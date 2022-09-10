ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Public

Encore: Brooke Shields is getting older in the public eye and wants to talk about it

Our next guest has been in showbiz since she was 11 months old - 11 months. That is when Brooke Shields took her first turn before the cameras as the face of Ivory soap. More ads followed, then movie deals, TV, stage and, almost always documenting her every move, paparazzi. Shields grew up in the public eye, and now she is aging in the public eye. And she wants to talk about it, as she did with us this past spring. At the top of Shields' list - the idea that women in their 50s are not represented in lots of places, including advertising.
Connecticut Public

The Emmys gave off a sense of déjà vu, but there were a few surprises

Big winners at last night's Emmy Awards included "Ted Lasso," "Succession" and "The White Lotus." Here's NPR TV critic Eric Deggans. ERIC DEGGANS, BYLINE: If last night's Emmy Awards felt a little familiar, it might be because 10 of the winners announced during the ceremony had won the same category in previous years, including best drama series winner "Succession," which also won that honor in 2020, and best comedy series winner "Ted Lasso," which earned that Emmy last year. But some unexpected victories brought the show's biggest moments, as when "Abbott Elementary" co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph, an actress with more than 40 years' experience, won a long overdue trophy as best supporting actress in a comedy. She began her acceptance speech singing lines from Dianne Reeves' song "Endangered Species."
Page Six

Kourtney Kardashian’s Boohoo runway show plagued by power problems

Think the environment’s trying to tell her something? Kourtney Kardashian presented her polarizing “sustainable” clothing line for fast fashion brand Boohoo on the runway at New York Fashion Week Tuesday, but the festivities got off to a rocky start. While the invite noted the show would begin “promptly at 8 p.m.,” the lights didn’t dim at the High Line venue until nearly an hour later — and seconds after the first model hit the catwalk, the power cut out, leaving her strutting her stuff in the silent dark. A few minutes later, the show restarted from the top, only for a crew member...
Connecticut Public

The man who shot and killed John Lennon in 1980 was denied parole for the 12th time

Mark David Chapman, the man who shot and killed John Lennon in New York's Upper West Side over 40 years ago, was denied parole for the 12th time. The 67-year-old prisoner, serving a 20-years-to-life sentence at Green Haven Correctional Facility in New York, was once again denied parole in August. The parole board has decided to keep Chapman behind bars every two years since he was first eligible for parole in 2000.
Connecticut Public

A rare signed copy of 'Catcher in the Rye' is for sale for $228,000

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It's nearly impossible to find a first-edition copy of "Catcher In The Rye" signed by the author, J.D. Salinger. He didn't like people making money off his book's popularity, and only once up to now has anybody ever auctioned off a signed first edition. Now, a second copy is for sale at a rare book fair in London for $228,000. Salinger signed his childhood nickname, Sonny - the only copy known to be signed that way.
Page Six

Jada Pinkett Smith celebrates ‘Bald Is Beautiful Day’ months after Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett Smith is not keeping the word “bald” out of her mouth. The actress, 50, posted a gorgeous Instagram selfie Tuesday celebrating “Bald Is Beautiful Day.” “Happy Bald is Beautiful day to all my brothers and sisters with no hair❣️❣️❣️,” she captioned the photo. While her husband, Will Smith, famously slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars six months ago for his joke about Jada starring as “G.I. Jane 2” while reportedly not knowing about her alopecia, Jada first spoke of her hair loss struggle in 2018. She revealed her diagnosis with the autoimmune disorder on her Facebook Watch show, “Red Table Talk.” “I’ve been having...
WWD

Sophie Turner Gets Colorful in Louis Vuitton Feathered Dress With Joe Jonas for ‘Devotion’ Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner made a stylish entrance on Monday at the Toronto Film Festival. The couple attended the premiere of “Devotion,” which sees Jonas star alongside Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Christina Jackson, Serinda Swan and Daren Kagasoff. The J.D. Dillard-directed film will release in theaters on Nov. 23. Jonas and Turner arrived at the premiere in contrasting hues. Jonas opted for a black velvet Louis Vuitton suit with a Bulgari clasp, black pants and dress shoes. Turner wore a floor-length Louis Vuitton dress with colorful feathered details and gold drop earrings. More from WWDHow Nine 2022 Emmy Awards Dresses...
Variety

Former MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe Reflects on Company’s Spectacular Rise and Fall: ‘It Truly Was Embarrassing and Hurtful’

By slashing prices, Mitch Lowe transformed MoviePass into a supernova.   The ticketing service, which had ambitions to become the Netflix of moviegoing, had languished for years until Lowe took the reins in 2017 as Helios and Matheson, an analytics firm, purchased a controlling stake. At the same time, Lowe announced that for a monthly fee of $9.95, users could now watch a movie-a-day in cinemas — less than the cost of a single ticket in major cities like New York and Los Angeles. It was an offer that was too good to refuse, pushing MoviePass to 2 million customers in roughly...
The Associated Press

Walking a city from top to bottom offers a moveable feast

NEW YORK (AP) — We still had a few miles to go when the fatigue of being on the march all day started to settle in. Mathematically, we knew we could cover enough ground to finish our route by dinnertime, but we had to keep up the pace. Our focus changed from enjoying the scenery to putting one foot in front of the other until we reached our finish line: the boardwalk at Brooklyn’s Coney Island. An ice cream sandwich at sunset was a well-deserved reward after walking about 12 miles from the northern tip of Brooklyn, in Greenpoint, down to its southern shore on the Atlantic. While many people might lace up their hiking boots to spend a day in the woods, I’m a city girl and am more inclined to urban hiking. My husband, John Tebeau, and I are fans of exploring cities on foot. We like to spend a day stopping in one place for a glass of wine, then another for a snack, turning a walk into a moveable feast. We can quickly get a feel for a neighborhood and its denizens while we walk and sit, walk and sit, walk and sit.
Connecticut Public

