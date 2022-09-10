Read full article on original website
WWE Raw Results (09/12) - Edge Vs. Dominik Mysterio, Johnny Gargano Vs. Chad Gable, New Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE Raw" on September 12, 2022, coming to you from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon!. Edge seeks retribution against former ally Dominik Mysterio as the two face off in singles competition. Edge formed Judgment Day with Damian Priest during WrestleMania 38. Rhea Ripley joined the group shortly after, but the pair betrayed him after aligning themselves with new leader Finn Balor in June. Edge found back-up with The Mysterios, but Dominik shocked the world after he betrayed Edge and his father to officially join Judgment Day during Clash At The Castle. Will Edge be able to get his revenge tonight?
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Drops Push For Monday Night Raw Star
They’ll get back to him eventually. There are a lot of wrestlers on the WWE roster and that means it can be difficult to find something for everyone to do. The company does what it can to come up with things for the wrestlers, but sometimes the decision is made to use an idea on someone else. That seems to be happening again, as the company has no plans for a certain star.
Yardbarker
WWE Raw live results: Edge vs. Dominik Mysterio
Raw takes place tonight at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Edge will have a rare match on television as he takes on Dominik Mysterio for the first time ever. Dominik turned on Edge and his dad Rey Mysterio following their win over Finn Balor and Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle. Dominik then joined Balor, Priest and Rhea Ripley in Judgment Day and the group injured Edge last week.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE United States Championship Match Set For 09/19 Raw
A title match has been announced for next Monday's "WWE Raw" that will see United States Champion Bobby Lashley putting his gold on the line against Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Rollins ran into Lashley backstage during Monday's episode of "Raw." Rollins called himself "the face of Monday Night 'Raw.'" Lashley didn't take kindly to those words and told Rollins "he who has the gold is the face of Monday Night 'Raw.'" Rollins then said that while Lashley's title isn't exactly what he had in mind when he said he would be going after gold, he "would gladly take [it] off [his] shoulders" before throwing out the challenge. Lashley accepted.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Huge Title Fight Takes Place After Monday Night Raw
There’s more to come. Monday Night Raw has been WWE’s flagship television show for the better part of thirty years. So many of the most famous moments that WWE fans can remember in this generation have taken place on the show and there is nothing to suggest that it is going to stop anytime soon. Going to a show is a special feeling, especially when you get a bonus after the show is over.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch On What Ronda Rousey Needs To Do To Get Another WWE WrestleMania Match
Becky Lynch is making it crystal clear that "The Man" is back. Lynch switched things up with her character after taking time off for her pregnancy. She returned at SummerSlam 2021 and blindsided Bianca Belair in under 30 seconds to become the "SmackDown" Women's Champion. Lynch took on a heel...
PWMania
Dolph Ziggler Reveals Who Impressed Him the Most While He Was in NXT
Dolph Ziggler spent almost two months in NXT early in 2022. During this time, he captured the NXT championship and held it for 27 days before dropping the title to current champion Bronn Breakker. Before heading to the repackaged NXT, Ziggler was involved in a feud with Otis over the...
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Big Update On Bray Wyatt’s Future In WWE
He’s worth the wait. There have been a lot of surprising returns in WWE as of late, with wrestlers ranging from prospects to former World Champions coming back to television. It has made for some great moments and leaves fans wondering who might be coming through that curtain next. WWE is running out of big names to bring back, but now it seems that they might have plans for a big one.
PWMania
Jim Cornette Says Vince McMahon Didn’t Dismantle NXT Due To AEW
During his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of subjects, one of which was the conflict between WWE NXT and AEW. Cornette expressed his belief that Vince McMahon intended to transform NXT into NXT 2.0 with an entirely new product after the brand was lost to AEW Dynamite in the midst of the Wednesday Night War.
ewrestlingnews.com
Nyla Rose Talks Her Mystique Ring Gear Leading To Writing For Marvel Comics
AEW wrestler Nyla Rose was recently interviewed by Complex Unsanctioned to talk about several professional wrestling topics, including how she began working with Marvel. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On how she began working with Marvel:. “It was, I wanna say a roller coaster, but...
PWMania
Bianca Belair Reveals How She Felt About Her Year-Long Rivalry With Becky Lynch
WWE RAW women’s champion Bianca Belair recently appeared on the Inside The Ropes podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Belair talked about her year-long rivalry with Becky Lynch:. “It was so satisfying. It was a long road, a very long and unpredictable road....
ewrestlingnews.com
Westside Gunn Is ‘Still High’ After Performing Daniel Garcia’s Theme Song On Dynamite
Rapper Westside Gunn recently spoke with Pitchfork to comment on performing Daniel Garcia’s theme song on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Both Westside Gunn and Garcia are from the city of Buffalo, NY, the location of last week’s Dynamite. You can check out some highlights from...
wrestlinginc.com
Claudio Castagnoli Names Promo That Inspired Him To Leave WWE
Claudio Castagnoli is on quite a run. Since his debut for All Elite Wrestling in June, the wrestling technician has joined the Blackpool Combat Club, become Ring of Honor World Champion, and had a number of memorable matches against the likes of Zack Sabre Jr., Jake Hager, and Konosuke Takeshita.
ComicBook
WWE Raw: Damage Control Win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
Bayley's Damage Control faction picked up its first championship reign on this week's Monday Night Raw, defeating Raquel Gonzalez and Aliyah. The two teams met in the finals to crown new champions last month, only for Aliyah and Gonzalez to pull off the shocking upset. The two tried to win the match the exact same way this time around, though Dakota Kai managed to kick out of Aliyah's pin attempt at the last second. Aliyah then hit a Springboard Fameasser, but Bayley moved her leg onto the rope to break the count. Iyo Sky took out Gonzalez with a Moonsault outside the ring, while Kai hit her sunset backstabber finisher to pick up the win.
wrestlinginc.com
Claudio Castagnoli Confirms Why WWE Split Him From Paul Heyman
Prior to signing with AEW, Claudio Castagnoli wrestled for WWE from 2012 until February 2022 under the ring name Cesaro. For a short period of time onscreen, Castagnoli was deemed a "Paul Heyman Guy" and had Heyman as his manager and mouthpiece, dropping Zeb Colter during his feud with former partner Jack Swagger (now known as Jake Hager in AEW). The pairing of Heyman and Castagnoli did not last very long and current ROH World Champion Castagnoli discussed on The Kurt Angle Show why the gimmick was dropped.
wrestlinginc.com
Dolph Ziggler Brings Up The Spirit Squad While Talking Triple H's Leadership
Back in 2006 when Triple H was an active wrestler in WWE and had not yet become an executive in the company, "The Game, along with fellow DX member Shawn Michaels, engaged in a feud with the Spirit Squad, a quintet of male cheerleaders that included Dolph Ziggler, who was then known as Nicky. Ziggler revealed his thoughts on Triple H recently being promoted to Chief Content Officer following the retirement of Vince McMahon and release of John Laurinaitis.
wrestlinginc.com
John Cena Shares Selfie Of Top WWE Raw Star
John Cena loves to tease fans on his personal Instagram account by posting random images, and now the 16-time WWE World Champion has posted a selfie taken by a current "WWE Raw" superstar. Yesterday, Cena posted a selfie taken by Austin Theory to his 17.9 million followers. Of course, Theory...
stillrealtous.com
Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw
You never know what might happen on Monday Night Raw and this week new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions were crowned. For weeks the teams of the women’s division competed in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title tournament, and it was won by Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah. This week the champions defended their titles against Damage Control, and the champions lost their gold.
ewrestlingnews.com
Note On Kevin Owens’ Status On The Internal Roster, Happy Corbin Turns 38, Strowman
Kevin Owens has been moved to the babyface side of WWE’s internal RAW roster. While Owens had already turned babyface, WWE was still listing him as a heel until this week. WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently took part in a David Alan’s Charity Fashion Show, which raised over $80,000. Strowman took to Twitter to post some photos from the event, which you can see below:
