years, drivers along I-95 can expect construction and lane closures as crews work to widen the interstate. A contractor for the North Carolina Department of Transportation, will widen the interstate to eight lanes between Exit 13, which is the I-74 junction, and just north of mile marker 21.
Denny’s Sued by Former NFL Players’ Restaurant Company
Denny’s, Inc., along with its franchisor DFO, LLC, is being sued by RWDT Foods, Inc. co-owned by ex-NFL player, Donnell Thompson, president of the restaurateurs’ company. RWDT owns two Denny’s franchises, one in Fayetteville, N.C., and the other in North Charleston, S.C. The complaint, alleging Breach of...
Tornado warning expires for areas of Horry, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg counties
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tornado warning issued Saturday afternoon for areas near Horry, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg counties has expired. The warning was in effect until 4 p.m., the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, North Carolina, said on Twitter. The storm was moving to the northeast, and the warning included the communities […]
columbuscountynews.com
Wayne Franklin Radcliffe
January 28, 1940 ~ September 12, 2022 (age 82) Wayne Franklin Radcliffe, 82, of 9917 Old Lumberton Road, Evergreen, NC, died Monday, September 12, 2022, at Columbus Regional Healthcare System. He was a retired veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a deacon at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
cbs17
Flash flood warning issued for Wake, Johnston counties and areas south
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid about 4 inches of rain Saturday — and up to 2 inches more possible — a flash flood warning was issued for areas of the Sandhills Saturday afternoon. Another flash flood warning was issued at 6:45 p.m. for northeastern Harnett, all of...
columbuscountynews.com
Hazel Gertrude (Register) Dillman
September 12, 1939 ~ September 11, 2022 (age 82) Hazel Register Dillman, 82, of Nakina, passed on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at the Angel House Hospice Care Center in Whiteville. She was born September 12, 1939 in Columbus County, the daughter of the late George Fletcher and Minnie Gore Register. She was the widow of the late John Robert Dillman.
WITN
Woman killed in Friday morning crash outside of Kinston
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston woman is dead after troopers say she pulled out in front of a pickup truck this morning. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 55 and Highway 11, north of Kinston. The Highway Patrol said 66-year-old Vantenna Aytch was...
WECT
WPD searching for missing juvenile
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for help in their search for a missing juvenile. WPD is looking for 15-year-old Tremanye Cromartie. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, grey jeans with black and yellow spots and Nike shoes. Cromartie was last seen on...
WITN
Section of busy Greenville street now closed for several months
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A section of a busy street in Greenville is now closed for the next several months. Construction to improve and upgrade a historic section of Dickinson Avenue began Monday. The project includes upgrades to the drainage systems and water and sewer lines, repaving the roadway, and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Speed limit decreased to 25 mph on portion of Burgaw road
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — You may want to slow down the next time you’re coming through parts of Burgaw. According to the Burgaw Police Department, Satchwell Street from Smith Street to Durham Street has been slowed down to a 25 mile per hour speed limit. The Police Department...
WITN
UPDATE: Tar River Rescue was a success
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Over 800 pounds of trash was collected along the Tar River. Forty volunteers worked Saturday morning along the river between Bethlehem Raod and Peachtree Street. The clean-up was part of the Tar River Rescue event, but couldn’t have happened without the volunteers, sponsors, or Rocky...
