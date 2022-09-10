The schedule in Week 2 almost always looks less exciting going in than the results we see on the field, and this year was no different as three top-10 teams all lost on the same day and the presumed best team in the country was taken to the wire on the road as a 20-point favorite. But now that all the dust has settled, the picture at the top looks clearer than ever -- and that picture paints the Georgia Bulldogs as the best team in the country.

