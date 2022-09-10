Read full article on original website
9/13 High School Volleyball & Soccer
PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school volleyball and soccer scores from Tuesday, September 13th.
9/13 Performances of the Week
PADUCAH, KY -- You voted Crittenden County's Micah Newcom as having this weeks Gridiron Glory Performance of the Week. Newcom threw for 184 yards and scored three touchdowns as the Rockets ended a 12 game losing streak to Caldwell County.
“It Runs In The Family” Honors At Obion County Schools
Union City, Tenn.–A new, permanent item has been added to the Obion County Schools’ Board Agenda! Every month, Obion County Schools will recognize an Obion County School’s alumnus, a student from the school that the board meeting is being held at, and staff whose family works for the school system. The three recognition programs are titled Outstanding Alumni (nominated by the community), Student Spotlight (selected by the principal), and It Runs in the Family. Those who were recognized will then be shared on the districts’ social media platforms on the three Mondays that follow the meeting.
Dee Dee Whittaker, former WPSD account executive who was an active leader in multiple charitable organizations, dies at 57
PADUCAH — Wednesday marks the funeral of one of our own at WPSD Local 6. Former WPSD Sales Account Executive Dee Dee Whittaker died last week at the age of 57. Whittaker died Sept. 7 at the Jennie Stuart Medical Center in Hopkinsville, an obituary from Milner and Orr Funeral Home says.
Trent Okerson to be featured in McCracken County Public Library Evening Upstairs series
PADUCAH — A familiar face is coming to the McCracken County Public Library in December as part of their Evenings Upstairs program. Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson will be presenting on the Quad-State tornado, which devastated communities in a 212 mile radius in December of 2021. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the presentation runs from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
WKCTC School of Art and Design hosting free exhibition at Bill Ford Gallery
PADUCAH — Southern Illinois ceramicist Craig Rhodes will be displaying his striking work in an exhibition at the Paducah School of Art and Design's Bill Ford Gallery on September 15. The reception for the exhibition, which WKCTC says is free and open to the public, will be from 5...
Names Released in Greenville Road Crash
Deputies have released the name of an Owensboro woman that was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Lilly Scott was southbound on North Greenville Road when she turned crossing Greenville Road to get to Ovil Road and pulled into the path of an SUV driven by Kayla Ford of Greenville.
Life on the river: Brothers find rewarding careers aboard towboats
Brothers David (left) and Aaron Hundt of McGregor have rewarding careers on the river—David as a pilot and Aaron as a towboat captain for Paducah, Ky., based Marquette Transportation. The company transports cargo by barge on the nation’s inland waterways. (Submitted photo)
West Kentucky Workforce Board Activates Rapid Response For PJ Clark Lumber
While the West Kentucky Workforce Board strives to prepare career-driven individuals with the right tools, handling the bad news can also be part of the job. One such inference was made during Monday’s Pennyrile Area Development District meeting in Hopkinsville, when WKWB Business Liaison Tom Sholar announced that his organization has activated a “rapid response activity” to assist a score of individuals unexpectedly laid off from sprouting Trigg County business PJ Clark.
Tickets Still On Sale For Eagles/Journey Experience
Paris, Tenn.–Get tickets for Faithfully / An Eagles & Journey Experience at KriderPAC.com today. If you are a fan of the Eagles or Journey, you will no doubt enjoy this fabulous concert on Friday, September 16 at 7:00 PM. These musicians are all industry professionals who have played with the best of the best! They will FAITHFULLY recreate all the top hits! Preferred seating is $49 and Standard seating is $39. All seats are reserved. Email questions to kriderpac@gmail.com.
Post 1 troopers, officers honored by Kentucky State Police for response to Dec. 10 tornado
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police held their annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington, recognizing “acts of bravery and service” from 2021. There were five troopers from Post 1 included in the ceremony, with three troopers awarded for their response to the deadly Dec. 10 tornado in Mayfield.
Troopers honored for life-saving response after deadly December 10 tornado
MAYFEILD, KY — The Kentucky State Police held their annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington this month, and several local troopers were honored for their bravery during the devastating December 10 tornado. According to a Monday release, KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. recognized the agency's troopers for going above...
Name Released In Pembroke Skid Steer Accident
Authorities have released the name of a child that was killed in an accident involving a skid-steer on Beeker Road in Pembroke Friday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say 15-month-old Bradley Martin was hit by a skid-steer and shortly after an ambulance arrived the Christian County Coroner was called to the scene.
Nonprofit organization, local Mayfield contractors present families with tiny homes
Almost nine months after the December tornado outbreak, 11 Mayfield families displaced by the natural disaster received symbolic pieces of mail with the addresses of their temporary tiny homes serving as transitional housing. The tiny homes are being built by the Bread of Life Humanitarian Effort and firms belonging to...
Crews battle sawmill fire in Mortons Gap
MORTONS GAP, Ky. (WEHT) — Firefighters in Hopkins County worked to put out a fire at a sawmill Tuesday. The Grapevine Community Fire Department said the sawmill is located near the Pilot truck stop in Mortons Gap on White City Road. A passerby posted on Facebook saying they could feel the heat of the fire […]
Historic courthouse demolition underway in Mayfield 9 months after tornado
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Nine months after a devastating tornado hit western Kentucky, crews started bringing down the historic centerpiece of the Town Square in Mayfield. Work to demolish the Graves County Courthouse began on Tuesday, September 13. The courthouse long stood as a symbol of the county and, more...
Kentucky State Police to honor trooper killed in 2015
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police will honor a fallen trooper on Tuesday. Joseph Cameron Ponder was shot and killed on Sept. 13, 2015 after a traffic stop and pursuit in Lyon County. Troopers will lay a wreath at the memorial site of Ponder on the anniversary of his...
9/12 Big Fish
PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol Fish. Send in your big fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
Online obituaries Sept. 9, 2022
Robert Halton Banks Sr., 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital. Born Sept. 13, 1949, in Murray, he was the son of Robert Banks and June (Parker) Garland. He was a retired truck driver. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. He...
Baptist Health adjusts visitation guidelines
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville has made changes to their visitation policy at the hospital and clinic locations. Officials say visitation hours are 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., seven days per week. Visitors are required to wear a hospital approved mask at all times within all facilities....
