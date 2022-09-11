ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston driver charged with reckless driving after RV crash leaves 2 dead in Virginia, police say

 5 days ago

An investigation is underway after two people from Houston died, and several others were injured in a crash that forced an RV off the road in northern Virginia.

Virginia State Police said they responded to an RV that collided with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 66 at about 8:26 p.m. on Thursday.

According to authorities, the RV driver, Ifreke E. Inyang, 25, of Houston, faces charges of reckless driving and driving without a license.

The crash reportedly caused the RV to slide down an embankment into several trees after running off the road and hitting a guardrail.

Inyang suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to the hospital. Two passengers in the RV, a 39-year-old and 24-year-old, both of Houston, died at the scene, according to police.

Four other passengers suffered minor injuries, while one woman suffered-life threatening injuries.

None of the passengers in the RV were reportedly wearing seatbelts.

The semi-truck driver was also taken to the hospital for treatment for minor injuries sustained in the crash.

There is an active investigation into the crash, police said.

