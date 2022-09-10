ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

VIDEOS: WWE & AEW Wrestlers Walk The Runway At Fashion Show

While Sasha Banks and Naomi walked the runway during New York Fashion Week, they weren’t the only wrestlers to model clothing. During a celebrity fashion show on Saturday night in Pittsburgh, PA, several AEW and WWE stars walked the runway wearing David Alan Clothing. Some of the names who...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ewrestlingnews.com

Sasha Banks Says Modelling Was Like Wrestling For The First Time

Sasha Banks has compared her recent appearance at the New York Fashion Week to stepping into the ring for the first time. Banks, alongside Naomi, walked the runway last week, in shows for Mister Triple X and Jessica Jade. Speaking to Page Six Style about the experience, Banks called the...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
ewrestlingnews.com

Nyla Rose Talks Her Mystique Ring Gear Leading To Writing For Marvel Comics

AEW wrestler Nyla Rose was recently interviewed by Complex Unsanctioned to talk about several professional wrestling topics, including how she began working with Marvel. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On how she began working with Marvel:. “It was, I wanna say a roller coaster, but...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Note On Kevin Owens’ Status On The Internal Roster, Happy Corbin Turns 38, Strowman

Kevin Owens has been moved to the babyface side of WWE’s internal RAW roster. While Owens had already turned babyface, WWE was still listing him as a heel until this week. WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently took part in a David Alan’s Charity Fashion Show, which raised over $80,000. Strowman took to Twitter to post some photos from the event, which you can see below:
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy