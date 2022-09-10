Read full article on original website
Monte Truitt
2d ago
someone once said "university of south carolina is where coaches go to die" im thinking it's not the coaching that's the problem, it's the boosters or administration telling the coaches how to coach (or else) . I think that's why Spurrier quit cold turkey.
Reply(7)
10
John Redick
2d ago
this has got to be the dumbest story I've ever read. whoever wrote it made a fool of themself and this news site are fools for posting it.
Reply
11
guy harvley
2d ago
Dabo use to clap enthusiastically on the sidelines in the early days when his tigers were losing! ...and some complained. 2 National Championships later and he's still clapping!!
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Comments / 35